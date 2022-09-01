Read full article on original website
Related
Why is Jesus Inside a Dinosaur at This Michigan Attraction?
Let me make this clear: yes, I will be poking fun at this a bit but, I am genuinely looking for an explanation. A video out of Ossineke, Michigan has gone viral with over one million views after it shows what appears to be a portrait of Jesus inside a dinosaur statue.
What’s Going On in Michigan This Labor Day Weekend?
The unofficial end of summer is upon us, but there's still some warm weather to go before fall fully takes over. Here are some events happening within a two hours' drive of Lansing over Labor Day Weekend, in case you're up for a little fun. The Michigan State Fair is...
Last Month For Michigan Drive-Ins – Hurry Up and Go!
Well, whether we like it or not, it's officially September now. There are tons of summer activities that we won't get to do anymore until next year. One of our favorites here in Michigan is drive-in movie theaters. There are only 11 digital drive-in theaters left in Michigan, and one of them is right here in Genesee County!
You’ll Find Michigan’s Most Expensive Homes in These Top 10 Cities
There's no doubt that the housing market in not only Michigan, but the entire country has been off the rails over the past few years. Prices have been high, and inventory low in many areas making house hunting a bit of a task at times. Those Michiganders looking to change...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Take A Look Inside This Now Abandoned Airport In Michigan
While you're getting ready to head on vacation to your next destination, I can promise you, that you won't be flying from this destination. Sitting abandoned somewhere in the wilderness of Michigan, is this now abandoned airport that is sitting, left to the elements. Abandoned Airport In Michigan. The building...
Joe’s on Jolly Eatery Opens to the Public This Weekend
Who's ready to try out a new eatery this Labor Day weekend? You only have to ask me once and I'm on it!. There's a new eatery everybody needs to check out this weekend in Okemos on Jolly Rd. It's called "Joe's on Jolly." It's taken roughly two years to...
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Michigan Woman Finds Rare U.P. Rock That Looks Just Like a Jelly Donut!
When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!. Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Castle Home For Sale in Michigan is Fit for a King or Queen
I'd like to think that we all think of ourselves as Queens and Kings of our so-called "castle", or home if you will. However, if you were to buy this house, you'd truly be able to call yourself royalty. Well, at least American royalty. Castle Home For Sale in Rochester,...
Abandoned with 33 Graves: The Cemetery Hidden Along the Road in Salem, Michigan
Some people refer to this old graveyard as ‘abandoned’ but I wouldn’t totally say that. It seems to me that it’s more forgotten than deserted. Proof that it’s not forgotten lies in the fresh flags that are placed at the gravestones of a couple of war veterans.
Dangerous Lake Michigan Conditions Reported Going Into Labor Day Weekend North of Muskegon
Labor Day weekend is finally here, and it usually is the signal for the last summer hurrahs we may want to throw. We want to get out and enjoy the warmth of summer while the pools and lakes are still tolerable here in Michigan. But, if you're planning to back...
Major Michigan Work Zones Remaining Active Over Labor Day Weekend
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is pausing its work and relaxing travel restrictions on more than half of its projects statewide over this long Labor Day Weekend in an effort to boost safety and lessen congestion, but most of the state's major construction zones will remain in place. From...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSU Could Recycle Wind Turbines into Delicious Gummy Bears
How could wind turbines become edible treats? Science, that's how. No seriously, how?. As the United States works to catch up with other countries around the world to create an efficient system of cleaner energy use, a recent suggestion from scientists at Michigan State University throws an idea out there that is both intriguing and confusing. Wind, sun, and hydropower are three sources of energy that are both renewable and leaves a small carbon footprint. The manufacture and installation of hydropower by far have the smallest carbon footprint according to Science Focus.
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
This Guy Just Wanted to Help People Understand Michigan. But the Internet Got Mad
If you've lived in Michigan for more than five minutes, you've no doubt held up your hand to show someone where [insert the name of any town here] is located. Having a map right there at the end of each of your arms is a true gift and just one of the advantages of living here in the Great Lakes State.
With Some Famous Help, This Man Robbed Banks in Michigan, 1932
His full name was Edward Wilhelm Bentz, born in 1894. It may be a name that most aren't familiar with, but he sure hung out with some of the most infamous criminals – including Baby Face Nelson and Machine Gun Kelly. Bentz was living a lifetime full of crime....
10 Things to do During Michigan Electrical Power Outages
What is it about losing electrical power at home during severe thunderstorms? All of a sudden you feel helpless and not sure what to do. First and foremost, don't panic. Your power will be restored eventually, you just need to come up with great ideas on how to stay busy while utility companies are trying to fix the problem.
Rescue Efforts Underway For Michigan Dog Found Stranded On A Small Island
A missing Michigan dog has been found but now the rush is on to rescue her after she was spotted stranded on a Clare County island after being missing for 12 days. Now the Clare County Animal Rescue needs help to get the dog off the island. Michigan Animal Control...
At Least 7 Literary Fictional Thrillers That Are Set in Michigan
Recently, a post on Michigan's Reddit page has revealed that there are a lot of books that are set in Michigan. I love reading books that mention places I personally know, preferably action/adventures/thriller or detective books. I have not found many except for one John Sandford book based on the UP and another one little bit of Grand Rapids.What are some books based on Michigan?
Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan
This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
94.9 WMMQ
Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0