Lincoln, NE

Omaha police officer who shot man followed department policy, chief says

An Omaha police officer who fatally shot a man Wednesday followed the department’s policy and procedure, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Friday. Schmaderer’s statement was released along with additional information regarding the death of 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy. The Omaha Police Department previously stated Jamrozy was shot by...
OMAHA, NE
2 arrested following separate Nebraska pursuits

OMAHA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
OMAHA, NE
Center, NE
Hastings, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row

Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
TECUMSEH, NE
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities say they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
CASS COUNTY, NE
Omaha man accused of selling meth in Lincoln is convicted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Omaha man has been found guilty of selling methamphetamine. A federal jury convicted Kenneth W. Blair III of one count of possession of meth with intent to distribute and one count of distribution of 500 grams or more of meth. The investigation began in...
LINCOLN, NE
Pete Ricketts
Cass County deputies investigate death of man at Platte River State Park

OMAHA — Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of man found Saturday inside a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville. Paramedics from the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department and Cass County Emergency Services were called to the campground about 1:10 p.m., according to a spokesman for the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The first responders located a man who had been dead for some time.
CASS COUNTY, NE
Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home. David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.
OMAHA, NE
Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least four people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in southwestern Lancaster County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest 14th & Highway 33, just north of Sprague. According to the Lancaster County’s Sheriff’s Office, an eastbound vehicle on Highway 33 was attempting to turn left when it was struck by a westbound vehicle.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a suspect in an Aug. 12 homicide. According to Police, 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charges are related...
OMAHA, NE
Missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was missing from a Lincoln correctional facility has returned. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Kelcey Schrage, 32, returned to the facility on his own Friday. Schrage allegedly didn’t return back to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job in...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska State Patrol traffic stop drug bust

Omaha police believe a burglary suspect now in custody could be tied to more than a million dollars in damages to commercial air conditioning units. There was a gathering Wednesday in the metro to remember lives lost. Nebraska marijuana fight. Updated: 10 hours ago. An update on the ongoing fight...
20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
LINCOLN, NE

