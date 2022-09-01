Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Park Hotels in deal to sell Hilton Garden Inn near LAX
Park Hotels and Resorts has struck a deal to sell one of its Hilton hotels near LAX, The Real Deal has learned. The company is in contract to sell the 162-key Hilton Garden Inn at 2100 East Mariposa Avenue in El Segundo to a limited liability company with the same address as San Francisco-based DiNapoli Capital Partners, according to sources familiar with the deal.
therealdeal.com
Billy Jack Carter, Hilton & Hyland GM, resigns
Billy Jack Carter, the longtime general manager of brokerage Hilton & Hyland, has submitted his resignation to the firm. His last day on the job was Sept. 2. “This is all a bit surreal. Hilton & Hyland is like a family to me,” Carter said in an exclusive interview with TRD.
therealdeal.com
Westwood condo highrise derailed by a Metro subway
The developer of an approved 29-story condominium tower in Westwood has run smack into an oncoming subway. Indivest, based in the West L.A. neighborhood, was approved by Los Angeles in 2010 to build the Flatiron-inspired tower at 10955 Wilshire Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. But the project has run into an unexpected obstacle: Metro’s D Line extension.
therealdeal.com
CBRE buys medical offices in Mission Viejo for $135M
A New York investor has paid $134.8 million for four medical office buildings in Mission Viejo. CBRE Investment Management bought the Mission Medical Center Buildings 1-3 at 27800 Medical Center Road and the Mission Medical Center Tower at 26732 Crown Valley Parkway, the Orange County Business Journal reported. The seller...
therealdeal.com
LA building with Banksy mural could fetch $30M at auction
Art lovers who want Banksy’s “Girl on a Swing” can bid for the century-old building in Downtown Los Angeles that comes with it. The auction sale price could hit $30 million. The owners of a historic building at 908-910 South Broadway in the Fashion District will sell...
therealdeal.com
RE/Max agent in Palos Verdes Estates killed in car crash
Tuba Ghannadi, an agent for RE/Max in Palos Verdes Estates, died during a single car crash in Rolling Hills. She was 70. The South Bay real estate agent was killed Aug. 30 when her Tesla struck a power pole and a parked car, Random Lengths News reported. Firefighters responded at...
