ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ginni Thomas tried to overturn Biden’s 2020 election victory in Wisconsin, emails show

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38oHzE_0heDH95m00

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was active in not just one but two states as she sought to overturn the rightful results of the 2020 election in favour of Donald Trump , new emails show.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Ginni Thomas emailed at least two elected lawmakers in Wisconsin , urging them to back the plot for a vote to “decertify” the state’s election results (which is not something the state legislature can legally do) in favour of a slate of Trump-supporting “electors” who would go to Washington and cast Electoral College votes for Mr Trump instead of Joe Biden .

The plan never bore fruit, but was in motion until the hours before January 6 when a Trump campaign lawyer contacted the top deputy to Ron Johnson , Wisconsin’s GOP senator, and urged him to have his boss hand the slate of electors over to Vice President Mike Pence in person. The deputy refused.

Ms Thomas’s activities in Wisconsin were reported following previous revelations about her efforts to contact dozens of lawmakers in Arizona with a similar request there. The Post’s report Thursday reveals just how wide-ranging Ms Thomas’s effort may have truly been, and raises even more questions about whether her husband can continue to weigh in and rule on cases related to the January 6 assault on Congress and Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

Clarence Thomas, her husband, faces intense scrutiny as a result of his wife’s activities. As a member of the nation’s highest court, he is in a position of incredible power and last year chose to use that power and file the lone dissenting vote in a case to determine whether Mr Trump could shield some White House documents from the House select committee investigating January 6.

Some Democrats have called for his resignation over that vote with the knowledge that he took it knowing his wife was involved in efforts to overturn the election on Mr Trump’s behalf, while more have demanded that he recuse himself from such cases going forward. Justice Thomas has not responded to the criticism, and neither has the Supreme Court as a whole.

Ginni Thomas’s embrace of the conspiracy theories surrounding Mr Trump’s election defeat are both unsurprising given her own long history of conservative activism and concerning as it shows just how far the false belief has traveled in the upper echelons of DC’s conservative political spheres.

The efforts by Mr Trump’s team to overturn the election results in Georgia led to a criminal investigation in that state which is ongoing — Rudy Giuliani, Mr Trump’s lead attorney, is known to be a target as likely is John Eastman, another attorney for the ex-president who was heavily involved in the effort to press Mike Pence to interfere on January 6.

The Justice Department is also leading a grand jury investigation of January 6 in Washington DC which recently saw testimony from Marc Short, chief of staff to the former vice president.

Comments / 38

Kathryn Crane
4d ago

A scammers husband sits on the Supreme Court. Seems a bit sleezy of a scammer to jeopardize his life long job.. Now we can't trust his judgement

Reply
40
mysterious
4d ago

Lock her up, and her husband doesn't deserve to still be sitting on the Supreme Court. he needs to be impeached.

Reply
56
Patrice Smith
4d ago

her no good as and husband of hers are and should be prosecuted . just cause Thomas has power does mean he's not involved up to his fat neck and wife too. with all this evidence why are they not being arrested

Reply
13
Related
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
CNN

Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena

A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times

President Trump paid only $750 in income tax in the year he was elected president, according to a bombshell report by the New York Times. The investigation by the newspaper also revealed he had not paid taxes in 10 of the 15 years they obtained records for, with his businesses taking on substantial loans and suffering massive losses.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Donald Trump
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Washington Dc#The Washington Post#Electoral College#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Business Insider

Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'

A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

825K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy