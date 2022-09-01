Read full article on original website
Bites of Beloit returns for third year
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - If you didn’t get your fill of foods from all the Labor Day weekend events and barbecues, no need to worry. You can go a little bit north to get great meals and great deals in Wisconsin’s gateway city. It’s the third year of ‘Bites of Beloit’ downtown restaurant week. The event goes Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11. During that time, you can enjoy a fixed price specialty menu at six different Beloit eateries with prices ranging from $14 to $40.
Is Rockford’s ‘Best Kept Secret’ also the Top Spot for Labor Day Brunch?
Forgive all the hyperbole, it's not me, it's Yelp and the people who review stuff on their site. So while I was thinking about what to do this weekend, my feeble-minded brain started thinking about food. Like, where I should eat this weekend? Then I consulted Yelp to find the...
A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard
Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
WIFR
Major crash in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Debris covers the road Monday after three vehicles suffered heavy damage in a major crash. Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of North Winnebago and West Jefferson streets in downtown Rockford while they investigate. Rockford police notified the public via Twitter just after...
Car crashes into Machesney Park garage and into the Rock River
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver crashed into the garage of a home and then continued into the Rock River Sunday night. According to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department, firefighters were called to Ventura Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Officials said the driver was already out of the car when authorities arrived and was not […]
Rockford church throws festival on the West Side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The West Side of Rockford used to packed with thousands going to the waterfront on Labor Day weekend, but that ended 10 years ago. However, a West Side church is now trying to bring some of that fun back with an event called “Park Fest.” “People are coming out today because […]
Rockford’s Labor Day parade returns
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will have a Labor Day parade this year for the first time since before COVID-19. The annual event that snakes through downtown was canceled the last tow years because of the pandemic, but families can line the streets Monday morning and get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend. The parade […]
Eating BBQ with Rockton Police to support department
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — “Blues and BBQ” started as a way to bring officers and the community together, but years later, it has grown to mean so much more. The annual festival in Settler’s Park, 200 Hawick St., was originally just a fun time for people in Rockton. It was the police department’s way of […]
WIFR
Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Scuba and Snorkel shop owner passes the torch to new owners after nearly four decades in the business, as him and his wife plan for retirement to Florida. Dylan and Remy Johnson have owned Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel shop since 1984. The couple...
South Beloit Illinois Store Slings Savory Meat and Saucy One Liners
This place is a slice of beef above the rest with everything from New York Strips, Ribeye steaks and savory marquee sign messages. It's all tasteful and it's all good clean delicious fun...Yum indeed. Over the weekend the wife and I made a little trip to grab some grill goodies....
10 years later: What happened to Rockford’s On the Waterfront festival?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been 10 Years since what was once the largest music festival in Illinois took over downtown Rockford on Labor Day weekend. What began in 1984 as a small street party and then grew to span 30 city blocks, On the Waterfront ended its 29-year run in 2012. Mike Dunn, then chairman […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Get A Dash Camera If You Drive in Winnebago County
MyStateline.com
Crash blocks traffic on East State Street
Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: 65 Accidents in Winnebago County, in the last 72 hours…
6 Best Romantic Spots To Share an In-Car Kiss in Rockford
Making out in the car is the kind of moment every relationship needs. Often. Here are the most romantic spots for those kisses, some are playfully risky. 6 Best Romantic Spots To Share an In-Car Kiss in Rockford. (the last two might be your favorites if your make-out sessions get...
WIFR
If you love Latino culture, this Rockford tamale festival is for you
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a fiesta! Tamale Fest is right around the corner, so here’s what you need to know to get the most out of this celebration. Tamale Fest starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3923 E. State St. in Rockford. Admission is $10 per person and there will be tons of chances for trophies, good food, dancing and fun.
100fmrockford.com
What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it
ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Active Search For A Missing Kayaker in Winnebago County
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
