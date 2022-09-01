ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Cars 108

West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing

After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
WALKER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Local
Michigan Business
Battle Creek, MI
Lifestyle
Battle Creek, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Real Estate
WWMT

Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Private Island#Appliance#Toys#Waterfalls#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business
Fox17

Plainwell residents make 1 millionth state camp reservation of 2022

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Two Plainwell residents are being recognized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for making the 1 millionth camping reservation in Michigan this year!. The DNR says Dennis and Stephenie stayed at Straits State Park, where staff members celebrated the 2022 milestone with them.
PLAINWELL, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
My Magic GR

Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?

This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Best Car Washes In Lansing

I am surprised that my wife hasn't divorced me yet. Why you ask? Because of my OCD when it comes to the cleanliness of my car. I like driving a clean car. No only does it have to be clean on the outside, more importantly for me, the inside is a must. I don't like clutter, grime, crumbs, spilled pop, coffee, hand prints, stains or streaks on my windows. As lame as I may be, I have implemented a no eating rule in the car to avoid catastrophe and messes that I know that I will have to clean up. If we do take a long road trip, of course my wife and kids can eat in the car. I am not that bad.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
THREE RIVERS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo

Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy