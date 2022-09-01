ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Vance on Senate race; nursing home funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: It’s nearly a dead heat in Ohio’s race for U.S. Senate, with Tim Ryan’s push toward the middle putting him in the hunt in red Ohio, but JD Vance isn’t backing down. The Republican hopeful sits down to discuss some of the biggest issues with Election […]
NBC4 Columbus

Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more.  Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn.  Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
NBC4 Columbus

The health of honey bee colonies in Ohio

It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific […]
NBC4 Columbus

Accused Groveport shooter back in jail on $1 million bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old accused of firing a gun outside a high school football game is back in jail on a $1 million bond, with police revealing in court that the gun has been linked to other shootings in central Ohio. https://nbc4i.co/3B4uyIH.
NBC4 Columbus

Will the mail be delivered on Labor Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Monday, mail and package deliveries will be put on pause for Labor Day. The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail on Labor Day this Monday, September 5 as one of the 11 federal holidays observed by USPS. The holidays USPS does not operate include: New Year’s Day, Martin […]
NBC4 Columbus

Soggy holiday weekend, with a few breaks of sun

A slow-moving upper-air feature in the Midwest will continue to bring periods of wet weather through the remainder of the holiday weekend but with dry periods between disturbances in the moist tropical flow. Scattered showers and storms will linger through the early part of Sunday night, before tapering to light showers. Some patchy fog is […]
