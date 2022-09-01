ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Cruise updates software for autonomous vehicles after SF injury crash

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15af59_0heCV2z400

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 10:46

SAN FRANCISCO -- An autonomous vehicle run by  Cruise LLC got into a crash in San Francisco injuring two people and causing the company to update software and recall 80 vehicles.

The San Francisco-based unit of General Motors says the crash happened June 3. The company says it filed recall paperwork at the request of federal safety regulators and to be transparent with the public

In documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Cruise said one of its vehicles was making an unprotected left turn at an intersection when it was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The oncoming vehicle was in a right turn and bus lane when it switched lanes and went straight, hitting the right rear of the Cruise car. The document says police found the other vehicle was the party most at fault for the crash.

People in both vehicles had apparent minor injuries, and the Cruise car suffered major damage and was towed away, according to a report Cruise filed with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

"This is a recall for a prior version of software and does not impact or change our current on-road operations," Cruise said in a statement Thursday.

Cruise began charging passengers for robotaxi rides in the Bay Area in June after getting approval from California regulators.

The company says in the documents that the software update will prevent similar crashes in the future. This was the first crash in more than 123,000 unprotected left turns made before the software change, the documents said.

Cruise, a majority-owned subsidiary of GM, said the autonomous vehicle's software determined that it needed to brake hard to avoid colliding with the oncoming Toyota Prius, which it predicted would make a right turn into the robotaxi's path. The Prius was traveling about 40 miles per hour (64 kilometers per hour) in a lane with a 25 mph speed limit, the documents said.

"The Cruise AV (autonomous vehicle) had to decide between two different risk scenarios and chose the one with the least potential for a serious collision," the company said in NHTSA documents.

The crash forced the Cruise fleet to stop making unprotected left turns until the software update was sent out on July 6. It also limited the areas where the vehicles could travel.

The new software improves the vehicles' ability to predict where other vehicles will travel, "including the conditions similar to the singular, exceptional event that is the subject of this filing," Cruise said in the documents.

The updated software would have picked a different path and avoided the crash, the company said in NHTSA documents.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Anthony J Lynch

Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in Fremont

Tesla has submitted an application with the City of Fremont to add a battery production line to their main factory building in South Fremont. The company is hoping to expand their production capabilities which includes the full assembly of battery modules in-house. At this time, the cost appears to be $1.5 million, which would indicate this to be a somewhat small project.
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Blazing record Labor Day heat grips the Bay Area; 110 degrees in Concord

SAN FRANCISCO -- A massive heat dome parked over the southwest and stretching for thousands of miles will trigger record-shattering Labor Day temperatures with triple digits expected throughout the Bay Area.Forecasters were predicting a record 107 degrees in Santa Rosa, 110 in Concord and 109 in Livermore. In Southern California, Death Valley could reach a scorching 125 by Tuesday afternoon.By 6 a.m., San Jose already at 70 degrees and was predicted to reach a record-breaking 100 degrees later in the day."To put this late-summer heat in perspective, over 100 daily high temperature records could be set between today and Wednesday,...
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City

A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 84 in Alameda County

A fatal car crash recently occurred on SR-84 near Newark in Alameda County, the California Highway Patrol said. The incident was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m. on eastbound State Route 84 in the vicinity of the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Cars
State
California State
Local
California Cars
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian stuck and killed by alleged drunk driver in San Jose

San Jose police say an adult male was stuck and killed by a drunk driver just past 3:30 a.m. on Saturday on Hellyer Ave. Police say the driver of a Toyota sedan hit three parked cars in the eastbound lanes of Hellyer Ave. before getting out his car and walking near the westbound lanes of Hellyer Ave.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

California issues flex alert during heat wave, heat warning extended

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – California issued a statewide Flex Alert Monday as a heat wave brought blistering temperatures to the Golden State over the Labor Day weekend and beyond.The alert for Labor Day is the sixth consecutive day that the California Independent System Operator has called for voluntary electricity conservation during peak usage hours, from 4 to 10 p.m.Advisories and warnings for hot weather for the Bay Area have been extended until Thursday evening by the National Weather Service. The region will see the hottest temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said.An excessive heat warning has been issued for the interior of the Bay Area, where high temperatures are forecast in the upper 90s to near 115, Monday through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.Monday's forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for clear skies and highs in the mid 70s along the coast, 90s in San Francisco and parts of the East and South Bay, and triple digits in the Napa area and inland. Excessive heat watches and warnings are in effect for much of the Bay Area. Monday night calls for clear skies with lows in the 60s around the Bay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Autonomous Vehicles#Software
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

SJ Restaurant Owner Charged With Misusing $3.5 Million in COVID Funds

A San Jose restaurant owner is in hot water, accused of taking millions in COVID-19 relief funds and using it for personal gain. Court documents showed that David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi Sushi and Seafood Buffet, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. According to...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

3.5 earthquake strikes near San Jose

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose on Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of San Jose. The earthquake happened around 3:55 p.m. According to USGS, the earthquake’s depth is 6.8 kilometers. Earlier on Sunday, a 3.5 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
SFist

Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave

The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coastal businesses get boost as inland residents escape heat

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Bay Area beaches were packed with people escaping the inland heat this Labor Day Weekend.KPIX found a couple Sunday morning setting up a tent at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. They drove more than an hour from  scorching hot Vacaville."This is awesome. It's really great to be here. I feel good. I know we're going to hate to leave, knowing what we're going back home to," said Gloria Coleman.More beach-bound crowds meant more business for the Beach Chalet, a restaurant that overlooks the ocean at the west end of Golden Gate Park."All booked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man shot in downtown San Jose flees scene, crashes car on I-280

SAN JOSE -- Police in the South Bay are investigating a shooting early Sunday that injured a man who drove away from the incident and crashed his car on I-280, authorities said.According to a tweet by the San Jose Police Department PIO, officers working in the downtown entertainment zone heard several gunshots in the area of South 1st Street and San Salvador Street at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police also saw a white sedan fleeing the area. Minutes later, officers were notified by CHP of a traffic collision on I-280 near Bird Avenue involving a vehicle with the same description.Police later confirmed that the vehicle involved in the collision was the same white sedan seen fleeing the scene of the shooting. An adult male with at least one gunshot wound was located in the vehicle. The man was treated at a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury. Police said there currently is no suspect or known motive in the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.   
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Photos released of possible suspect vehicles connected to Jasper Wu freeway shooting

OAKLAND -- Authorities with the California Highway Patrol on Friday released photos of possible suspect vehicles connected with the fatal Oakland freeway shooting that killed toddler Jasper Wu last year. On November 6, 2021, at around 2 p.m., a rolling gun battle between two cars on a busy stretch of the I-880 freeway in Oakland left the innocent 23-month-old toddler dead after he was struck by a stray bullet as he rode in a third, uninvolved passing vehicle, according to CHP. Also Read: 'The worst I've seen;' Oakland residents, motorists shocked after toddler killed in I-880 gun battleThe victim's aunt said...
OAKLAND, CA
48hills.org

Police racism, police violence, a hiatus on the Amazon tax ….

It was so sad and weird to read about the death of Al Saracevic, who spend a long career in daily newspapers in San Francisco. He died Aug. 27, tragically, at just 52. We were not close, but we were colleagues in that sense that we have been in the same line of work for so many years. And just two days before he died, we had an extended email chat about our disagreements on politics in this city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Excessive heat warning extended as Bay Area swelters under heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service on Sunday extended the excessive heat warning that was already in place into Wednesday evening as local residents brace for triple-digit heat.A tweet by the National Weather Service Sunday afternoon included a map showing the wide expanse of Northern California covered by the warning. It also noted that the heat advisory for a much smaller area including Salinas, Santa Cruz and the southern end of San Francisco Bay would expire Tuesday eveningOn Sunday, a heat dome settled over the region, pushing inland temperatures that were already 10 degrees...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
71K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy