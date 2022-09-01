Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police officer who shot man followed department policy, chief says
An Omaha police officer who fatally shot a man Wednesday followed the department’s policy and procedure, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Friday. Schmaderer’s statement was released along with additional information regarding the death of 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy. The Omaha Police Department previously stated Jamrozy was shot by...
KETV.com
'Governor' warrant issued to get double homicide suspect back in Omaha
Iowa — The suspect in a double homicide is fighting legal filings to bring him back to Omaha. Gage Walter was arrested in Iowa last month following a chase and standoff near Des Moines — Iowa prosecutors dropped the charges against him. Walter is still in the...
2 arrested following separate Nebraska pursuits
OMAHA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
doniphanherald.com
Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row
Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
News Channel Nebraska
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities say they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
Omaha Police investigating in-custody death, individual took own life
The Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team is investigating an in-custody death that occurred Saturday morning.
klkntv.com
Omaha man accused of selling meth in Lincoln is convicted
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Omaha man has been found guilty of selling methamphetamine. A federal jury convicted Kenneth W. Blair III of one count of possession of meth with intent to distribute and one count of distribution of 500 grams or more of meth. The investigation began in...
etxview.com
Cass County deputies investigate death of man at Platte River State Park
OMAHA — Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of man found Saturday inside a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville. Paramedics from the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department and Cass County Emergency Services were called to the campground about 1:10 p.m., according to a spokesman for the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The first responders located a man who had been dead for some time.
Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home. David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.
1011now.com
Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least four people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in southwestern Lancaster County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest 14th & Highway 33, just north of Sprague. According to the Lancaster County’s Sheriff’s Office, an eastbound vehicle on Highway 33 was attempting to turn left when it was struck by a westbound vehicle.
KETV.com
California man arrested in Nebraska after deputy finds 9 handguns, suspected drug currency
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — A California man was arrested in Seward County after a deputy located nine handguns and suspected drug currency during a traffic stop, according to authorities. On Aug. 25, a Seward County deputy stopped a Nissan Altima after spotting a traffic violation on Interstate 80 between...
doniphanherald.com
Mayor Stothert calls Omaha City Council's rejection of out-of-town proposal a 'partisan vote'
OMAHA — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Wednesday took aim at the City Council's decision to shelve a proposed amendment that would have allowed the mayor to remain in power when traveling outside city limits. In an emailed statement, Stothert said the council's 4-3 vote to reject the proposed...
WOWT
Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a suspect in an Aug. 12 homicide. According to Police, 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charges are related...
WOWT
Missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was missing from a Lincoln correctional facility has returned. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Kelcey Schrage, 32, returned to the facility on his own Friday. Schrage allegedly didn’t return back to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job in...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol traffic stop drug bust
Omaha police believe a burglary suspect now in custody could be tied to more than a million dollars in damages to commercial air conditioning units. There was a gathering Wednesday in the metro to remember lives lost. Nebraska marijuana fight. Updated: 10 hours ago. An update on the ongoing fight...
1011now.com
20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
WOWT
Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
klkntv.com
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
