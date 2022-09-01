'Cult of the Lamb' cheerfully crusades for gold, god, and a good time

Cults are terrible for everyone involved.

Well, almost everyone. Their leaders usually have it pretty good.

Cult of the Lamb , the new title from indie developer Massive Monster, gets that.

Players start out as the eponymous lamb right as it’s being sacrificed in the name of the Old Gods — and then, just as quickly, as it’s being revived by a mysterious deity called “The One Who Waits.”

This supreme being only requires one easy task in exchange for the lamb’s return to life: to raise a religious cult in its name. You fulfill the lamb’s spiritual calling by venturing out into the game’s world to rescue followers, find resources, and defeat enemy prophets.

This isn’t a false idol situation, either. Our little lambchop is very capable of performing miracles — and atrocities — through its divine connection.

If you’re thinking this sounds a little like real world history, you’d be right. Cult of the Lamb boils religious crusades down to their basics, presenting them with a main course of irony and a side of gallows humor.

Cult of the Lamb’s gameplay is divided into two sections: the combat and the city-builder.

It’s more accurate to call the latter a cult-builder than a city-builder. As you gain more followers — all based on different animals — you can build quality of life improvements for them, things like bigger shelters to sleep in, sick bays, and farms. You can also build pillories, propaganda speakers, and body pits. It’s Animal Crossing by way of Midsommar .

Cult of the Lamb really lets you tailor your experience. Every time I gained a follower, I erased their name and identity in a powerful metaphor about personal identity in religious groups, all so I could name each woodland creature after a schoolgirl from my favorite childhood anime. By the end of the game, I commanded a veritable army of animals with Japanese girls’ names rightfully worshipping me as their savior.

This part of the game is easy to lose yourself in. Your followers all have different personalities and traits that make some of them better mindless sycophants than others: They can dissent with your teachings, make friends, and even ask you to marry them. And there are all kinds of ways to improve their lives — and have them work to improve your life — from gathering building supplies to sending followers to craft upgrades for you.

There are several areas to unlock in the non-combat area, expanding the landscape your lamb inhabits with a variety of fun characters both creepy and cute.

Most of these are great, but I do take issue with the fishing mini game in one of these areas. There are limited places to fish, and the fish mass in one spot so you can’t pick which one to reel in. I know I’m not the first games journalist to lambast a mediocre fishing mini game in an otherwise great title, but I must stand my ground.

Fishing aside, part of me already wants to replay the game. I was just so nice the first time around! I inspired my followers, buried them when they died, and gave them days of rest. I’d like to see how the other half lived: For example, I think a little cannibalism would spice things up.

There are all kinds of progression systems in Cult of the Lamb . You can level up your cult building and decoration options through “devotion” collected from your followers, unlock new doctrines your followers have to abide by through completing quests, and advance your combat skills by preaching sermons to your followers.

The progression hooks are strongest for the cult-building parts of the game, because that’s where Cult of the Lamb really shines. Building up my base and keeping my followers happy and faithful was so compelling, in fact, that it was hard to motivate myself to tear myself away from it for the other half of the game: the combat.

Each level lets you chop and collect various resources as you fight cheerfully colored hooded figures in a Don’t Starve -style combination of cartoonish visuals with sinister undertones. I like the feeling of exploring arcane, inscrutable lands, and the art design reflects that in every procedurally generated step.

But it’s just not as fun as building your cult. There are so many enemies on screen that it’s hard to tell what’s going on, let alone avoid their attacks. Eventually the action became repetitive enough that I struggled to stay mentally engaged. When I died, it was oftentimes because of a lax playing style borne of my waning interest.

Cult of the Lamb’s combat may not stand out, but its cult-building mechanics hit that rare sweet spot of addictive and rewarding.

When I died, the frustration was always tempered with excitement about what my cult would be up to. Who would be dissenting on my return, and who would be approaching old age? What gifts would they have for me?

Not only that, but it never shies away from the worst of religious fanaticism, playing with all the most troubling realities about communal religious living. By doing so, it tells a darkly comic tale about the dangers of high-control religious groups. This interplay of black humor and light-hearted satire is at the core of what works about Cult of the Lamb .

Even if you’re a benevolent lamb ruling over your flock with love, you’re still making choices on your followers’ behalf in a way that is inherently controlling.

And by showing that, developer Massive Monster understands what cults are all about.

Lillian King writes about video games for The Blade. Contact her at lking@theblade.com.