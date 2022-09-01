Read full article on original website
Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
Troopers: Woman accused of stealing Shelby police car, leading high-speed cross-county chase
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a Shelby police cruiser and leading officers on a high-speed chase late Sunday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Authorities say the woman got into an open Shelby police car while an officer was...
WBTV
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer. Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 800 block of North Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.
WBTV
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
Hit-and-run suspect charged after pursuit causes shut down on I-77 in Mooresville, troopers say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A hit-and-run suspect has been charged following a crash that left parts of I-77 closed in Iredell County for several hours overnight Saturday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Around 8:10 p.m., Highway Patrol attempted to stop the driver of a tractor-trailer, the vehicle...
Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
‘Tried to shoot me’: Gastonia police look for man accused of shooting at another car
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are asking for help finding a man who is accused of firing shots at another car last week. Gaston County Reporter Ken Lemon spoke to a person who was in the car the suspect shot at a gas station on Cox Road. Johnny Roberts told Lemon this all started as an argument.
Man accused of shooting, killing NC bus driver will not face the death penalty
The man accused of shooting and killing a CATS bus driver back in February will not face the death penalty, authorities confirmed with QCN.
Security guard shot, killed during robbery at North Carolina arcade
The deadly incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Fish Arcade and Games located along Statesville Blvd.
Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
fox46.com
Wanted Lenoir man arrested for assault and kidnapping; two others charged for hiding him: Sheriff
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who had been on the run since July for assault and kidnapping charges was captured this week by SWAT, and two others were charged for hiding him. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brooks William Atkins, 34, of Lenoir, has been...
WBTV
Charlotte DOT worker charged following deadly crash
Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
3 injured, 1 in critical condition in Winston-Salem shooting on Reynolda Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are injured and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Patrol officers came to the 800 block of Reynolda Road after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found two victims, a […]
Randolph County Animal Control officers recognized by sheriff for ‘one of the largest cases’ in county history
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several animal control officers received high honors from a local sheriff on Thursday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Seabolt recognized eight animal control officers with a Sheriff’s Commendation for the largest animal control cases in Randolph County history. The condemnation is regarding the rescue of over 50 […]
One dead in 3-vehicle collision on Interstate 77 in York County, officials say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died after a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 77, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they responded for traffic control shortly before 9 p.m. At the scene, they found a pickup truck and two SUVs that had...
wccbcharlotte.com
Tractor-Trailer Overturns After Chase Across Three Counties
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate-77 after crashing into multiple vehicles over three counties. Authorities say they started to chase a traitor-trailer after the driver crashed into several vehicles in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties. State Highway Patrol troopers placed stop sticks...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Man On Drug And Stolen Vehicle Charges
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies arrested and charged a man after conducting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in Lincoln County on Thursday and finding illegal drugs inside. On September 1st, while responding to a shots fired call, Lincoln County deputies say they observed a vehicle parked at a home on Nolen Acres Lane.
wccbcharlotte.com
Salisbury Police Say Fish Arcade Security Guard Killed During Attempted Armed Robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating after a security guard with the Fish Arcade was fatally shot during an attempted armed robbery on Tuesday. Around 11 p.m. on August 30th, officers were dispatched to the business at 2143 Statesville Boulevard in reference to a shooting that had just occurred.
WBTV
Charlotte DOT employee charged in death of motorcyclist last month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee who was involved in a deadly crash last month is now facing charges, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) says. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive, near West Morehead Street, on Aug. 9 shortly before noon.
WBTV
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
