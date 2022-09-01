Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: This Labor Day, forming and joining a union should be a freedom every working Marylander can enjoy
On Labor Day, one of Maryland’s top union leaders writes that joining a union and having a voice in workplaces should be a fundamental freedom that every working Marylander can enjoy. Photo by Angela Breck. The writer is president of AFSCME Council 3, the largest state government employee union.
newsfromthestates.com
Report outlines the many challenges for Granite State workers – especially women
Women in the workforce were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, according to a new report from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. (Mario Tama | Getty Images) Since the pandemic, women have left the workforce at a higher rate than men, in part because there continues to be a shortage of affordable child care, according to a new report from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. In addition, the industries that have a higher percentage of female workers are recovering more slowly than those with more men, such as construction, the report said.
newsfromthestates.com
This Labor Day we celebrate workers and their wins | Opinion
United Auto Workers union members and their families rally near the General Motors Flint Assembly plant on Solidarity Sunday on October 13, 2019 in Flint, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/The Virginia Mercury) Walter Thomas has been working at Philadelphia International Airport for 10 years as a security guard, knowing...
newsfromthestates.com
Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup
Arkansas Juvenile Assessment and Treatment Center Principal Martha Whitfield wrote in an email that her signature was forged on documents allowing the transfer of special education students to a GED program. Here she is seen addressing graduates during graduation ceremonies for four youth Aug. 8 at the treatment center in Alexander. (Stephen B. Thornton/Arkansas Department of Human Services)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
With more than $1 million raised, Montana begins efforts to save territorial capitol
VIRGINIA CITY – Walking down the boardwalk of this historic city, you could be forgiven for passing by a peach-colored stone building that used to be a garage. It looks like so many other buildings here, in a sort of ongoing historic preservation in the heart of the rowdy home of the Vigilantes.
newsfromthestates.com
Here’s how Iowa unions, worker groups are celebrating Labor Day
HealthPartners health care workers in 2020 announcing a weeklong strike in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer) Iowa’s workforce is stabilizing as Labor Day celebrations kick off across the state. While worker shortages remain a problem for Iowa’s economy, unemployment rates are down nationwide. The U.S. Department...
newsfromthestates.com
Conservationists celebrate milestone in effort to save Missouri’s endangered hellbenders
The 10,000th salamander released back into the Missouri river systems was a nearly 4-year-old Ozark hellbender, who was returned to the same river where the Missouri Department of Conservation collected it as an egg in 2018 and then was hatched and raised at the St. Louis Zoo. (Courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation.)
newsfromthestates.com
State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts
Mail ballots received by the Montgomery County Board of Elections during the 2022 primary are sorted during a ballot canvass. Montgomery County Board of Elections photo. After an extended primary season, the Maryland State Board of Elections has formally asked the Montgomery County Circuit Court for help in speeding up mail-in ballot counting before the November general election, when more than 1 million mail ballots could be returned by voters.
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
Maine workers celebrate Labor Day amid wave of union organizing
A recent rally in support of Chipotle workers in Augusta | Maine Service Employees Association, SEIU Local 1989 via Facebook. At rallies, barbecues and breakfasts across the state this Labor Day weekend, workers celebrated a year that has seen a significant uptick in Maine and across the country in employees wanting to organize unions. Many of the union campaigns are in industries that have never previously been organized.
newsfromthestates.com
Supporting working parents will help Kansas kids thrive, this Labor Day and beyond
The earliest years of a child’s life are when parents need support the most, writes KAC's John Wilson, and those supports have an outsized impact on children. (Getty Images) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. John Wilson is president of Kansas Action for Children.
newsfromthestates.com
More women Dems are running in northern Mich. Is it a sign the landscape is changing?
Democratic House candidate Betsy Coffia, Michigan President & CEO Paula Thornton Greear and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan Executive Director Nicole Wells Stallworth | courtesy photo. Antrim County is a GOP stronghold in northern Michigan, best known as being home to the tourist destination of Torch Lake, as well as...
newsfromthestates.com
Bipartisan PAC wants to “jump-start” political marketplace
The logo of a new bipartisan PAC hoping to push candidates to the middle rather than the extreme edges. A bipartisan Indiana political action committee that aims to fund moderate political candidates, regardless of party affiliation, are hosting a kickoff event later this month. The goal? Tame polarizing partisanship into more collaborative, dialogue-heavy politics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Former Republican Wright could join Nebraska governor’s race as nonpartisan
OMAHA — Nebraska voters looking beyond the two major political parties and a Libertarian could have a fourth choice on November’s general election ballot for governor. Long-odds candidate David Wright of Ewing is trying to get on — as a nonpartisan candidate. Wright, a former Republican who...
newsfromthestates.com
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million in restitution for crop insurance fraud
LINCOLN — A a federal judge has ordered a Newman Grove farmer to pay $1 million in restitution, as well as a $30,000 fine, for making a fraudulent statement on a crop insurance claim. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove, had provided false losses of soybeans and corn when...
newsfromthestates.com
Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding
In this file photo, electric vehicles are displayed before a news conference with White House Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about the American Jobs Plan and to highlight electric vehicles at Union Station near Capitol Hill on April 22, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The Biden administration proposed over $170 billion in spending to boost the production of zero-emission buses and cars and increase the number of EV charging stations. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think
Nonaffiliated voters comprise the biggest bloc in Oregon. (Motoya Nakamura/Multnomah County) If Oregon’s registered Democrats vote Democratic in this November’s general election, and the Republicans vote Republican, those numbers alone won’t come close to settling the deal. A big reason: The largest group of voters in Oregon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico’s labor movement is alive and well
Communications Workers of America Local 7076 represents custodial workers at Central New Mexico Community College and the University of New Mexico, and the union has organized to end poverty wages at both schools. CWA members were present at a rally in December 2021 organized by a coalition of unions. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
newsfromthestates.com
State beach bacteria levels are low ahead of holiday weekend
Emerson Bay Beach on West Okoboji Lake is among state beaches with current swimming warnings. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There are currently nine state beaches where the environmental regulators caution against swimming ahead of the Labor Day weekend, but many of them have relatively low bacteria levels, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources report.
newsfromthestates.com
Marylanders encouraged to get new COVID vaccine that targets Omicron variant
A nurse draws a vaccine dose during a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Cameron Grove Community Center in Bowie. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images. Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday that new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 will be widely available in Maryland after Labor Day. Some doses of the new boosters — which target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike proteins — are already pre-positioned around the state.
newsfromthestates.com
NC Board of Elections rejects residency challenge and vote to keep Democratic state Senate candidate on the ballot
The state Board of Elections voted 3-2 along party lines to keep Democrat Valerie Jordan on the ballot in state Senate district 3, rejecting a claim that she does not live in the district. With its vote Friday, the board reversed an earlier 3-2 decision by the Currituck County Board...
Comments / 0