Georgia State

Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Is Playing Both Sides Of The Fence When It Comes To Minority Businesses

By Derek Major
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
Libby Jane
3d ago

Hershel is playing over the fence with his 10 different personalities. The Mentally Ill should never be elected onto any public office, especially as our Senator.

Sharon A Tigner-Mitchell
2d ago

SO WHAT??? He is so trumpdrunk he thinks that this junk will take our eyes off his inability to run for or be in an election for anything. His lies are just as deliberate as trump's, no wonder trump support him..."birds of a feather stick together". Get professional psychological help.

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

