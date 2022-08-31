Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Late Stuntman Alex Harvill Holds World Record for Motorcycle Jump
Late motorcycle stunt rider Alex Harvill received a Guinness World Record for a motorcycle jump he made nearly a decade before his death. Local Media Partner iFIBERONE reported that Harvill's family and friends shared the news on their social media last week. Harvill jumped over 425 feet on his dirt...
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar spotted in Yakima park
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:14 p.m. An update from Suncomm Communications says the cougar was not found by officers. Those in the area are asked to stay safe and alert. If you see the cougar, call 9-1-1 immediately. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:47 a.m. A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park...
KIMA TV
WATCH - Fire at restaurant in Union Gap, second alarm requested
YAKIMA -- A major fire has destroyed a well known restaurant in Union Gap. Yakima Fire Department firefighters responded to a structure fire at El Porton in Union Gap on Sunday that caused an estimated $1.8 million in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire. YFD was called to...
ifiberone.com
Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel
All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Union members, farmers battle at Congdon Orchards
As we celebrate Labor Day, we may sometimes take for granted the benefits won by America’s labor movement, such as the fact that most of us have Monday off. But the efforts to establish minimum wages, 40-hour work weeks, safe working conditions and paid time off came with more than a few physical confrontations between workers and management, and those management hired to protect its interests.
ifiberone.com
Local movie theaters offering $3 movies Saturday only in observance of National Cinema Day
Movie theaters in Moses Lake, Ephrata, and Wenatchee are all offering $3 movie tickets on Saturday in light of the first ever National Cinema Day. Fairchild Cinema in Moses Lake, the Lee Theater in Ephrata, Gateway Cinema in Wenatchee and Liberty Cinema in Wenatchee are all partaking in the event with $3 movie offerings; its first come, first serve.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake furniture store donates large sum of money to five families who lost their homes to Lind fire
MOSES LAKE - Initially, Home Center owner Roger McSteen was reluctant to speak to the media about his charitable donation to help those who lost everything in the Lind fire on Aug. 4. However, iFIBER ONE News ensured the Moses Lake business owner that the public would be informed that we reached out to him after taking notice of several expressions of gratitude towards he and his business on social media. The longtime furniture store owner would not disclose the total amount donated, but he did underline the fact that he gave back to one of the many small communities that consistently support his business.
kpq.com
Overloaded Trailer Likely Cause of Thursday Pear Incident
Thousands of pears are lost after an accident on Highway 2 just east of Cashmere left the roadway covered in fruit Thursday. Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel said a truck hauling a trailer of pears was likely overload as it traveled westbound. Eventually the trailer hitch broke, leaving the trailer only holding on by the safety chains and causing the trailer to jackknife back and forth on the road.
KHQ Right Now
Afternoon NonStop News Update
Two people died after a crash on I-90 near Moses Lake last night. The Kootenai River Complex of fires is now nearly 10,000 acres.
nbcrightnow.com
Deadly car crash closes Road 6 near Quincy
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a closure on Road 6 Northwest between Roads T and U after a deadly car crash near Quincy. A car was headed east on Road 6 around 4:30 p.m. on September 5, driving fast when it went off the road around the 20000 block, according to GCSO.
2 People Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision killed two drivers on Saturday night. The officials stated that a Dodge pickup truck was heading westbound on the eastbound lane around milepost 187, 11 miles east of Moses Lake. A semi-tuck was traveling behind a Toyota 4Runner. In order to...
ncwlife.com
Quincy driver killed when vehicle hits a utility pole, vehicle and trailer
The Grant County Sheriff's Office s investigating a collision that killed a 38-year-old Quincy man southwest of Quincy Monday afternoon. A 2019 Dodge Challenger was eastbound on Road 6 about 3:30 p.m. at high speed when it left the road to the north, struck a utility pole, struck a vehicle parked in front of a home and then rolled and struck a parked flatbed trailer, the sheriff's office said.
Union Gap restaurant closed due to damage from fire over the weekend
UNION GAP, Wash. — A restaurant in Union Gap is closed for the time being after it was significantly damaged in a fire over the weekend. El Porton, located at 2512 Main St. in Union Gap, caught fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, just as patrons were sitting down for their evening meal.
kpq.com
People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified
The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
ncwlife.com
Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
ifiberone.com
More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Man Shot on North 1st Street Wednesday
Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported Wednesday morning in the 300 block of North 1st Street. When officers arrived at about 7:30 am they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man, who has not been identified was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in critical condition but police say the man is expected to survive.
ncwlife.com
Fire near Vantage forces closure of westbound I-90
A wildfire near the Vantage Bridge forced the closure of westbound Interstate 90 for about an hour and a half Thursday evening. The fire was first reported just after 5 p.m. burning in grass and brush and the Washington State Patrol announced the closure of the interstate just before 6 p.m.
KIMA TV
Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road
YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
