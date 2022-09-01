Read full article on original website
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing
After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
Road closures in Battle Creek area starting Tuesday due to ongoing storm cleanup
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City crews will be performing ongoing cleanup of storm damage from this past Monday, August 29, resulting in the following road closures beginning Tuesday, September 6, and possibly lasting the remainder of the week through Friday, September 9. Watkins Road from Helmer Road...
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
‘It’s painful’: Family seeks answers decades after murder
The family of Sonyia Marie Campos, a 27-year-old mother who was killed in 1996, hopes a recent arrest in another woman's murder will bring them answers, too.
Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
Plainwell residents make 1 millionth state camp reservation of 2022
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Two Plainwell residents are being recognized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for making the 1 millionth camping reservation in Michigan this year!. The DNR says Dennis and Stephenie stayed at Straits State Park, where staff members celebrated the 2022 milestone with them.
Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo business
Fire officials are investigating what started a fire at a Kalamazoo business on Saturday. The fire broke out at 8:17 p.m. on East Cork Street.
Argument over vehicle sale leads to shots fired in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI - No one was injured after an argument over the sale of a truck prompted shots fired on Friday night. Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to a home in the 46000 block of M-43 in Arlington Township at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, for a report of two armed men arguing.
Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?
This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
Motorcyclist killed in Prairieville Twp. crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash in Prairieville Township.
Police: 'Unhappy' customer assaults 2 teenage employees at Wyoming Burger King
A customer assaulted two teenage employees at a Burger King in Wyoming because he was "unhappy with his service," according to police.
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
The Best Car Washes In Lansing
I am surprised that my wife hasn't divorced me yet. Why you ask? Because of my OCD when it comes to the cleanliness of my car. I like driving a clean car. No only does it have to be clean on the outside, more importantly for me, the inside is a must. I don't like clutter, grime, crumbs, spilled pop, coffee, hand prints, stains or streaks on my windows. As lame as I may be, I have implemented a no eating rule in the car to avoid catastrophe and messes that I know that I will have to clean up. If we do take a long road trip, of course my wife and kids can eat in the car. I am not that bad.
Argument over truck turns into shots fired in Van Buren Co.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — No one was injured after an argument turned into shots fired in Arlington Township, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies were called to a home in the 46,000 block of M43 around 6 p.m. Friday on the report of an argument. While police were en route, shots were fired.
Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo
Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
