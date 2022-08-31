Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Investigation of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) on Behalf of Investors

Read full article on original website
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Is Investigating Sitio Royalties Corp. Merger
Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - Rigrodsky Law, P.A. is investigating Sitio Royalties Corp. ("Sitio") STR regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Sitio's agreement to merge with Brigham Minerals, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Sitio's shareholders will receive one share of common stock in the combined company for each share of Sitio common stock owned. Upon completion, Sitio's stockholders will own approximately 54% of the newly combined company.
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TUYA, NIO and TSP
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming October 24, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") DDL American Depository Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Dingdong's June 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO").
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (LTCH, LTCHW)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming October 31, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("Latch" or the "Company") LTCHLTCHW securities between May 13, 2021 and August 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").
Evolus Announces Inducement Grants for New Chief Financial Officer
Evolus, Inc. EOLS, a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 169,158 shares of Evolus common stock and 36,443 restricted stock units (RSUs) to Sandra Beaver, the company's new Chief Financial Officer. The stock options and RSUs were granted as of September 5, 2022 and were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a material inducement to the employee's acceptance of employment with the company.
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MOLN, TGTX and ENOB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY/ ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Digital World Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of its Special Meeting of Stockholders to Provide Additional Time to Approve an Extension of its Initial Business Combination Deadline
Provides Additional Telephone Access to Facilitate Voting Process Prior to the Adjourned Meeting. Urges All Stockholders to Promptly Vote FOR the Extension Amendment that Will Provide the Company Additional Time to Complete a Business Combination - EVERY VOTE COUNTS!. MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Digital World...
TriState Capital Bank Named to Monitor 100 as a Leading Equipment Finance Company
Client relationships leads to 51.8% YOY growth with middle market clients; expansion continues into Midwest. TriState Capital Bank's fast-growing Equipment Finance division was named to the Monitor 100 as one of the top U.S. equipment finance companies. The bank's 51.8% year-over-year total assets gained in 2021 landed TriState Capital at No. 95, a jump from No. 107 on last year's Monitor 101+ list.
BlackRock Attacks Directors Representing Over 4 Tech Boards: FT
BlackRock, Inc BLK cracked down on company directors representing too many boards in the U.S. technology industry, the Financial Times reports. BlackRock voted against the reappointment of Sanford Robertson to the board of Salesforce, Inc CRM, where he chairs the governance committee. He was the founding partner of PE firm Francisco Partners.
Canned Soup Is Not The Investor Panacea Inflation Worriers Once Hoped, Swiss Bank Analyst Writes
Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of Campbell Soup Company CPB with a price target of $52.00. The analyst said he expected a bigger Q4 earnings beat and a more aggressive FY23 guidance as pricing in the food industry is catching up to cost inflation.
Buy Now Pay Later Features In Cash App Are Critical, Block Analyst Finds In Review Of Management Priorities
Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo recently hosted Block, Inc's SQ Head of Investor Relations for a Midwest NDR. The discussions included Cash App Commerce, Cash App Borrow, Cash App MAU growth, Square's (Seller) growth in international markets, the BNPL competitive landscape, Block's focus on profitability, and more. Speaking to Cash...
Modern Healthcare Ranks Perficient as the Eighth-Largest Healthcare Management Consulting Firm
Perficient, Inc. PRFT ("Perficient"), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it has been ranked the eighth-largest healthcare management consulting firm in Modern Healthcare's 2022 survey. The annual survey ranked healthcare management consulting firms according to 2021 revenue from total healthcare consulting fees.
What Stablecoins Are the Best for Earning Interest?
Savings accounts or CDs offer interest rates of up to 1% in some cases. To many, these accounts are a sound place to put money. However, crypto has brought about the rise of stablecoins – tokens pegged to an underlying asset, such as USD – that offer interest rates much higher than average. Just as there are many savings accounts out there, many stablecoins also exist. Today, let’s take a look at a few of the best stablecoins for earning interest and how you put them to work to earn passive income.
Spire Global Announces Participation in Gabelli Funds 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium and RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference
Spire Global, Inc. SPIR ("Spire" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming events. Event: Gabelli Funds 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium - Satellite Panel. Date: September 8, 2022. Location: Harvard Club, New York City.
When is the Ethereum Merge?
Ethereum was an idea initially put on paper by Vitalik Buterin in 2013 and officially launched a year later. While its forefather, Bitcoin, was primarily focused on payments and transactions, Ethereum’s main goal is to facilitate decentralized software that can be used in a variety of contexts. For example, companies are building artificial intelligence (AI) networks on Ethereum, while others are building decentralized exchanges (DEXs) in hopes of changing financial markets. Whatever is being built on Ethereum, however, is meant to be protected from fraud and censorship. Ethereum grew a bit too quickly and needs pertinent upgrades to its software. One of the most consequential of these upgrades, coined “The Merge,” is set to happen soon.
XTMIF: XTM Increases Revenues 224% in Q2 with a Fully Opened Hospitality Industry in Canada
Q2 had a full quarter of a fully opened hospitality sector in the Canadian market and onboarded its first new US customers. Canada lifted all restrictions and limits in the hospitality and personal care spaces in early March. In Q2 2022, XTM XTMIF reported that the gross dollar value (GDV) loaded on its platform was $117 million, an increase of 405% from $23 million in Q2 2021. Active users at year end were 58,000, up 262% from 16,000 at the end of Q2 2021. XTM signed up 220 new locations for its Tips Today program during the slower summer quarter compared to 224 in Q1 2022.
Philly Shipyard & Avalotis Industrial Services Sign Term Sheet for Transfer of Prime Plate Facility Operations
PHILADELPHIA and VERONA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI) and Avalotis Industrial Services (AIS), an affiliate of Avalotis Corporation, have signed a term sheet for the transfer of operations of PSI's Prime Plate Facility - a steel blasting and priming facility located outside the shipyard fence-line in the Navy Yard business park. AIS plans to assume full operational control of this facility while servicing all of PSI's plate priming requirements for its shipbuilding, repair, and miscellaneous fabrication activities.
Warby Parker Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Warby Parker Inc. WRBY a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand focused on vision for all, today announced that Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can also be accessed at https://investors.warbyparker.com/. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.
CordovaCann's Star Buds Cannabis Hits Record Monthly Revenue Of 1.26M In August
CordovaCann Corp. LVRLF CDVA, a cannabis-focused consumer products company, provided an update on its Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail operations in Canada. Star Buds Cannabis Co. continues to achieve strong performance to close out the summer. The stores continue to benefit from market share gains despite a difficult economic environment. Gross margin is expanding due to menu optimization and management continues to focus on increasing store profitability with strong cost controls.
