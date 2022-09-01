Read full article on original website
Related
The Spectrum: Vance on Senate race; nursing home funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: It’s nearly a dead heat in Ohio’s race for U.S. Senate, with Tim Ryan’s push toward the middle putting him in the hunt in red Ohio, but JD Vance isn’t backing down. The Republican hopeful sits down to discuss some of the biggest issues with Election […]
Ohio among the best states to retire in 2022: Study
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more. Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn. Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
NBC4 Columbus
How the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Ohioans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation has hit record high numbers this year, impacting Ohioans trying to make ends meet. https://nbc4i.co/3cJJWlw.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The health of honey bee colonies in Ohio
It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific […]
NBC4 Columbus
Accused Groveport shooter back in jail on $1 million bond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old accused of firing a gun outside a high school football game is back in jail on a $1 million bond, with police revealing in court that the gun has been linked to other shootings in central Ohio. https://nbc4i.co/3B4uyIH.
11 people arrested after shooting at Ohio fair
Eleven people were arrested Saturday night after fights broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio.
‘These are not bad people’: Ohio mom shares story of son’s fatal overdose
"Blake was a really funny, smart kid when he was little," Christina said of her son's childhood years. "He made friends very easily. Everybody liked him. Adults liked him. He was always polite. That's the one thing I always heard: 'Oh he's such a nice kid'."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will the mail be delivered on Labor Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Monday, mail and package deliveries will be put on pause for Labor Day. The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail on Labor Day this Monday, September 5 as one of the 11 federal holidays observed by USPS. The holidays USPS does not operate include: New Year’s Day, Martin […]
Soggy holiday weekend, with a few breaks of sun
A slow-moving upper-air feature in the Midwest will continue to bring periods of wet weather through the remainder of the holiday weekend but with dry periods between disturbances in the moist tropical flow. Scattered showers and storms will linger through the early part of Sunday night, before tapering to light showers. Some patchy fog is […]
Comments / 0