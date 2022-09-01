Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Sempra Energy’s SRE ongoing systematic investments in infrastructure development, efficient debt management and continuous progress in liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) projects are likely to drive its performance in the long run. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment...
NASDAQ
Why Sea Limited Fell by 18.8% in August
Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) declined by 18.8% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The decline brings the shares of the Asian e-commerce and gaming company down 72.2% for the year to date. So what. Sea Limited released its fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings that saw...
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Murphy Oil (MUR): Time to Buy?
Murphy Oil (MUR) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this oil...
NASDAQ
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Global Partners LP (GLP) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Globant (GLOB) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
NASDAQ
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why Lancaster Colony (LANC) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
NASDAQ
Graham Capital's Tropin says no more easy money by tracking stocks
LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kenneth Tropin, founder of the $18 billion hedge fund Graham Capital Management, said heightened economic uncertainty will make it harder to make money by tracking big stock indices. A regime change awaits hedge funds that is likely to last, Tropin, who has spearheaded Graham Capital...
NASDAQ
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) shareholders have earned a 10% CAGR over the last five years
When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 45% over five years, which is below the market return. Over the last twelve months the stock price has risen a very respectable 12%.
NASDAQ
Why Acuity Brands (AYI) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Acuity Brands (AYI), which belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Lighting industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This lighting maker has...
NASDAQ
Is Clearfield (CLFD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Clearfield (CLFD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Clearfield is one of...
NASDAQ
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
Due to economic concerns, financial markets have fared poorly in 2022. In fact, the S&P 500 index has sunk 17% so far this year. The good news is that many established dividend-paying stocks have done much better than the broader markets. Up 8% year-to-date, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) is one such stock that has performed well during this time.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
A constant barrage of negative news about the economy has created a great opportunity for long-term investors to put money to work in great stocks. The Nasdaq Composite index is currently down 25% year-to-date, which puts the growth-centric index officially in a bear market. Two top brands that should be...
NASDAQ
Will Kroger (KR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Kroger (KR). This company, which is in the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Is First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FNX) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend category of the market, the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FNX) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has...
NASDAQ
Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Xeris Biopharma (XERS) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is a Strong Growth Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On John Neff - 9/5/2022
The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. ESSENT GROUP LTD (ESNT) is...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 9/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. BIO RAD LABORATORIES INC (BIO)...
