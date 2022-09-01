Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Stunning Field of Light exhibit to illuminate Austin's Wildflower Center
Opening night is September 9.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
New Braunfels Mexican restaurants – 10 best Tex Mex food places near San Antonio
The small community of New Braunfels is a famous little city that has access to two rivers. It is a city between San Antonio and Austin, and is well renowned for its distinctive flavors and delectable artisan breweries. But apart from all those amazing things, New Braunfels is also a great place for some of the best Mexican restaurants.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin man boasts huge record collection
AUSTIN, Texas — Spinning the tunes at one Austin radio show means stepping back in time. Radio host Dennis Campa plays everything from the late 19th century to the 1970s. “Everyone from Liberace to Muddy Waters, to Mel Blanc to the Velvet Underground and a whole lot more,” said Campa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Labor Day watercraft ban in effect on Lake Austin
The ban went into effect at sunset Friday, Sept. 2.
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels
AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
Guess the rent of this charming historic San Antonio home near Pearl
The home is a four-minute bike ride to the Pearl.
KSAT 12
Two San Antonio lakes will be restocked with catfish ahead of Labor Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Two popular fishing spots in San Antonio are going to be restocked with catfish ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The Inland Fisheries San Antonio District of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond will both be stocked.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gusty winds, brief downpours possible for some late Labor Day
Spotty storms are possible Labor Day, potentially impacting evening plans. Drier and hotter conditions gradually develop through the week. --Kristen Currie
Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas
Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
30 things to do in New Braunfels, Texas – Best attractions & activities
New Braunfels, Texas is a small German settler town nestled in the heart of the Hill Country and one of the most popular towns for a weekend road trip getaway. The city is well known for the Guadalupe and Comal rivers that wind through and provide locals and tourists with plenty of entertainment of fun. Are you looking for a comprehensive list of things to do in New Braunfels? Keep reading!
From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Otters go for a dip in Georgetown koi pond
Georgetown resident Ben Westbrook was out walking his dogs this morning when he heard a large splash coming from the koi pond in his yard.
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Port Isabel officer put to rest after serving San Antonio
On August 22, Officer Justin Garcia was discovered deceased in his home in San Antonio by SAPD, appearing to have passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. The 30-year-old law enforcement officer began his career serving at the Port Isabel Police Department in 2015 before moving to and beginning work with San Antonio in 2016.
Armed group says they will guard the Cenotaph
SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with This is Texas Freedom Force say they are considering sending armed guards to stand watch at the Alamo Cenotaph, especially during overnight hours. The group has been advocating for increased protection at the monument after two graffiti attacks. One of its leaders said they...
11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock
From new dining options to a CBD shop to kids haircuts, several new businesses are already open or coming soon in Round Rock. Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie opened Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
firefighternation.com
Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck
Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
Cedar Park family says nearby development is causing flooding around their home
Laura McNabb went before the the Cedar Park City Council back in February to share her concerns on the flooding. This because she fears an upcoming development project could worsen runoff. At this meeting, the council had planning and zoning staff explain to Laura they had no liability for the flooding because of the location of their home.
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location. Burger Boy’s sixth location — and first outside of the city limits — opened on August 31.
papercitymag.com
Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection
Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
Comments / 0