Rockford, IL

WIFR

Bites of Beloit returns for third year

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - If you didn’t get your fill of foods from all the Labor Day weekend events and barbecues, no need to worry. You can go a little bit north to get great meals and great deals in Wisconsin’s gateway city. It’s the third year of ‘Bites of Beloit’ downtown restaurant week. The event goes Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11. During that time, you can enjoy a fixed price specialty menu at six different Beloit eateries with prices ranging from $14 to $40.
WIFR

Major crash in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Debris covers the road Monday after three vehicles suffered heavy damage in a major crash. Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of North Winnebago and West Jefferson streets in downtown Rockford while they investigate. Rockford police notified the public via Twitter just after...
Q985

A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard

Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Labor Day parade returns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will have a Labor Day parade this year for the first time since before COVID-19. The annual event that snakes through downtown was canceled the last tow years because of the pandemic, but families can line the streets Monday morning and get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend. The parade […]
WIFR

Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Scuba and Snorkel shop owner passes the torch to new owners after nearly four decades in the business, as him and his wife plan for retirement to Florida. Dylan and Remy Johnson have owned Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel shop since 1984. The couple...
1440 WROK

Are These The Top 10 Best Wing Joints In The Rockford Area?

Wings. Extra spicy. Lots of ranch. A ton of napkins. These are all I need when it comes to getting my fingers messy in delicious chicken wings. I'm not ashamed to say it: I crave wings literally every day. Since my manager, Brian, mentioned wings a few days ago, all I could think about now is where I'm getting my next fill.
1440 WROK

Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location

Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Get A Dash Camera If You Drive in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
MyStateline.com

Crash blocks traffic on East State Street

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 65 Accidents in Winnebago County, in the last 72 hours…

100fmrockford.com

What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it

ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
KISS 106

See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois

There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

