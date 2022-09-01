Read full article on original website
BACK TO SCHOOL SAFETY WITH CROOKSTON POLICE CHIEF DARIN SELZLER
School is finally back in session for the Crookston School District, and parents, students, and public servants are making preparations to return to the schools. But, along with a new year, the school district and Crookston Police Department are bringing new safety measures to keep the students safe. Over the...
THE COUNTY LINE- BY POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONER WARREN STRANDELL
Polk County Commissioner Warren Strandell released another County Line Column earlier today. It can be found down below- Thoughts in this column don’t have anything to do with Polk County business or issues. Instead, they only report that I have passed the screen test and why the result of that development might have some meaning.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 3, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jesse Jay Hockenson, 44, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Andrew Agustin Martinez, 30, of Fisher, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Wyatt Lee Gendron, 31, of North Dakota, MN, for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Kendrick Kirk Trullinger,...
