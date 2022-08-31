Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Investigation of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) on Behalf of Investors

Ethereum was an idea initially put on paper by Vitalik Buterin in 2013 and officially launched a year later. While its forefather, Bitcoin, was primarily focused on payments and transactions, Ethereum’s main goal is to facilitate decentralized software that can be used in a variety of contexts. For example, companies are building artificial intelligence (AI) networks on Ethereum, while others are building decentralized exchanges (DEXs) in hopes of changing financial markets. Whatever is being built on Ethereum, however, is meant to be protected from fraud and censorship. Ethereum grew a bit too quickly and needs pertinent upgrades to its software. One of the most consequential of these upgrades, coined “The Merge,” is set to happen soon.

