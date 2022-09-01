Read full article on original website
When It Comes To Wealth, Where Does Montana Rank?
Montana has a long history of wealth, from gold, to silver, to copper. Tens of thousands of folks have made their way here in hopes of striking it rich. In fact, back in 1888, Helena had more millionaires per capita than any other city in the world, and it's reported that Butte at one time had a population of over 100 thousand. Things have certainly changed over the last several decades—while Montana still has its share of rich folk, it's not like it used to be.
New Wildfire in Montana’s Little Belt Mountains
Another Montana wildfire ignited Wednesday afternoon in the Little Belt Mountains. This new fire is called the Deep Creek Fire. Now is a terrible time for new wildfires to be popping up with temperatures across the state of Montana expected to stay in the 90s for another week and very little to no rain the forecast. Here's what we know so far about this new wildfire: (Current as of noon on Thursday, September 1st, 2022)
You Need to Hear This Amazing Heartwarming Montana Story
Every once in a while, I read a story that reminds me of how much good is left in the world. This story about a little girl that lost her stuffed animal at a state park in Montana is a perfect example. It doesn't take much to get sucked down...
The State of Montana Shows Up in Odd Places
I had a moment of surprise recently, and it got me wondering how some things work. Over the past four days, I was on vacation in Minneapolis, Minnesota. My friends and I went to a concert, saw a Minnesota Twins game, and explored the Twin Cities. It was an excellent experience in a place none of us had ever been to before.
Here’s How to Get a Movie Ticket For Only $3 in Montana
Going to a movie can get expensive, but if you want to get a great deal on your movie tickets, you need to know about this. Saturday, September 3, 2022, is National Cinema Day. It's the only day all year long that you can get a movie ticket for only $3. Normally, adult tickets are $13.50, so you'd be saving over $10 per ticket.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
Warning: Laughter Ahead. TikTokers Make Moving To Montana A Joke
I'm going to be honest, I see a lot of real dumb things on TikTok. Sometimes I will waste an hour watching something while constantly saying to myself, "Who would enjoy watching this, for real?". I know you have done the same...so no judging. I tend to get stuck on...
Montana Woman Stays Hopeful For The Return Of Missing Dog
It has been more than 10 brutally long days for fur-baby mom, Aurora. Aurora has been on the search for her dog, Rooster (LOVE the name by the way) and is doing whatever she can to bring him home. Rooster, seen below, has been missing since the 20th of August,...
4 Quick, Easy Ways for All of Us to Instantly Become Better Montanans
How can you be a better person with super easy, conscious decisions? Montanans are smart, hard working, and take much pride in our state. But even the best people can become even better and we've come up with the simplest ways to do it. VOTE: According to ElectionResults.gov, the statewide...
Best Dive Bars to Visit in Montana: Part 3
Grab your designated driver, a couple of buddies, and check out a few more of Montana's best dive bars. Enjoying a cold beer or your favorite cocktail at a small-town Montana bar is one of the best ways to get to know Montana as a whole. Towns are not all the same, 'dive bars' aren't necessarily a real dive, and bartenders are still some of the most interesting pseudo-mayors of their local area.
Montana Rental Named One Of The Best For Large Groups
Montana has many incredible rental homes throughout the state, and there are some hidden gems right here in the Gallatin Valley. Many families visit Montana together, but it can be a little tricky to find a rental for everyone, especially a rental with that perfect scenic view. Luckily, we've got some suggestions for you.
See Big Sky Country From Above. Everything You Need to Know About Hot Air Balloons in MT
Hot air balloon rides are becoming more and more popular across Montana. What better, more gorgeous state to enjoy from above? Here's what you can expect regarding FAQs, locations, cost and where you end up. The first rule of ballooning? The breeze is in charge. That simply means that you'll...
We’re Number One! Montana Has Highest Number of These in America
Did you know that Montana is one of the most motorcycle-heavy states in the country?. States With the Most Motorcycles Registrations Per 100,000 People in the U.S. Big Sky Country can boast the most motorcycle registrations per capita in the U.S., according to a recent study released by titlemax.com. The study used the total number of motorcycles registered in each state per 100,000 people.
No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich
I'm flabbergasted by how inaccurately Insider categorized this Montana staple. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food, and one thing Montanans love to eat is a great sandwich. Not to mention, we have a famous sandwich that started right here in the state. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, the right answer, but I was sorely mistaken.
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
Want To Join Montana’s Most Exclusive Club? Here’s What It Takes.
Montana certainly has its share of celebrity sightings. In fact, many of the rich and famous call Montana home, at least part of the time. For many of the world's most influential, Montana is home to one of the most exclusive clubs on the planet. Of course, we're talking about the Yellowstone Club.
Giddy Up? New Montana Bakery Is A Dream Come True For Local Teen.
We all have things we would love to accomplish in life, right? Everyone has that dream job that they would love to have. For a lot of folks that dream is opening their own business, however, most don't follow through. Or if they do, they certainly don't do it 3 months after graduating high school. I mean, who would be brave enough to take on that sort of challenge?
15 Amazing Candy Stores You Need to Know About in Montana
If you are looking for a place to satisfy your sweet tooth, a trip to one of these incredible Montana candy stores is a must. Montana is full of great places to stock up on your favorite candy. Regardless of where you're at in the state, you don't have to travel far to find a candy store.
Is Montana’s Tourist Season A Bust? What Do These Numbers Say?
From Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend, Montana is a pretty busy place. Hundreds of thousands of folks come here to visit each summer to take in all that we have to offer, buy an overpriced Montana t-shirt, something with huckleberries, and be a part of the whole Montana experience.
