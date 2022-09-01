Read full article on original website
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Esmaeili: Huge growth predicted for Valley’s healthcare industry
EDINBURG, Texas – South Texas College’s Ali Esmaeili says he attended a conference on South Padre Island in which the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas predicted huge growth for the healthcare industry. Dr. Esmaeili is dean of math, science and information technology at STC. “I foresee Texas becoming...
$31 million in funding announced for veterans across Texas
More than $31 million in grants will be distributed to veterans across Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission.
riograndeguardian.com
Spamer: I am not retiring any time soon
MCALLEN, Texas – Famed Rio Grande Valley entrepreneur Joaquin Spamer says he is not retiring any time soon. Speculation that this could be the case swirled after the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service posted a story that Spamer has devised a plan that will allow his fast-growing, import-export logistics company, Commodities Integrated Logistics, to continue and prosper once he retires.
newcivilengineer.com
Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute
TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
KRGV
$2.5 billion in funding set to improve Valley roads, TxDOT says
A record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan announced earlier this week aims to improve safety on Texas roads. The Texas Department of Transportation's 2023 Unified Transportation Program includes a $2.5 billion funding allocation for the Pharr District. Among the listed projects with authorized construction funding are the SH...
Texas Tuition Promise Fund enrollment now open until Feb. 28
— Enrollment in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state's prepaid college tuition plan, began Thursday and runs through Feb. 28. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar made the reminder announcement Friday.
Texas SNAP September 2022 Benefits Extended to Help Millions in Need
Over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits experienced delays because of an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office. However, there is some good news for those who have been waiting to find out if SNAP benefits would be...
progresstimes.net
For the first time in a decade, Republican mounts campaign for Texas House District 35
For the first time since 2010, a Republican is running to represent Texas House District 35. The race will pit local pharmacist Oscar Rosa, 55, of rural Mission against state Rep. Oscar Longoria, D-La Joya. “Don’t vote for us because we’re Republicans. I don’t want your vote just because you’re...
Central Texas schools to wear Uvalde CISD colors on 1st day back
As Uvalde students prepare for their return back to the classroom, districts across Central Texas are asking students and staff to wear Uvalde's school colors in a show of support.
SNAP benefits backlog continues; state workers say they need help too
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said an increase in applications and staffing shortages has made the backlog even more challenging.
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
KWTX
Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for September
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission was providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for September.
KRGV
DPS offering $5,000 reward for reporting stash houses
The Texas Department of Public Safety – along with other agencies – is offering a reward for anyone providing information on stash houses. The $5,000 reward is for tips that result in a bust. “It’s just an incentive for the public to actually report this activity taking place...
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants from South Texas to Houston by plane, Texas DPS says
WESLACO, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested several people aboard a charter flight on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants to Houston. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, DPS troopers spotted a group of individuals being dropped off at the ramp at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg where it was reported there was suspicious activity within the group inside the airport, according to officials in a Facebook post.
Texas Still Needs Your Help Finding These Top Wanted Criminals
We've discussed in the past criminals in Texas who are running from the law for the crimes they've committed. There's also many in Bell County who, at the time of writing, are also hiding. But there's a multitude of criminals in the state of Texas, and some don't always get the attention needed to be apprehended.
fox29.com
Border officials in Texas make largest cocaine bust in 20 years inside baby wipe shipment
Border protection officers in Texas discovered nearly $12 million worth of cocaine in a shipment labeled "baby wipes" last week, marking the agency’s largest bust of the drug in nearly two decades, officials said. The seizure happened Friday at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo when a U.S. Customs and...
cw39.com
Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
KRGV
CEO of migrant shelter arrested on federal theft and conspiracy charges
The CEO of a nonprofit that operated primarily in the Rio Grande Valley and provided shelter for unaccompanied children is facing federal charges. Ruben Gallegos, the CEO of International Education Services, a nonprofit corporation that contracted with the federal government to provide temporary shelter care for unaccompanied children, is accused of conspiracy and the theft of federal funds, according to an unsealed indictment.
