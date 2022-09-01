ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

newsfromthestates.com

Report outlines the many challenges for Granite State workers – especially women

Women in the workforce were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, according to a new report from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. (Mario Tama | Getty Images) Since the pandemic, women have left the workforce at a higher rate than men, in part because there continues to be a shortage of affordable child care, according to a new report from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. In addition, the industries that have a higher percentage of female workers are recovering more slowly than those with more men, such as construction, the report said.
EDUCATION
newsfromthestates.com

This Labor Day we celebrate workers and their wins | Opinion

United Auto Workers union members and their families rally near the General Motors Flint Assembly plant on Solidarity Sunday on October 13, 2019 in Flint, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/The Virginia Mercury) Walter Thomas has been working at Philadelphia International Airport for 10 years as a security guard, knowing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
newsfromthestates.com

Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup

Arkansas Juvenile Assessment and Treatment Center Principal Martha Whitfield wrote in an email that her signature was forged on documents allowing the transfer of special education students to a GED program. Here she is seen addressing graduates during graduation ceremonies for four youth Aug. 8 at the treatment center in Alexander. (Stephen B. Thornton/Arkansas Department of Human Services)
ARKANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Here’s how Iowa unions, worker groups are celebrating Labor Day

HealthPartners health care workers in 2020 announcing a weeklong strike in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer) Iowa’s workforce is stabilizing as Labor Day celebrations kick off across the state. While worker shortages remain a problem for Iowa’s economy, unemployment rates are down nationwide. The U.S. Department...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts

Mail ballots received by the Montgomery County Board of Elections during the 2022 primary are sorted during a ballot canvass. Montgomery County Board of Elections photo. After an extended primary season, the Maryland State Board of Elections has formally asked the Montgomery County Circuit Court for help in speeding up mail-in ballot counting before the November general election, when more than 1 million mail ballots could be returned by voters.
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Maine workers celebrate Labor Day amid wave of union organizing

A recent rally in support of Chipotle workers in Augusta | Maine Service Employees Association, SEIU Local 1989 via Facebook. At rallies, barbecues and breakfasts across the state this Labor Day weekend, workers celebrated a year that has seen a significant uptick in Maine and across the country in employees wanting to organize unions. Many of the union campaigns are in industries that have never previously been organized.
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Supporting working parents will help Kansas kids thrive, this Labor Day and beyond

The earliest years of a child’s life are when parents need support the most, writes KAC's John Wilson, and those supports have an outsized impact on children. (Getty Images) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. John Wilson is president of Kansas Action for Children.
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bipartisan PAC wants to “jump-start” political marketplace

The logo of a new bipartisan PAC hoping to push candidates to the middle rather than the extreme edges. A bipartisan Indiana political action committee that aims to fund moderate political candidates, regardless of party affiliation, are hosting a kickoff event later this month. The goal? Tame polarizing partisanship into more collaborative, dialogue-heavy politics.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding

In this file photo, electric vehicles are displayed before a news conference with White House Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about the American Jobs Plan and to highlight electric vehicles at Union Station near Capitol Hill on April 22, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The Biden administration proposed over $170 billion in spending to boost the production of zero-emission buses and cars and increase the number of EV charging stations. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think

Nonaffiliated voters comprise the biggest bloc in Oregon. (Motoya Nakamura/Multnomah County) If Oregon’s registered Democrats vote Democratic in this November’s general election, and the Republicans vote Republican, those numbers alone won’t come close to settling the deal. A big reason: The largest group of voters in Oregon...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New Mexico’s labor movement is alive and well

Communications Workers of America Local 7076 represents custodial workers at Central New Mexico Community College and the University of New Mexico, and the union has organized to end poverty wages at both schools. CWA members were present at a rally in December 2021 organized by a coalition of unions. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newsfromthestates.com

State beach bacteria levels are low ahead of holiday weekend

Emerson Bay Beach on West Okoboji Lake is among state beaches with current swimming warnings. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There are currently nine state beaches where the environmental regulators caution against swimming ahead of the Labor Day weekend, but many of them have relatively low bacteria levels, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources report.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
newsfromthestates.com

Marylanders encouraged to get new COVID vaccine that targets Omicron variant

A nurse draws a vaccine dose during a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Cameron Grove Community Center in Bowie. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images. Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday that new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 will be widely available in Maryland after Labor Day. Some doses of the new boosters — which target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike proteins — are already pre-positioned around the state.
MARYLAND STATE

