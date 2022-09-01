Read full article on original website
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’
The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
September’s featured fugitive
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released September’s featured fugitive with an increased reward as Cecil Colby Smith. Smith has been wanted since August 2021, when the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for child abuse by injury. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office also issued a […]
dallasexpress.com
Doped IV Bags Linked to at Least One Dallas Death
In June, a local anesthesiologist died from what appeared to be a heart attack. However, further investigation by the Dallas County Medical Examiner discovered that the cause of death may have been related to an IV bag contaminated with a drug called bupivacaine, as reported by NBC Dallas. Dr. Melanie...
dallasexpress.com
Local Police Fatally Shoot Kidnapping Suspect
Following an exchange of gunfire with Rockwall police, a suspected kidnapper was fatally shot at a home on Thursday night, police said. The incident involved law enforcement officers from Dallas, Fort Worth, and Rockwall. The situation unfolded over the span of roughly an hour and a half. Just before 7...
Fallout continues across DPD over controversial challenge coin
DALLAS — Just two days after the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas called out a white Dallas Police officer over a controversial design on a challenge coin, the drama behind that coin is escalating. “We received an email here at the BPA,” said Terrance Hopkins, President of the...
fox4news.com
Girl shot during fight in Dallas motel room
DALLAS - A girl was shot while in a Far North Dallas motel room early Sunday morning. Police said this shooting happened just after midnight, at the Red Roof Inn in the 13600 block of N. Central Expressway, near Spring Valley Road. Investigators said the juvenile victim and shooter were...
Fight in parking lot leads to deadly shooting in southwestern Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday evening at a Dallas apartment complex. According to the police department, officers responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of South Cockrell Hill Road. When they got there, officers said they found 25-year-old Juan Romero shot in an apartment.
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie...
dallasexpress.com
Ford Partners With North Texas Nonprofits to Promote Literacy
Ford Motor Company is teaming up with local nonprofits to boost literacy in North Texas. In a study by the Department of Education, 54% of United States citizens, or 130 million people between the ages of 16 and 74, do not know how to read or write. The numbers are...
Dallas woman found after going missing Sunday
DALLAS — Police say a woman that was reported missing in Dallas has been found. The police department said she was last seen driving on Victoria Avenue on Sunday morning. According to them, she may have been "confused and in need of assistance." Officers updated their report at 7...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Federal Home Loan Bank Disburses 30 Grants
The Federal Home Loan Bank (FLHB) of Dallas announced on Wednesday that it disbursed 38 grants to community organizations, including several in Texas, with the help of its member institutions. Member banks provided grant funding, and FHLB matched that funding at a 3:1 ratio, according to the FHLB Dallas press...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police in Rockwall, officials say
ROCKWALL, Texas — Police fatally shot a kidnapping suspect during an exchange of gunfire at a home in Rockwall on Thursday night, officials said. The incident unfolded over the span of about an hour and a half and also involved Fort Worth and Dallas police. No officers were injured...
fox4news.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash on 635 in Dallas
DALLAS - Part of a Dallas highway was closed for hours Saturday night while first responders investigated a crash involving a motorcycle and two cars. Police said the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m., along 635, near Royal Lane in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The motorcycle driver was...
fox34.com
Plano man convicted of concealing over $1 million in income from IRS
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Plano man was convicted at trial of concealing over $1 million in income from the IRS, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. After three days of trial, on Thursday, a federal jury found Raymond Griggs, 51, guilty of making a...
dallasexpress.com
Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List
Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
These vehicles are being stolen the most in Dallas according to Plano Police Department
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Plano Police Department has released some helpful tips that could save you from the trouble of having your vehicle stolen. According to department officials, there has been a recent surge in vehicular thefts across the metroplex and are reminding people to securely lock their cars.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Giving Day Starts Early
This year, nonprofits have been hit hard by requests from more clients than they saw during the pandemic, prompting Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) to start their annual funding drive, called North Texas Giving Day, early this year. Realizing the need for additional giving, North Texas Giving Day organizers kicked...
ualrpublicradio.org
Pregnant woman who claimed her fetus was an HOV lane passenger gets another ticket
Brandy Bottone, the Texas woman who said she had a right to the HOV lane because her fetus counted as a second passenger, is at it again. The 32-year-old from Plano was issued a second traffic citation in July for riding solo in a high-occupancy lane, Claire Crouch, a spokeswoman from the Dallas District Attorney's office, told NPR.
