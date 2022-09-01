ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Esmaeili: Huge growth predicted for Valley’s healthcare industry

EDINBURG, Texas – South Texas College’s Ali Esmaeili says he attended a conference on South Padre Island in which the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas predicted huge growth for the healthcare industry. Dr. Esmaeili is dean of math, science and information technology at STC. “I foresee Texas becoming...
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Spamer: I am not retiring any time soon

MCALLEN, Texas – Famed Rio Grande Valley entrepreneur Joaquin Spamer says he is not retiring any time soon. Speculation that this could be the case swirled after the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service posted a story that Spamer has devised a plan that will allow his fast-growing, import-export logistics company, Commodities Integrated Logistics, to continue and prosper once he retires.
MCALLEN, TX
newcivilengineer.com

Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute

TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
KRGV

$2.5 billion in funding set to improve Valley roads, TxDOT says

A record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan announced earlier this week aims to improve safety on Texas roads. The Texas Department of Transportation's 2023 Unified Transportation Program includes a $2.5 billion funding allocation for the Pharr District. Among the listed projects with authorized construction funding are the SH...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
KWTX

Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
BELL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Wells#Infrastructure#Jobs Act#Environmental Hazard#Rio Grande Valley#Business Industry#Linus Business
KRGV

DPS offering $5,000 reward for reporting stash houses

The Texas Department of Public Safety – along with other agencies – is offering a reward for anyone providing information on stash houses. The $5,000 reward is for tips that result in a bust. “It’s just an incentive for the public to actually report this activity taking place...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

2 arrested on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants from South Texas to Houston by plane, Texas DPS says

WESLACO, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested several people aboard a charter flight on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants to Houston. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, DPS troopers spotted a group of individuals being dropped off at the ramp at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg where it was reported there was suspicious activity within the group inside the airport, according to officials in a Facebook post.
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
cw39.com

Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
KRGV

CEO of migrant shelter arrested on federal theft and conspiracy charges

The CEO of a nonprofit that operated primarily in the Rio Grande Valley and provided shelter for unaccompanied children is facing federal charges. Ruben Gallegos, the CEO of International Education Services, a nonprofit corporation that contracted with the federal government to provide temporary shelter care for unaccompanied children, is accused of conspiracy and the theft of federal funds, according to an unsealed indictment.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy