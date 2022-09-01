ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

94.9 WMMQ

Last Month For Michigan Drive-Ins – Hurry Up and Go!

Well, whether we like it or not, it's officially September now. There are tons of summer activities that we won't get to do anymore until next year. One of our favorites here in Michigan is drive-in movie theaters. There are only 11 digital drive-in theaters left in Michigan, and one of them is right here in Genesee County!
94.9 WMMQ

Take A Look Inside This Now Abandoned Airport In Michigan

While you're getting ready to head on vacation to your next destination, I can promise you, that you won't be flying from this destination. Sitting abandoned somewhere in the wilderness of Michigan, is this now abandoned airport that is sitting, left to the elements. Abandoned Airport In Michigan. The building...
94.9 WMMQ

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Woman Finds Rare U.P. Rock That Looks Just Like a Jelly Donut!

When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!. Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.
94.9 WMMQ

MSU Could Recycle Wind Turbines into Delicious Gummy Bears

How could wind turbines become edible treats? Science, that's how. No seriously, how?. As the United States works to catch up with other countries around the world to create an efficient system of cleaner energy use, a recent suggestion from scientists at Michigan State University throws an idea out there that is both intriguing and confusing. Wind, sun, and hydropower are three sources of energy that are both renewable and leaves a small carbon footprint. The manufacture and installation of hydropower by far have the smallest carbon footprint according to Science Focus.
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.

When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
94.9 WMMQ

10 Things to do During Michigan Electrical Power Outages

What is it about losing electrical power at home during severe thunderstorms? All of a sudden you feel helpless and not sure what to do. First and foremost, don't panic. Your power will be restored eventually, you just need to come up with great ideas on how to stay busy while utility companies are trying to fix the problem.
94.9 WMMQ

At Least 7 Literary Fictional Thrillers That Are Set in Michigan

Recently, a post on Michigan's Reddit page has revealed that there are a lot of books that are set in Michigan. I love reading books that mention places I personally know, preferably action/adventures/thriller or detective books. I have not found many except for one John Sandford book based on the UP and another one little bit of Grand Rapids.What are some books based on Michigan?
94.9 WMMQ

Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan

This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
94.9 WMMQ

