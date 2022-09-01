Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Former Republican Wright could join Nebraska governor’s race as nonpartisan
OMAHA — Nebraska voters looking beyond the two major political parties and a Libertarian could have a fourth choice on November’s general election ballot for governor. Long-odds candidate David Wright of Ewing is trying to get on — as a nonpartisan candidate. Wright, a former Republican who...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Living Lightly on the Earth’ — and in Kansas — as we adapt to a warming planet
Gov. Laura Kelly announced this summer that Kansas won a competition for a $4 billion Panasonic Corp. vehicle battery manufacturing facility to be built at the old Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant at De Soto. The battery plant is expected to create 4,000 jobs and have an annual economic impact on the state of $2.5 billion. (Lily O'Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector)
newsfromthestates.com
More women Dems are running in northern Mich. Is it a sign the landscape is changing?
Democratic House candidate Betsy Coffia, Michigan President & CEO Paula Thornton Greear and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan Executive Director Nicole Wells Stallworth | courtesy photo. Antrim County is a GOP stronghold in northern Michigan, best known as being home to the tourist destination of Torch Lake, as well as...
newsfromthestates.com
Here’s how Iowa unions, worker groups are celebrating Labor Day
HealthPartners health care workers in 2020 announcing a weeklong strike in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer) Iowa’s workforce is stabilizing as Labor Day celebrations kick off across the state. While worker shortages remain a problem for Iowa’s economy, unemployment rates are down nationwide. The U.S. Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
UPDATE: Arkansas Groups voice concern about impact of recreational marijuana proposal on hemp
A cannabis cultivator displays the bud on a growing marijuana plant at a marijuana cultivation facility on in Las Vegas. The Arkansas Supreme Court will decide whether Arkansans get to vote in November on a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) This story has been updated.
newsfromthestates.com
Gov. Greg Abbott said rape victims can take Plan B. But emergency contraception isn’t widely available for the state’s poorest people.
A display of Plan B test kits in a coffee shop in Wolfforth. (Mark Rogers for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott told The Dallas Morning News that...
newsfromthestates.com
Authorities report nine drowning victims after deadly Rio Grande crossing
A row of shipping containers and razor wire placed on the banks of the Rio Grande River by Gov. Greg Abbott to form a makeshift border wall in Eagle Pass on Nov. 19, 2021. (Chris Stokes for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps...
newsfromthestates.com
NC Board of Elections rejects residency challenge and vote to keep Democratic state Senate candidate on the ballot
The state Board of Elections voted 3-2 along party lines to keep Democrat Valerie Jordan on the ballot in state Senate district 3, rejecting a claim that she does not live in the district. With its vote Friday, the board reversed an earlier 3-2 decision by the Currituck County Board...
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
TribCast: Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke enter the homestretch
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke. (The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode of TribCast, Matthew speaks with James and Patrick about the race...
newsfromthestates.com
Mild winter buoys Iowa pheasant population
Iowa pheasant populations have declined over the decades due to loss of habitat. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A lack of snowfall this past winter was likely a boon for Iowa pheasants, which were seen in roughly equal numbers as last year by state officers for their recent annual population survey.
newsfromthestates.com
Nebraska ‘robotics cluster’ to receive $25 million from Biden challenge to train more workers in high-tech ag jobs
LINCOLN — A Nebraska coalition seeking to increase the state’s workforce in robotics and automated manufacturing in agriculture will receive $25 million through a workforce initiative of President Joe Biden. On Friday, the White House announced that the Heartland Robotics Cluster is one of 21 recipients nationally in...
newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana Higher Ed: Big bucks, declining enrollment and campus accessibility
The LSU Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to remove Troy Middleton's name from the university's main library, citing his refusal to honor Black citizens' constitutional rights. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue) The Louisiana Illuminator is launching a new weekly feature – “Louisiana Higher Ed” – that highlights news from universities and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Two rural Alaska communities failed to open polling places on election day
An early voting site is seen on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the State Office Building in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Two voting stations in rural Alaska failed to open as scheduled on Alaska’s Aug. 16 election day, leaving local residents with no way to vote in person.
newsfromthestates.com
State beach bacteria levels are low ahead of holiday weekend
Emerson Bay Beach on West Okoboji Lake is among state beaches with current swimming warnings. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There are currently nine state beaches where the environmental regulators caution against swimming ahead of the Labor Day weekend, but many of them have relatively low bacteria levels, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources report.
newsfromthestates.com
Marylanders encouraged to get new COVID vaccine that targets Omicron variant
A nurse draws a vaccine dose during a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Cameron Grove Community Center in Bowie. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images. Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday that new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 will be widely available in Maryland after Labor Day. Some doses of the new boosters — which target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike proteins — are already pre-positioned around the state.
newsfromthestates.com
Judge says hunting, conservation coalition can participate in elk management lawsuit
A district court judge has ruled that a group of Montana hunting and conservation groups can intervene in a lawsuit concerning game management in Montana, according to a news release Thursday from the Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition. Tenth Judicial District Court Judge Heather Perry granted the groups’ motion...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas sales, income tax revenue exceeds projection for 25th consecutive month
TOPEKA — The state of Kansas collected $11 million more sales and income tax revenue in August that predicted by fiscal analysts, officials said Friday. Gov. Laura Kelly said the report indicated Kansas met or exceeded the revenue estimate for the 25th consecutive month. “We are providing businesses a...
newsfromthestates.com
State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements
Salem-Keizer High School graduation. The Oregon Department of Education is recommending changes to the state's graduation requirements. (Courtesy/Salem-Keizer School District) The Oregon Department of Education recommends the state make big changes to high school graduation requirements, including ending a decades-old requirement to show proficiency in reading, writing and other skills on top of credit-bearing coursework in those subjects.
Comments / 0