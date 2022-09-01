Read full article on original website
WRGB
Vermont Police arrest two, recover pellet gun, over 5,000 bags of heroin
BENNINGTON, VT — Police in Bennington Vermont have arrested two people, accused of trafficking heroin and other charges. Police responded on September 7th for a report of two suspicious people in a vehicle on Northside Drive where a firearm was reported to have been seen. According to investigators Bennington...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
manchesterinklink.com
Ward 9 residents gather to discuss aftermath of nearby murder
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 9 residents gathered at the Calef Road Fire Station on Wednesday night for a community meeting focused on public safety in the light of murder that occurred last week just a few thousand feet away at Nutts Pond. That murder, a stabbing believed to have...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Neighbor threatens South Mammoth Road woman after she reports his ‘illegal’ bird feeder
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
NECN
Man Charged With Assaulting 3 People at NH Dunkin' Store
A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted three people during a confrontation at a local Dunkin' store. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of simple assault and one count apiece of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing report of crime or injury. He was held without bail pending his arraignment on Tuesday.
Dunkin’ disturbance: Three people hurt, one charged in Epping assault case
EPPING, N.H. — Three people had to be treated for injuries after an alleged assault at a Dunkin’ in Exeter, N.H. on Monday and a 40-year-old man is facing several charges as a result. Andrew Scheiner of South Hampton, N.H. is charged with assault, criminal mischief, trespass, and...
WMUR.com
Family of stabbing victim outraged suspect had been out on bail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The family of a man killed on a walking trail last week expressed outrage and disbelief Tuesday as they learned more about the suspect in the attack. Raymond Moore, 40, is accused of stabbing Daniel Whitmore to death Friday on a walking trail in Manchester. "He...
WCVB
Man stabbed at Polar Beverages facility in central Massachusetts, police say
AUBURN, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after he was stabbed at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Auburn police confirmed the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at the Sword Street facility. The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in...
manchesterinklink.com
Accused killer should not have been out on bail, victim’s granddaughter says
MANCHESTER, NH – The homeless man accused in the stabbing death of a 75-year-old man near Nutts Pond should not have been out of jail given his two prior arrests, the victim’s granddaughter said Tuesday. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” said Justina Whitmore. “The law should not have given...
WMUR.com
Adam Montgomery seeking speedy trial in stolen weapons case
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of Harmony Montgomery is seeking a speedy trial, his public defenders said in court on Wednesday morning. Adam Montgomery was not in court for the scheduling hearing in a case unrelated to the killing of Harmony Montgomery. Adam Montgomery was charged and later indicted...
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
WMUR.com
Arrest warrant issued for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear for court hearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she did not appear for a hearing scheduled Thursday morning. After Kayla Montgomery, 32, did not show up for the hearing, the judge issued a warrant for her arrest. "The state's made bail...
manchesterinklink.com
Harmony’s step-mom misses court hearing; capias issued for her arrest
MANCHESTER, NH – A judge issued a capias (a writ ordering an arrest) for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear Thursday morning for a hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District. Judge Amy Messer approved the state’s request for Montgomery’s arrest after 40 minutes had passed from...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Man arrested for assault in Grafton
GRAFTON — A 41-year-old man is facing charges following an incident in Grafton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault that had occurred in a car at around 6:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police say they arrested David Dupuis, of Grafton, for domestic assault and reckless...
Keith Hamel convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 killing of 26-year-old Leominster woman Kelsey Clifford, sentenced to life in prison
An Athol man was found guilty of beating a 26-year-old Leominster woman to death with a hammer in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said. A jury convicted Keith D. Hamel, 25, of murder in connection with the killing of Kelsey Clifford...
bpdnews.com
B2 Drug Control Unit Make Drug Trafficking Arrest
Following an investigation, Officers assigned to the District B2 Drug Control Unit applied for and were granted a search warrant for Shawn Bowden,48, of Boston. Officers were able to locate Bowden in the area of Nubian Square and observed Bowden make numerous street-level drug transactions. Bowden was stopped and Officers were able to recover approximately 22 grams of a white substance believed to be crack cocaine, a knife, and a quantity of US Currency.
Elijah Lewis: Joseph Stapf to plead guilty to manslaughter in death of 5-year-old New Hampshire boy found dead in Massachusetts
Nearly a year after missing New Hampshire 5-year-old Elijah Lewis was found dead in a Massachusetts woodland, the boyfriend of the child’s mother faces a manslaughter charge connected to his death. Lewis was reported missing from his Merrimack home last October after officials from the New Hampshire’s Department of...
liveboston617.org
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Suspect After a Call for Shots Fired in Dorchester
Boston Police searching for suspect of apparent ‘grandparent scam’
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking help from the public in locating the suspect of a relative to a scam that occurred on August 2. According to police, an 83-year-old man was called by the suspect, who claimed to be a public defender, and told that his grandson had been arrested for Reckless Endangerment and would need to be bailed out of prison.
WMUR.com
Man intends to plead guilty to manslaughter in death of girlfriend's son Elijah Lewis
MERRIMACK, N.H. — The boyfriend of a slain New Hampshire boy's mother intends to plead guilty in connection with the child's death, according to a document obtained by News 9 Investigates. Joseph Stapf will plead guilty to manslaughter, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering and faces a...
