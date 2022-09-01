Read full article on original website
Related
CNN anchors and reporters react to TV anchor's apparent firing over hair
CNN anchors Erica Hill and Christine Romans and CNN business correspondent Rahel Solomon share their thoughts about the firing of Canadian TV news anchor Lisa LaFlamme after she claimed she was ousted because she let her hair go gray.
CTV News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme 'Blindsided' After Being Told Her Contract Wouldn't Be Renewed After 35 Years
Legendary CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme has revealed she is parting ways with the network after its parent company, Bell Media, decided not to renew her contract. LaFlamme, 58, made the announcement "with a range of emotions" in a video posted to Twitter on Monday. "For 35 years I have had...
News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed
Officials have determined the cause of death for News 9 anchor Neena Pacholke. The 27-year-old died by suicide on Aug. 27, according to a statement from the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin provided to E! News. In a media release, authorities said Pacholke had made "suicidal statements" before she was found dead by officers, who did not receive an answer at the door while performing a welfare check at a residence.
People
Conjoined Twins Who Made Headlines for 2002 Separation Surgery Turn 21: Inside Their Lives Now
Josie Hull and her twin sister Teresa Cajas were not expected to live past their first birthday. In July, the sisters turned 21. "In the eyes of the world they're both deemed challenged, but they've touched so many lives," Josie's mom, Jenny Hull, tells PEOPLE in this week's exclusive story. "This birthday is such a huge milestone to celebrate."
RELATED PEOPLE
'No Cake, Balloons Or Brunch': CNN's Brian Stelter Left In Shock After Don Lemon & Co-Workers Didn't Throw Him A 'Goodbye' Party
Former CNN host, Brian Stelter, expected his team to throw him a "goodbye" party after Sunday's final show. However, that didn't happen, Radar has discovered. "Brian literally thought Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and the executives would get up early on a Sunday, come into the office to say 'goodbye' to him," sources told RadarOnline.com. "There was no cake, balloons, or brunch to send him off. There wasn't even a card. It was like nothing happened at all. Brian packed up his stuff and left alone," they added. Insiders said that Stelter's face has already been removed from the...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
'I cried watching my daughter,' says father of woman who drowned while livestreaming on Facebook
The father of a Kenyan woman who drowned in a swimming pool while livestreaming on Facebook has spoken of his family's devastating loss.
Richard Simmons breaks his silence after new doc ‘exposed reason the fitness guru vanished from public life for years’
RICHARD Simmons has broken his silence following the release of a new documentary that claims to expose why the fitness guru vanished from the public eye for years. In a Facebook post believed to have been written by Simmons, the once flamboyant wellness expert expressed his gratitude for the "kindness and love" he's received in the past days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju Dies at Age 64 — Details on Her Cause of Death
The Fox News team is mourning as they have been forced to say goodbye to widely acclaimed journalist Uma Pemmaraju. News of her death was made public in early August 2022, and now viewers are curious about what happened to the Indian-American anchor. So, what was Uma's cause of death?...
Kathy Griffin Vomited a Dozen Times in 3 Hours After Doctor 'Ghosted' Her
The comedian called on Twitter for advice as she recovers from lung cancer. She had part of her left lung removed a year ago.
survivornet.com
Woman Pregnant with ‘Miracle’ Baby Is DEVASTATED She Can’t Breastfeed Due To Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Allison Murphy faced every mother’s nightmare when she found out she potentially had cancer while 35 weeks pregnant. and needed surgery to get her thyroid out. The new mom gave birth to a healthy baby girl, then received her diagnosis. Luckily, thyroid cancer is typically slow-growing, but that doesn’t...
survivornet.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Who Shocked Viewers By Taking Off Her Wig And Revealing Baldness From Cancer Treatments Has New Message For Fans
Jeopardy! Champ Christine Whelchel Ready To Return. Jeopardy! champion and breast cancer survivor, Christine Whelchel, 37, is gearing up for game show return during Tournament of Champions. She shocked fans during her initial ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak when she appeared on the show without her usual wig. Hair loss...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Robyn Griggs Dead at 49: ‘Another World’ Star Battled Cervical Cancer Before Her Death
Robyn Griggs died on Saturday, August 13, at age 49. She battled endocervical adeno cancer prior to her death. The news was shared by a friend of the Another World star on her official Facebook page. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories,” the announcement, published on Saturday, read. “I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.”
News Anchor Neena Pacholk's Dad Says Their Family Is "Broken" Over Her Death
Just days after the passing of Neena Pacholk, the late news anchor's father shared an update on how their family is doing, saying that they are "absolutely devastated." "Out family is broken over the loss out Neenna," Aaron Pacholk wrote on his Facebook page on Aug. 31, along with a father/daughter photo. "God and our faith eill guide us."
On Her Way Out? Savannah Guthrie Sparks 'Today Show' Exit Rumors After Being Absent For A Seventh Day
Is Savannah Guthrie making her Today Show exit? The news anchor has sparked concern as Friday, August 26, marked the seventh day she's been absent from the NBC morning show amid ongoing rumors of a rift with coanchor Hoda Kotb. Guthrie has been missing in action from Today for an entire week while she soaks up some quality time on vacation with her husband and her kids. 'TODAY' FANS THROW SHADE AT SAVANNAH GUTHRIE FOR WACKY MOVES DURING ON-AIR SEGMENTAs OK! previously reported, despite acting chummy for the cameras, the two journalists reportedly cannot stand each other. According to an...
survivornet.com
Suleika Jaoad, 33, Wife of Jon Batiste, 35, Says She’s Resumed Chemo As She Updates Fans On Her Brave Cancer Battle After Secretly Marrying Jon
To treat her leukemia, Jaouad also had a bone marrow transplant. Many people find comfort in surrounding themselves with family and loved ones through a cancer battle. Jaouad is married to Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste. The pair secretly married earlier this year. The writer and journalist is battling leukemia for...
George Stephanopoulos breaks social media silence to announce huge update after mocking GMA co-host Robin Roberts
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has returned to social media after weeks of silence to promote a brand new interview for Good Morning America. The anchor, 61, shared details of his chat with Major Tom Schueman and his Afghan translator Zainullah Zaki about their new book. His post on Monday - the host's...
Boy Died Doing Viral TikTok ‘Blackout Challenge’ While Friends Watched
The lethal viral “Blackout Challenge” has claimed another life, this time leaving the family of 14-year-old Leon Brown in Scotland devastated. The challenge, which encourages young children to choke themselves until they pass out, garnered widespread criticism in the U.K. after another young boy, 12-year-old Archie Battersbee of England, was declared brain dead in July after attempting the feat. Brown’s mother, Lauryn Keating, said the boy was inspired to try the challenge after hearing about Battersbee, according to the Daily Mail. He reportedly called up his friends over FaceTime to watch the attempt, subsequently exposing them to his premature death. “Him and his friends probably thought it was a laugh and a joke,” Keating told The Record. “But Leon didn’t come back around. It went horribly wrong.” The international challenge has claimed around a dozen children’s lives around the world so far.Read it at Daily Mail
Today’s Carson Daly calls out co-host Sheinelle Jones for using ‘secret code word’ live on air
TODAY Show co-host Carson Daly has called out his co-anchor Sheinelle Jones for using a code word during a segment. Sheinelle admitted the beer she tried for a segment was "not bad," however, Carson, decided to call her out. Sommelier Vanessa Price showed up for a segment to talk about...
Popculture
TV Anchor Leslie Griffith Dies From Lyme Disease
Longtime journalist and TV anchor Leslie Griffith has died after a battle with Lyme disease. She worked as an anchor for more than 20 years with KTVU Channel 2. The station reports that Griffith died Aug. 17 in Lake Chapala, Mexico. She spent much of her 22-year career at KTVU, alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond. Before becoming an anchor, Griffith was a reporter, covering everything from crime to other local news happenings. She was beloved for her live broadcasts. She could work off-scrtipt, running from one source to another, asking the right questions of newsmakers, experts, and her journalist peers.
Comments / 1