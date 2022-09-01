Park Hotels and Resorts has struck a deal to sell one of its Hilton hotels near LAX, The Real Deal has learned. The company is in contract to sell the 162-key Hilton Garden Inn at 2100 East Mariposa Avenue in El Segundo to a limited liability company with the same address as San Francisco-based DiNapoli Capital Partners, according to sources familiar with the deal.

EL SEGUNDO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO