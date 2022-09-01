Read full article on original website
New Illinois bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to do another background check.
Illinois State Police respond to car on fire
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois State Police and fire units are putting out a vehicle on fire on Interstate 55, said officials. It happened at the northbound milepost marker 105.5 in Sangamon County. One lane is open. State Police are asking drivers to slow down, use caution, and take another route if possible. An […]
starvedrock.media
Dalzell man found Sunday on restricted State property
A hunter got lost and was hunted down Sunday by area EMS. About 1pm, 36-year old Craig Arbet of Dalzell called help when he didn't recognize his surroundings. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said Arbet was on former Lonestar property donated to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It...
Illinois urging residents to get new COVID-19 booster
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to get the new bivalent booster shot to protect against COVID-19. The new vaccines include an mRNA component of the original strain and the omicron variant. The Moderna vaccine is approved for people 18 and older, while those 12 and over can […]
hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
hoiabc.com
Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple blunt injuries...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s latest homicide under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning, and police are looking for more information as they investigate the city’s latest homicide. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue and N. Grove Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. They immediately began lifesaving measures.
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
Central Illinois Proud
Man facing attempted murder charges following Peoria stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A second suspect has been arrested following an investigation into a stabbing last weekend in Peoria. Kendall Howard, 31, was taken into custody Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and mob action. He is being held at the Peoria County Jail. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Vacant house destroyed in Sunday fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-story home located at 1505 W Widenham St. was destroyed Sunday in a fire. According to authorities, the home was vacant at the time of the blaze. “Due to the amount of fire and dangerous conditions, the truck company was used to flow water into the second floor of the home,” Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said. “Additional crews deployed large handlines for this labor-intensive fire.”
hoiabc.com
Juveniles arrested, handgun seized after vehicle stolen in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stolen vehicle led to the arrests two male juveniles who were allegedly in possession of a handgun Friday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m. police located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Griswold and Lincoln Streets. Officers followed and attempted...
Central Illinois Proud
Labor Day Bridge to Bridge run for Illinois Valley Striders
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Early Labor Day morning, more than 300 runners took a four-mile run to support the Illinois Valley Striders, an organization that promotes wellness through running and walking activities, while striving to enhance the Peoria community. Runners prepared to run from Water Street in Peoria, over...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments
November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
Special prosecutor could investigate potential voter fraud in Illinois primary
VENICE, Illinois — Officials in Madison County have confirmed a criminal investigation is underway after election judges noticed similar handwriting on roughly 39 mail-in ballots during the Illinois primary election. Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza, a Democrat, confirmed her office detected the suspicious mail-in ballots during the June 28...
25newsnow.com
Second suspect arrested in connection with Aug 27 stabbing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police arrested a second suspect connected to a early-morning stabbing in Peoria last Saturday. 31-year-old Kendall A. Howard was arrested Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Mob Action. Just before 5:00 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of North Linn Street - near...
hoiabc.com
IDPH urges eligible people to get new COVID-19 booster shots
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging all eligible people to get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines with the new bivalent booster shots authorized by the CDC. IDPH Director Sameer Vohra says the updated booster shots should be available in Illinois next week. “I urge everyone in...
1470 WMBD
Another teen is arrested in connection with a fight at Peoria Stadium
PEORIA, Ill. — Another teenager has been arrested for the brawl at Peoria Stadium last Friday night during Peoria High School’s season opener football game with Metamora. Peoria Police say on Thursday, detectives arrested a 16-year-old male for Mob Action. The juvenile is a District 150 student. He...
Central Illinois Proud
Man wanted for viral animal cruelty incident, other warrants
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A warrant has been issued Thursday for a man involved in an animal cruelty incident that went viral in August. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a warrant has been issued for Nicholas Prince not only for animal cruelty but also for an unrelated violation of an order of protection and a misdemeanor traffic warrant.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
