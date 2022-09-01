ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

How to stretch your dollars at the gas pump this Labor Day weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It is Labor day weekend, and many Oklahomans are taking advantage of their extra day off, with a road trip despite the high gas prices. Though gas prices are slowly making their way back down, they are still over 50 cents higher than they were at this time last year, but there are some ways you can get more mileage for your money,
Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
Raising Oklahoma: Keeping A Schedule

Mindy Mcneil and Cody Yount from the OKC County Extension Service are here to help us stay on task and show how to better schedule your life. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check them...
Mental Health Monday: Family To Family

Today on Mental Health Monday, Lorna Palmer, Executive Director of Nami, is here with Jeff Mager, who is a Nami Greater OKC board member, to discuss their Family to Family program and the importance of mental health. Give Nami Oklahoma a call at 1-800-583-1264. If you are in crisis call:...
