ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police source ‘leaking’ material on Donohoe case on social media, court told

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAdbR_0heH321G00

Sensitive material on the Noah Donohoe case is being leaked on social media by a police source, the coroner’s court has heard.

A barrister for the Donohoe family made the claim during a pre-inquest hearing on Thursday.

In response, a representative of the PSNI said the organisation was not aware of any unauthorised leak of police material related to the case.

Brenda Campbell QC, on behalf of the family, said the allegation was at the centre of the latest in a series of complaints made to the Police Ombudsman by Noah’s mother Fiona.

One of the concerns in this document is that from a source that we say can only be a police source, sensitive material is being leaked to the public on social media,” she told coroner Mr Justice Michael Humphreys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJq8Y_0heH321G00

Responding to the claim, Mr Justice Humphreys said: “That would be a matter obviously of very grave concern if that’s correct and I fully understand why those instructing you will be writing in the terms that they have done in relation to the potential leaking of information from that source.”

Ms Campbell outlined the claim in open court ahead of a hearing to consider a PSNI application to withhold certain information from November’s inquest into Noah’s death in 2020.

Asked by the coroner to explain the relevance of the allegation to the public interest immunity (PII) hearing, Ms Campbell said she raised it as a “juxtaposition”, to contrast the PSNI’s court bid to withhold information with the alleged unauthorised leaking of material that had not even been disclosed to the Donohoe family.

Donal Lunny QC, representing the PSNI, said the material allegedly leaked on Twitter did not include any of the sensitive material that was the subject of the PSNI’s PII application.

“I consider myself obliged to indicate what my instructions are in relation to that complaint, because it’s been raised, and they are, very briefly, that the PSNI are not aware of any leaks or any unauthorised disclosure of any undisclosed material,” he said.

The barrister highlighted that police officers were obliged to follow the PSNI’s code of ethics that prohibited such behaviour.

“If any officer was judged to be in breach of that code then that’s a matter that will be subject to investigation and, if appropriate, misconduct proceedings and I can indicate that the professional standards department in the police is not aware of any complaint,” he said.

Mr Lunny said, as it stood, the complaint remained an issue for the Police Ombudsman to deal with.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Female police officer, 41, is cleared of sharing offensive WhatsApp messages mocking George Floyd after judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time

A female West Mercia police officer has been cleared of sending offensive messages mocking George Floyd after a judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time. Pc Joann Jinks, 41, was facing trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court today but Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram formally found her not guilty of three charges of sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network following the administrative blunder and subsequent legal argument.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court

A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday.Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.South Yorkshire Police said Horrocks was based in its response team but he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the forceSuperintendent Delphine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police vow they will identify Olivia’s killer with support of community

Police will identify those responsible for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel together with the support of the community, an assistant chief constable has said.At a briefing on Monday, Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Chris Green continued to appeal for information on the death of nine-year-old Olivia, who was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22, but said community support had already allowed officers to “make investigative decisions and take action”.Olivia’s death was one of three fatal shootings within a week in Liverpool, with council worker Ashley Dale, 28, shot in her home in Old Swan on August...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wiltshire Police apologise for failings in investigation into murder of Becky Godden

The police watchdog has criticised Wiltshire Police for missing “significant opportunities” to bring taxi driver Christopher Halliwell to justice sooner for the murder of sex worker Becky Godden.Halliwell, of Swindon, Wiltshire, murdered Miss Godden, 20, in January 2003 and Sian O’Callaghan, 22, in March 2011.Wiltshire Police have issued a formal apology to Miss Godden’s family, after the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found there was a “fog of confusion” over who was in command of the investigation into her disappearance.Halliwell confessed to the killing of Miss O’Callaghan six days after abducting her, and took police to her body before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Eliza Fletcher: Suspect stalked missing heiress for 24 minutes before abduction, police say

The suspect charged with the kidnapping missing heiress Eliza Fletcher was seen stalking her in his SUV 24 minutes before she was abducted, police say.Cleotha “Pookie” Abston has been charged with kidnapping Ms Fletcher, 34, while she was jogging near the intersection of Central Avenue and Zach H. Curlin Street in Memphis at around 4.20am on Friday.According to a police affidavit, Abston’s GMS Terrain was seen on surveillance footage in the area 24 minutes before the kidnapping.Footage then shows a man exit the dark-coloured SUV and aggressively force Ms Fletcher into the passenger side of the vehicle. After a violent...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Family of father executed after wrongful murder conviction given police apology after 70 years

The family of a father executed for a murder he did not commit have finally received a police apology after 70 years.Mahmood Hussein Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged at Cardiff prison on 3 September 1952 after he was wrongly convicted of murdering shopkeeper Lily Volpert, 41, at her clothing store in the city.The father of three, who was just 28 at the time, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a 46-year battle by his widow Laura.He was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethics
Daily Mail

Two girls, 17, are ‘spiked by injection’ at Leeds Festival after boy, 16, dies there after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ – as police probe another two spiking incidents at Reading

Two teenage girls were reportedly 'spiked' with an injection at Leeds Festival, causing one to have a seizure. While a man was arrested at Reading Festival after two people were also allegedly spiked with a needle during a performance by headliners Arctic Monkeys. It follows the tragic death of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body found in retired teacher murder probe

Police investigating the murder of a retired teacher have found the body of a man.Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been charged in connection with the death of Peter Coshan, 75, who worked as a biology teacher at Fettes College in Edinburgh before retiring.Officers investigating the crime were scouring parts of the north of England when they made the discovery on Sunday, on the A696 near the village of Kirkwhelpington in Northumberland.The body is yet to be formally identified but Mr Coshan’s family has been notified.“Our thoughts remain with Peter’s family at this incredibly difficult time and we are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man tells court of ‘frightening’ relationship with sister accusing him of theft

A therapist has told a court of his “frightening” relationship with his sister who is privately prosecuting him for allegedly stealing from their wealthy mother.Jonathan Feld, 62, was alleged to have taken more than £1.5 million of 89-year-old Hannah Feld’s life savings after she became too ill to look after her financial affairs.He denied two charges of theft from his mother, who was said to be suffering from “significant cognitive decline”, in a private prosecution brought by his sister, Louise Radley.Feld was on Monday cleared of stealing £1.3 million from a joint Swiss bank account in his and Mrs Feld’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two women who tried to pickpocket 10-year-old schoolboy on Tube are jailed

Two women who tried to pickpocket a 10-year-old boy on the London Underground have been jailed.Daniela-Catita Bobocel, 35, and Narghita Iancu, 41, were snared by plain clothes police officers after they attempted to target an elderly woman before setting their sights on the schoolboy.British Transport Police officers were on patrol at Tottenham Court Road underground on 12 July when they noticed the two women looking closely at other passengers and their property as they entered and exited the station.They watched as Bobocel and Iancu approached an elderly woman and attempted to move towards her rucksack.On this occasion, the woman moved...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Callous’ mother and daughter stole from elderly to pay for cigarettes and alcohol

A mother and daughter who stole bank cards and cash from elderly people to buy alcohol and cigarettes have been jailed.Dionne Clarke, 57 and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, of Manston Road, Ramsgate, Kent, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud at Canterbury Crown Court.The pair admitted the offences and were sentenced on Thursday, 1 September. Cherelle was jailed for five years and Dionne was sentenced to three years and eight months.They carried out a number of offences in Canterbury and Ramsgate, with police describing their behaviour as "callous".The offences took place between May and June this year. In May...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple wave at barefoot man climbing past their window at the Shard 40 floors up

A couple staying on the 40th floor of The Shard were in bed when they spotted a man waving and climbing past their window at 6am.Paul Curphey said it was “amazingly uplifting” to see the young man on Sunday, who had appeared to scale the 1,016-foot building in central London barefoot.The Metropolitan Police later confirmed that a 21-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of trespass and two other men arrested on suspicion of causing public nuisance, as the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade all attended the scene.Mr Curphey, 52, and his partner Treasaida were visiting the capital...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

A 31-year-old mother of two and a Canadian veteran: ‘Random’ victims of Saskatchewan stabbings identified

A spate of “abhorrent” stabbings in Canada’s western Saskatchewan province has led to the deaths of 10 people and 15 injuries, with officials attempting to identify the victims and remaining on the lookout for the suspects. The stabbing spree took place across 13 locations throughout Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).At 5.40am on Sunday morning, a police outpost in Saskatchewan received a call about a stabbing in James Smith Cree Nation.By 7.15am, authorities across Saskatchewan had received multiple such calls and were forced to issue their first “dangerous persons” alert to James Smith Cree Nation and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Saskatchewan stabbings - live: Canada police issue arrest warrants for suspects as injury total rises to 18

At least 10 people are dead and another 18 have been wounded in a stabbing spree across 13 locations throughout the province of Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said in a press conference on Sunday.Police said the victims were a mix of those chosen at random and some specifically targeted.Officers are trying to find suspects Damien and Myles Sanderson, who were last seen driving a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.In a Monday morning update, police chief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman survives 40ft plunge from third-floor balcony as man arrested after 2am fall

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman fell around 40ft from the balcony of a flat in Manchester.The woman managed to survive with injuries described by police as serious but not life-threatening.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to a block of apartments on Regent Road at around 2am on Friday.Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.Detectives opened an investigation and a 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault, GMP said.The woman, who has not been named, remained in hospital receiving treatment.Anyone who has information about the...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

‘Out of control’ Rottweiler attacked five people in park after it was off lead

Five people were taken to hospital after an “out of control” Rottweiler attacked them in a park.The dog was off its lead in Luton Park, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, when it struck. The victims attempted to control the animal and sustained minor wounds during the incident last Tuesday.They were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The dog was seized by Cheshire Police and is currently in kennels.Have you been affected by dog attacks? If so email joe.middleton@independent.co.ukA spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “At 2.40pm on Tuesday, August 30, police were called to reports of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Saskatchewan stabbings: Everything we know about two suspects wanted in attacks that left 10 dead

Two men are suspected to have carried out a spate of stabbings across Saskatchewan in one of the deadliest mass killings in Canada’s history.At 5.40am on Sunday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police in northern Saskatchewan received multiple 911 calls about reported stabbings taking place across the James Smith Cree Nation, a First Nation composed of three communities which is located about 300km north of the province’s capital of Regina.After an initial dangerous persons alert was sent to people in the small northern community at shortly after 7am, a follow-up alert confirmed the names of the two suspects wanted in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Anglesey: Man in court accused of raping girl at beach

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl and other sexual offences at a beach. The girl was attacked in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey, and was reported on Thursday. Lee James Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

825K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy