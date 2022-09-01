HVAC needs to be installed. Ductwork has been run with the exception of the return line. Kitchen: Additional cabinets, countertop and sinks need to be installed Electrical panel box: missing cover Plumbing: end fixtures needs to be installed. Both washers’ drain pipes needs to be re-routed. Guttering on rear of roof needs to be replaced Install vents or bars in crawl space, needs to be completed. New Electrical Wiring Completed converted to additional unit for extended family New Plumbing completed converted to additional unit for family. Installed two water heaters (shut off valve needs to be installed) Installed all new windows Roof Repairs completed Brand new stainless steel appliances for 2 kitchens (2 electrical ovens, 2 double refrigerators, two dishwashers, two microwaves with vents. Completed foundation and flooring ( additional work for wood adjustments needed. Bathrooms completed (installation of fixtures needed) Upstairs ceilings are less than 7 ft. tall. Therefore the heated sq. ft. will be less than 1600. This agent is not responsible for the sq. footage.

CHADBOURN, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO