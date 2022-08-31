Read full article on original website
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
Delta told father he had not picked up his unaccompanied child from an airport a week after her flight
Richard Fritz said Delta told him his 13-year-old daughter was "never released" from the gate when he went to check her in for her return flight.
