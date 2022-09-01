ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Living Lightly on the Earth’ — and in Kansas — as we adapt to a warming planet

Gov. Laura Kelly announced this summer that Kansas won a competition for a $4 billion Panasonic Corp. vehicle battery manufacturing facility to be built at the old Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant at De Soto. The battery plant is expected to create 4,000 jobs and have an annual economic impact on the state of $2.5 billion. (Lily O'Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector)
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Here’s how Iowa unions, worker groups are celebrating Labor Day

HealthPartners health care workers in 2020 announcing a weeklong strike in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer) Iowa’s workforce is stabilizing as Labor Day celebrations kick off across the state. While worker shortages remain a problem for Iowa’s economy, unemployment rates are down nationwide. The U.S. Department...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

TribCast: Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke enter the homestretch

Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke. (The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode of TribCast, Matthew speaks with James and Patrick about the race...
TEXAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Mild winter buoys Iowa pheasant population

Iowa pheasant populations have declined over the decades due to loss of habitat. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A lack of snowfall this past winter was likely a boon for Iowa pheasants, which were seen in roughly equal numbers as last year by state officers for their recent annual population survey.
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Nebraska ‘robotics cluster’ to receive $25 million from Biden challenge to train more workers in high-tech ag jobs

LINCOLN — A Nebraska coalition seeking to increase the state’s workforce in robotics and automated manufacturing in agriculture will receive $25 million through a workforce initiative of President Joe Biden. On Friday, the White House announced that the Heartland Robotics Cluster is one of 21 recipients nationally in...
NEBRASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Louisiana Higher Ed: Big bucks, declining enrollment and campus accessibility

The LSU Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to remove Troy Middleton's name from the university's main library, citing his refusal to honor Black citizens' constitutional rights. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue) The Louisiana Illuminator is launching a new weekly feature – “Louisiana Higher Ed” – that highlights news from universities and...
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Two rural Alaska communities failed to open polling places on election day

An early voting site is seen on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the State Office Building in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Two voting stations in rural Alaska failed to open as scheduled on Alaska’s Aug. 16 election day, leaving local residents with no way to vote in person.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State beach bacteria levels are low ahead of holiday weekend

Emerson Bay Beach on West Okoboji Lake is among state beaches with current swimming warnings. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There are currently nine state beaches where the environmental regulators caution against swimming ahead of the Labor Day weekend, but many of them have relatively low bacteria levels, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources report.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
newsfromthestates.com

Marylanders encouraged to get new COVID vaccine that targets Omicron variant

A nurse draws a vaccine dose during a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Cameron Grove Community Center in Bowie. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images. Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday that new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 will be widely available in Maryland after Labor Day. Some doses of the new boosters — which target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike proteins — are already pre-positioned around the state.
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements

Salem-Keizer High School graduation. The Oregon Department of Education is recommending changes to the state's graduation requirements. (Courtesy/Salem-Keizer School District) The Oregon Department of Education recommends the state make big changes to high school graduation requirements, including ending a decades-old requirement to show proficiency in reading, writing and other skills on top of credit-bearing coursework in those subjects.
OREGON STATE

