When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 45% over five years, which is below the market return. Over the last twelve months the stock price has risen a very respectable 12%.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO