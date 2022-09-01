Women in the workforce were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, according to a new report from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. (Mario Tama | Getty Images) Since the pandemic, women have left the workforce at a higher rate than men, in part because there continues to be a shortage of affordable child care, according to a new report from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. In addition, the industries that have a higher percentage of female workers are recovering more slowly than those with more men, such as construction, the report said.

EDUCATION ・ 10 HOURS AGO