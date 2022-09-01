ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Centre, MN

Three injured in crash in western Minnesota

(Detroit lakes, MN)--Three people are reportedly injured in a crash on Friday evening in western Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place along Highway 10 at Airport Road in Detroit Lakes. According to the report, a Kia Soul, driven by James Sneeden, 64, of Wadena, was traveling...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
The World’s Largest Corn Maze in Greater St. Cloud

The Stoney Brook Farms Maze is back this year from September 10th – October 30, 2022! Located just outside of the St. Cloud area, this third-generation farm in Foley offers this must-visit fall bucket list item that touts the title of “World’s Largest Corn Maze”. See why we think you should make a trip out to the 2022 Stoney Brook Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390

We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Round Lake Accident Send Woman to Hospital

CUSHING TWP -- A boating accident on Round Lake has sent a Baxter woman to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall at about 6:59 Wednesday afternoon. Officials say 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter was driving...
BAXTER, MN
Farm accident kills Sauk Centre Man

MELROSE TWP -- A farming accident has claimed the life of a Sauk Centre man. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency at the intersection of County Road 17 and 360th Avenue in Melrose Township, about three miles North of Melrose Monday afternoon. Seventy-six-year-old Michael Zirbes...
SAUK CENTRE, MN
Bird flu discovered in Meeker County commercial turkey flock

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Board of Health on Wednesday announced that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) - also known as bird flu - has been discovered in a Meeker County commercial turkey flock.State officials say samples were tested over the weekend at the Minnesota Poultry Testing Laboratory and confirmed to be HPAI by the U.S. Department of Agriculture lab Tuesday evening. RELATED: The number of factors leading to turkey meat shortageTesting was prompted after bird mortality increased in the flock last weekend. Following test results, the flock was "immediately quarantined and has since been depopulated" in order to stop the spread of the disease, the health board said. "While the timing of this detection is a bit sooner than we anticipated, we have been preparing for a resurgence of the avian influenza we dealt with this spring," Senior Veterinarian Dr. Shauna Voss said. "HPAI is here and biosecurity is the first line of defense to protect your birds."The health board says poultry from the infected flock will not enter the food system, and that this strain of bird flu is low risk to the public. Flock owners are advised to review biosecurity measures to maintain the health of their birds. 
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
Tornado reported in west central Minnesota Sunday evening

(Prinsburg, MN)--The National Weather Service says that severe weather made its way across parts of Minnesota on Sunday evening. A tornado was reported in the Prinsburg area in Kandiyohi County. Trained spotters reported the tornado on the ground west of the community. Meanwhile, large hail was reported in Cass County...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Man dies after falling from farming equipment in Stearns County

(FOX 9) - A 76-year-old man died after falling off a ladder on the side of a piece of farming equipment in Stearns County on Monday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a medical emergency at 4:03 p.m. in a field near the intersection of 360th Avenue and County Road 17 in Melrose Township, about 3 miles north of the City of Melrose.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event

Scott Jensen, a Chaska doctor who is the Republican nominee for governor, is scheduled to speak at a “global health freedom summit” in Alexandria on Oct. 1, joined by some of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in the world. Although Jensen has denied being anti-vaccine, as of earlier this year he wasn’t vaccinated and he […] The post Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Two-Vehicle Collision Kills Baxter Man

A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a Baxter man and sent one person to the hospital with severe injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 30th at approximately 1:38 p.m., 83-year-old Robert Lohman was travelling eastbound on Highway 210 near 57th Avenue southwest, about four miles east of Motley, in his Toyota Tacoma. Gina Hollingsworth, 47, of Pillager was driving westbound on Highway 210 in her Chevy Cobalt. Lohman reportedly crossed the center line of traffic and collided with the Cobalt.
BAXTER, MN
MN Sheriff’s Scholarship Open

BENTON COUNTY -- The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association is accepting applications for one of up to 20 $2,000 scholarships through the annual Law Enforcement Scholarship Program. To qualify, a student must be one of the following:. In the mandated POST Skills Program. In the second year of a two-year law...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
