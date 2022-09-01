Read full article on original website
Lou’s Drive-In preparing to close until next summer
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — After 8 p.m. Sunday, Peoria’s Lou’s Drive-in will be closed until next April. Customers lined up outside the establishment Sunday to put their final orders in before closing for the season at 8 p.m. Known for its popcorn, hot dogs, and homemade root...
Hundreds attend Threshermen’s Reunion Parade
PONTIAC, Ill (WMBD) — Hundreds lined the Sunday Sidewalks in Pontiac cheering on The Threshermen’s Reunion in Pontiac. The parade featured tractors, horses and The University of Illinois Marching Illini Band. Spectators received candy and were even squirted with water. Aubrey Christiansen,13, said she comes to the parade...
CI Hero: Marigold Festival Grand Marshal humbled by honorary title
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — This year’s marigold festival grand marshal reflects on his decades spent in the Pekin community. Jim Fairchild said he’s proud of the honorary title. “Becoming the Grand Marshal is very humbling to me,” said Jim Fairchild. “I didn’t feel like that was something...
Health Department hosting tire collection event
PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — The Livingston County Health Department is contributing to an effort to reduce mosquito breeding grounds by hosting a tire collection event later this week. The LCHD said tires are notorious breeding grounds because after sitting outdoors, they often fill with stagnant water and leaves. This makes the tires perfect environments for […]
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Friendly Valley Tavern
The Friendly Valley Tavern is one of Peoria’s oldest and most unique taverns. It’s Peoria’s only Quonset hut tavern and it’s been in business in the same location since 1947. I started going there in the late ’70’s and when I moved back to Peoria after...
Peoria home demolished after fire Sunday morning
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called just before 7:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the area of W. Widenham and N. DuSable Streets, near Roosevelt Magnet School, on reports of heavy smoke. Crews arrived to find the two-story fully engulfed in flames. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter...
Jurassic Quest is Coming to our Area!
Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois from November 18 - 20, 2022!. The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun –...
Dalzell man found Sunday on restricted State property
A hunter got lost and was hunted down Sunday by area EMS. About 1pm, 36-year old Craig Arbet of Dalzell called help when he didn't recognize his surroundings. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said Arbet was on former Lonestar property donated to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It...
Illinois Valley Commercial Open House accepting properties this week
PERU – The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and the Illini Valley Association of REALTORS®, in partnership with cities of Spring Valley, Peru, La Salle, Utica, and Oglesby are excited to host a Commercial Property Open House on Saturday October 15th. Those interested in having a property listed, should visit ivaced.org/CPOH and fill out the online registration form or print the paper form and drop off at the chamber office. The event is open to brokers and for sale by owner properties. The event will begin at LaSalle Peru High School with an information session including presentations from local commercial lenders, NCI Artworks, and municipal leaders. Immediately following the event, individuals interested in seeing specific properties are invited to do walk throughs at one or all of the properties listed in the participating communities.
The old swinging bridge over DuPage River
Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
Pedestrian dead after motorcycle crash in Bloomington Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after being hit by a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington. According to Bloomington police, just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street for a crash. When they arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.
Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location
Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
Where you can watch $3 National Cinema Day movies in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Theaters around the country will be offering $3 movies for National Cinema Day Saturday, Sept. 3. After this summer’s record-breaking numbers, theaters want to give movie-goers a special sneak peek of some upcoming titles. Some theaters that will be participating include:. Peoria:. AMC Classic...
UPDATE: 7:45pm Saturday: Two people killed in rural Peru house explosion
Two people were killed late Saturday morning in a rural La Salle house explosion. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office announced the findings early Saturday evening. The Sheriff's office is not releasing the victim's names at this time and the cause remains under investigation. One person was life-flighted north apparently to Rockford. Their condition is not known. It's also unknown how many occupants were involved in the incident.
No Labor Day Parade In Streator
A longtime Labor Day tradition in Streator isn't happening this year. The annual Labor Day parade won't be part of the city's holiday celebration this time around. Folks with the Streator Chamber of Commerce say they don't have the resources available and in reaching out to other community organizations, they are experiencing similar difficulties.
Mendota teen dead after collision near Shabbona
A Mendota teen is dead after a traffic crash Thursday evening near Shabbona. The Dekalb County Sheriff said 18-year old William Morano disobeyed a stop sign while southbound on University Road at Route 30. Morano entered the intersection and was struck on the driver's side, by the westbound vehicle of John Horn of Aurora. Morano was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dekalb County Coroner's Office.
1 of 2 victims identified in LaSalle County home explosion
LASALLE COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The LaSalle County Coroner has identified one of the victims of a home explosion that killed two people Saturday morning. A forensic autopsy found 59-year-old Robert E. Waters, who lived in the home on East Third Road, died from multiple injuries sustained in the explosion.
Extended road closures begin in Normal for bridge repair
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The historic Camelback Bridge in Normal is getting a touch-up, and as a result several closures to roads and trails in the area for the next two months. Virginia Avenue between S. Linden and Hillcrest Streets will close to traffic at 7 a.m. on Tuesday,...
House explosion in rural northern Illinois kills 2 people
Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion about 80 miles from of Chicago
RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora Named A 'Best Project'
The RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora, Illinois has been named the 2022 Best Project in Landscape & Urban Development for the annual ‘Best Project’ Competition from Engineering News-Record Midwest West (ENRMW) Magazine. The project team, including the City of Aurora's Engineering Department and TYLin, the global engineering...
