ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird

From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
WASHINGTON STATE
103.5 KISSFM

How Good Looking are People in Idaho?

Admittedly, this is not the kind of thing that I normally post about. After all beauty is so much more than skin deep. But alas, here we go.... So, how much outer beauty do Americans across the country think Idahoans have?. According to Ranker, "Think back - have you ever...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Georgia State
City
Boise, ID
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
idahofreedom.org

Idaho Freedom statement on passage of House Bill 1

Gov. Brad Little and Idaho lawmakers had an opportunity to deliver something bold for taxpayers struggling with record-high inflation. They didn’t. And Idahoans are worse off for it. The governor, along with House and Senate leadership, again locked down the legislative process to deliver meager ongoing income tax relief....
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

14 Phrases Guaranteed to Immediately End a Bad First Date in Idaho

Dating can be difficult. That’s just the way it is. You have to spend time trying to decide if a stranger is going to be worth the time and effort it takes to make a relationship work. Sometimes it’s obvious that you are going to have a future with someone. Other times you might be in the middle of a date and realize you’d rather be anywhere else but with that person.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history

In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KIDO Talk Radio

Bizarro & Fascinating Facts You Probably Don’t Know About Idaho

Legend has it Idaho is all potatoes and a couple of gemstones. But Idahoans know there's more to the story. Do we produce 1/3 of the nation's spuds? Bet your baked potato we do! To pull it off, our farmers work non-stop year-round to grow, harvest, and distribute more than 100 million hundredweight potatoes worldwide. Is Idaho home to 72 kinds of dazzling precious gemstones? Once again, yes.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

We’re Done Trying To Prove Our Love for Idaho

We promise to mind our French, but you'll have to pardon our rant if you choose to read beyond this sentence. Well, hello! You stayed! We imagine you're here for one of two reasons: you identified with the title or you despised it off the bat. Whatever your reasons are, we appreciate you giving us the floor.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

This Idaho Company is Being Sued By The Federal Trade Commission

Far up in northern Idaho sits the small town of Sandpoint, Idaho. With a population of just over 8,000 people-- the town is a popular vacation destination and the housing market has been on fire as of late. That isn't all that is going on in Sandpoint, however. The small town is home to many local businesses, business owners, and even tech firms.
SANDPOINT, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Election Fraud#The Heritage Foundation#Americans#Fac
Post Register

Protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead here to stay

BOISE — A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review made public Aug. 18 found that...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Makes List of Ultimate Hunting States

Year after year, Idaho ranks high among America's best states to hunt in. An iconic feat for many throughout the conservationist community, Idaho offers some of the finest big game hunting prospects in the world. And there's no shortage of data to support it. Despite the downward trend of registered hunting licenses issued throughout all 50 states, a recent Stacker survey detected an inverse trend in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy