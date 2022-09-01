ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Ward 9 residents gather to discuss aftermath of nearby murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 9 residents gathered at the Calef Road Fire Station on Wednesday night for a community meeting focused on public safety in the light of murder that occurred last week just a few thousand feet away at Nutts Pond. That murder, a stabbing believed to have...
MANCHESTER, NH
Man Charged With Assaulting 3 People at NH Dunkin' Store

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted three people during a confrontation at a local Dunkin' store. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of simple assault and one count apiece of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing report of crime or injury. He was held without bail pending his arraignment on Tuesday.
EPPING, NH
Family of stabbing victim outraged suspect had been out on bail

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The family of a man killed on a walking trail last week expressed outrage and disbelief Tuesday as they learned more about the suspect in the attack. Raymond Moore, 40, is accused of stabbing Daniel Whitmore to death Friday on a walking trail in Manchester. "He...
MANCHESTER, NH
Adam Montgomery seeking speedy trial in stolen weapons case

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of Harmony Montgomery is seeking a speedy trial, his public defenders said in court on Wednesday morning. Adam Montgomery was not in court for the scheduling hearing in a case unrelated to the killing of Harmony Montgomery. Adam Montgomery was charged and later indicted...
MANCHESTER, NH
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’

CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
MERRIMACK, NH
Police: Man arrested for assault in Grafton

GRAFTON — A 41-year-old man is facing charges following an incident in Grafton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault that had occurred in a car at around 6:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police say they arrested David Dupuis, of Grafton, for domestic assault and reckless...
GRAFTON, VT
B2 Drug Control Unit Make Drug Trafficking Arrest

Following an investigation, Officers assigned to the District B2 Drug Control Unit applied for and were granted a search warrant for Shawn Bowden,48, of Boston. Officers were able to locate Bowden in the area of Nubian Square and observed Bowden make numerous street-level drug transactions. Bowden was stopped and Officers were able to recover approximately 22 grams of a white substance believed to be crack cocaine, a knife, and a quantity of US Currency.
BOSTON, MA
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Suspect After a Call for Shots Fired in Dorchester

BOSTON, MA

