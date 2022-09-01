Read full article on original website
townandtourist.com
15 Treehouse Rentals In South Carolina (Luxurious & Secluded!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Southern hospitality awaits you in the Palmetto State! If you like to rough it, but appreciate luxury accommodations, check into renting a treehouse in South Carolina. Many of these treehouses offer extensive services and amenities that will make your stay as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.
WLTX.com
South Carolina coffee shop named one of America's best-rated by Yelp
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A company known as a one-stop shop for reviews of just about any kind of business or service has compiled a list of America's best-rated coffee shops - and South Carolina has a few contenders. The main list includes 20 shops across the country from...
South Carolina City Named One Of The Best Fall Vacations Spots In America
Pure Wow found the ideal fall destination spots around the country, including this scenic city in South Carolina.
AOL Corp
The best coffee shop in South Carolina? These three rank among the nation’s favorites
South Carolina is home to three of the nation’s best places to get coffee, new rankings show. Each of the shops landed on a list of the top 100 coffee shops in the United States. The review website Yelp said it created the rankings after looking at coffee-related businesses and studying “a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews” over time, according to results published Friday, Sept. 2.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach for Labor Day Weekend: Fireworks, farmers markets, where to swim & more
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Labor Day weekend is upon the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Most people are celebrating the unofficial end of summer, but the summer weather and season is still going strong. We want you to enjoy your weekend to the fullest, so we've compiled a...
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in South Carolina.
workingtheflame.com
Glass Blowing Classes in South Carolina 2022 [Updated]
Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Glass Blowing Classes in South Carolina 2022 [Updated]. Table of Contents show.
wbtw.com
Seen this crab? South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants your pictures
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — People living along the South Carolina coast are encouraged to report sightings of a non-native blue land crab. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said on Friday that those living near the coast who see what looks like an enormous fiddler crab should snap a photo and report it to the agency.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
Whether you are traveling with your partner and children, a group of friends or on your own, you will definitely find something for your liking in South Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should explore, if you haven't already. And if you have never been to South Carolina, visiting these beautiful places is a good starting point.
myhorrynews.com
S.C.’s largest yard sale is Sept. 10 at MB Convention Center
When a gentleman from Georgetown bought 10-year-old Willow’s entire table at South Carolina’s Largest Yard Sale last year, she and her Nana, June Brewbaker, who was selling at a couple tables also, were beyond thrilled. The grandmother and granddaughter are regulars at the sale, and they come from...
wpde.com
Win Ed's Car Contest! Your chance to drive home the baby blue Camaro
WPDE — From giving out free pizza celebrating no hurricanes to giving away his notorious baby blue Camaro - Ed loves giving back to the Grand Strand community and wants one of you to win big!. Now is the chance to win a used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS with...
10NEWS
Loose emu captured in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
golaurens.com
South Carolina animal shelters at critical capacity
The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season,” said Appleton.
kiss951.com
A South Carolina Town Tops The List For The Friendliest In The Country
Well, bless your heart. Thank you so much! You look thirsty, would you like a glass of tea? I’m just trying to be friendly here. Double honors for South Carolina, it was recently named the friendliest state in the country and one of our towns has been named the friendliest city.
SC women offer free cleaning service for people struggling
Three women in the Upstate are changing lives by simply cleaning houses and providing a free service to those in need.
Soldier, home from deployment, surprises daughter at South Carolina school
A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home Friday from deployment and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.
holycitysinner.com
country1037fm.com
South Carolina University Welcomes Largest Incoming Class in 6 Years
Back to school! One South Carolina university has welcomed its largest group of incoming freshmen in 6 years! That’s right, the school is getting big. Charleston Southern University in Charleston, SC just welcomed over 1,000 new students for their current fall semester. WCBD News 2 reports that this is...
Charlotte Stories
South Carolina Ranked The Most Progressive State In America For Computer Science
a provider of coding classes for kids and teens, has carried out a comprehensive study and identified the most and least progressive states when it comes to access and enrollment to computer science courses. Given the significance of computer science in the modern world, not having access to courses such as coding can put children at a significant disadvantage to their peers when it comes to opportunities when they are older. The study revealed that there are significant disparities based on the location and profiles of students.
cosmosmariners.com
3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry
Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
