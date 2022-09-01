ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin man boasts huge record collection

AUSTIN, Texas — Spinning the tunes at one Austin radio show means stepping back in time. Radio host Dennis Campa plays everything from the late 19th century to the 1970s. “Everyone from Liberace to Muddy Waters, to Mel Blanc to the Velvet Underground and a whole lot more,” said Campa.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
Government
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KBAT 99.9

Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas

Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
ROUND ROCK, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

30 things to do in New Braunfels, Texas – Best attractions & activities

New Braunfels, Texas is a small German settler town nestled in the heart of the Hill Country and one of the most popular towns for a weekend road trip getaway. The city is well known for the Guadalupe and Comal rivers that wind through and provide locals and tourists with plenty of entertainment of fun. Are you looking for a comprehensive list of things to do in New Braunfels? Keep reading!
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#San Marcos River#Kvue
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel officer put to rest after serving San Antonio

On August 22, Officer Justin Garcia was discovered deceased in his home in San Antonio by SAPD, appearing to have passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. The 30-year-old law enforcement officer began his career serving at the Port Isabel Police Department in 2015 before moving to and beginning work with San Antonio in 2016.
PORT ISABEL, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Armed group says they will guard the Cenotaph

SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with This is Texas Freedom Force say they are considering sending armed guards to stand watch at the Alamo Cenotaph, especially during overnight hours. The group has been advocating for increased protection at the monument after two graffiti attacks. One of its leaders said they...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock

From new dining options to a CBD shop to kids haircuts, several new businesses are already open or coming soon in Round Rock. Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie opened Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
ROUND ROCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
firefighternation.com

Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck

Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
papercitymag.com

Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection

Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy