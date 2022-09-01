ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’

The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
DALLAS, TX
KLST/KSAN

September’s featured fugitive

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released September’s featured fugitive with an increased reward as Cecil Colby Smith. Smith has been wanted since August 2021, when the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for child abuse by injury. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office also issued a […]
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Doped IV Bags Linked to at Least One Dallas Death

In June, a local anesthesiologist died from what appeared to be a heart attack. However, further investigation by the Dallas County Medical Examiner discovered that the cause of death may have been related to an IV bag contaminated with a drug called bupivacaine, as reported by NBC Dallas. Dr. Melanie...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Police Fatally Shoot Kidnapping Suspect

Following an exchange of gunfire with Rockwall police, a suspected kidnapper was fatally shot at a home on Thursday night, police said. The incident involved law enforcement officers from Dallas, Fort Worth, and Rockwall. The situation unfolded over the span of roughly an hour and a half. Just before 7...
ROCKWALL, TX
WFAA

Fallout continues across DPD over controversial challenge coin

DALLAS — Just two days after the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas called out a white Dallas Police officer over a controversial design on a challenge coin, the drama behind that coin is escalating. “We received an email here at the BPA,” said Terrance Hopkins, President of the...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Girl shot during fight in Dallas motel room

DALLAS - A girl was shot while in a Far North Dallas motel room early Sunday morning. Police said this shooting happened just after midnight, at the Red Roof Inn in the 13600 block of N. Central Expressway, near Spring Valley Road. Investigators said the juvenile victim and shooter were...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Ford Partners With North Texas Nonprofits to Promote Literacy

Ford Motor Company is teaming up with local nonprofits to boost literacy in North Texas. In a study by the Department of Education, 54% of United States citizens, or 130 million people between the ages of 16 and 74, do not know how to read or write. The numbers are...
WEATHERFORD, TX
WFAA

Dallas woman found after going missing Sunday

DALLAS — Police say a woman that was reported missing in Dallas has been found. The police department said she was last seen driving on Victoria Avenue on Sunday morning. According to them, she may have been "confused and in need of assistance." Officers updated their report at 7...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Federal Home Loan Bank Disburses 30 Grants

The Federal Home Loan Bank (FLHB) of Dallas announced on Wednesday that it disbursed 38 grants to community organizations, including several in Texas, with the help of its member institutions. Member banks provided grant funding, and FHLB matched that funding at a 3:1 ratio, according to the FHLB Dallas press...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Motorcyclist injured in crash on 635 in Dallas

DALLAS - Part of a Dallas highway was closed for hours Saturday night while first responders investigated a crash involving a motorcycle and two cars. Police said the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m., along 635, near Royal Lane in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The motorcycle driver was...
DALLAS, TX
fox34.com

Plano man convicted of concealing over $1 million in income from IRS

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Plano man was convicted at trial of concealing over $1 million in income from the IRS, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. After three days of trial, on Thursday, a federal jury found Raymond Griggs, 51, guilty of making a...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List

Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Giving Day Starts Early

This year, nonprofits have been hit hard by requests from more clients than they saw during the pandemic, prompting Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) to start their annual funding drive, called North Texas Giving Day, early this year. Realizing the need for additional giving, North Texas Giving Day organizers kicked...
TEXAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Pregnant woman who claimed her fetus was an HOV lane passenger gets another ticket

Brandy Bottone, the Texas woman who said she had a right to the HOV lane because her fetus counted as a second passenger, is at it again. The 32-year-old from Plano was issued a second traffic citation in July for riding solo in a high-occupancy lane, Claire Crouch, a spokeswoman from the Dallas District Attorney's office, told NPR.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

