ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Adams County Dog Pound needs significant upgrades

People's Defender
People's Defender
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gRrD_0heDNUVo00

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“You spend all your time waiting for a second chance.” Sara McLachlan’s words are on replay in my head as I walk through the Adams County Dog Pound. From the playful puppies to the sad-eyed elderly dogs, every one of them wants the arms of an angel to take them to their fur-ever home.

Donnie Swayne is the Adams County Dog Warden. He explains that they are governed by the Board of Commissioners and follow the Ohio Revised Code. He stated, “We pick up strays, and dogs that are dumped off, handle dog bites and animals killed from dogs, and do tag checks.” It’s crucial to purchase tags for your dogs as it helps the pound financially, and they need some significant upgrades.

Alyse Lovejoy-Pettit, Secretary of the Adams County Kennel Club, a 501c3, stated, “We desperately need a new kennel.” She points at the current shabby kennel, located at 11260 State Route 41 in West Union, and says, “This is what we’re trying to live with, and we had 28 dogs yesterday. We only have 16 kennels.”

Touring the facility, I met Kennel Technician Caroline Satterfield, who was busy cleaning and administering medications to dogs. The kennel is worn, and it’s no wonder Pettit is discouraged and reaching out for assistance. She said, “We don’t kill dogs for the breed. We don’t kill dogs because we figure out a way to give them the best chance that we can.”

“We have to educate the public,” said Pettit. “Donnie is doing the best that he can.” The kennel has been in existence for 40 plus years. She continued, “The only improvement is that the Adams County Kennel Club put up an outside shelter because this building was all we had. Slowly, we’ve been trying to rig up a makeshift kennel to keep these dogs.” Swayne added, “The Kennel Club helps us vet dogs, buy dog food, and other things. It takes a little bit of the burden from the county.”

On Saturday, Pettit and her granddaughter were shooting videos to find “good” people to adopt dogs. She said, “Dogs are a part of our families.” A woman stops in and explains that she dropped off a puppy she had found last week and wanted to adopt him if he hadn’t been claimed. The little boxer-looking pup is tumbling in the yard with a cute little white beagle mix that is melting my heart. It’s gratifying to see an adoption during my visit, and it makes me hopeful that others will enjoy the same fate soon.

Pettit and Swayne explain that the kennel is separate from the Humane Society. Swayne explained, “The Humane Society is a 501c3 organization. They don’t take strays – they only take surrenders.” Pettit wants people to know that they are separate, and the Kennel Club also takes donations and wants to get a new kennel. She said, “We want people to recognize the dog pound and the hard work these guys are doing.”

The dogs need love in a forever home and folks willing to come to spend time socializing with them. Pettit further explained, “These dogs come from homes that have not been the best, that have not socialized them. They are more adoptable if we can teach them how to love people again and build that trust.”

Alyse meets with the Adams County Commissioners on September 6. She says, “We need at least 30 kennels. I think it’s time that we make a stand. We’ve got to do better than this.”

Comments / 1

Related
WLWT 5

VIDEO: Mason man gets sprayed by skunk during animal rescue

MASON, Ohio — An encounter with a skunk didn’t end well for an Ohio man. On a recent rescue, Huntsman Wildlife responded to home in Mason to remove a skunk from the property. Cellphone video taken by one of the wildlife team members shows one team member trapping...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Rescued beagles arrive at Warren County animal shelter

CINCINNATI — Approximately 4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. Envigo RMS, LLC. bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation, according to the SPCA Cincinnati. Animal shelters across the country have been relocating the dogs to give them a second chance at...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Just tillin’ time ‘til Corn Fest

WILMINGTON — The traditional prelude to the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival — the Annual Tractor Drive — paraded through Wilmington Sunday featuring tractors old and new. The procession left Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Sunday and — despite a detour — made its...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Rescue crews save Brown County man stung by thousands of bees

RIPLEY, Ohio — The furious sight of swarming bees won't be forgotten anytime soon by Ripley Fire Chief Tony Pfeffer. "Bees were everywhere. Everybody on the scene was getting stung. And there were 1000's and 1000's and 1000's of bees," Pfeffer said. "I mean, just a black, dark cloud of bees."
BROWN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
West Union, OH
Adams County, OH
Government
County
Adams County, OH
Portsmouth Times

River Days Parade a soggy success

Despite the rain, parade watchers and River Days fans gathered in masses for the annual River Days Parade. This is year 59 of one of the longest running parades in Ohio. “It poured down the rain and we had a lot of muddy feet, but, other than that I think it went really well,” says Stan Tackett, parade organizer. “There’s probably about 175 floats in the parade today. It’s the largest grand parade in the state of Ohio and it’s the largest daytime single parade for any event.”
PORTSMOUTH, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Everyone is ready for Riverfest 2022

NEWPORT, Ky. — Kyle and Tamara Thompson set up on the hill at Newport’s Riverfront first thing Sunday morning. She said it was a spur-of-the-moment decision that lead the couple to getting on a bus to take them to Riverfest. “I had woken him up at like 5...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Human remains found in Kenton County woods

ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in Kenton County. Elsmere Police say they discovered what they believe are human remains in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street. Investigators say they could not determine the identity because of the decomposition. Kenton County...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Pound#The Kennel Club#Sherry Larson People
Ironton Tribune

Offering a helping hand

Large crowd comes out for recovery event held in downtown Ironton. “Like they said in ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?,’ ‘Come on in, the water’s fine,’” Mark Salyers called to the dozens gathered at the Ohio River by Ironton’s boat dock on Wednesday.
IRONTON, OH
WKRC

Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
sciotopost.com

Loaded Handgun Found in Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Chillicothe police were called to the scene of a handgun that was found under a bridge in Chillicothe’s most common park Yoctangee. According to the report, both Chillicothe police and Ross County deputies were called to the scene. When they arrived they made contact with a concerned citizen who had found a handgun in the area of Yoctangee Park Annex. The man who had called the police says he found a loaded Taurus G2C 9mm handgun on the ground under the US 35 bridge near the river. He told police he saw the handgun laying on the ground and unloaded it, so it would be safe.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
linknky.com

Police chase through Boone, Gallatin counties ends near Sharonville

One person is in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on I-75 Northbound near the East Sharon Road exit, investigators said. According to dispatchers, the chase started early Friday morning in Gallatin County. Investigators said the suspect led police through Boone County and into Hamilton County before crashing on I-75 near Sharonville.
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Buses could be turned into homeless shelters on wheels

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Buses could be running as the next homeless shelter in one Cincinnati-area town, but as advocates are pushing for the money to do it, those in the streets say it can’t come soon enough. What You Need To Know. The Coalition for a Healthy Middletown...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
People's Defender

People's Defender

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy