jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 1, 2022
Esa Smith, 48, Marianna, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Pamela Vinson, 41, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft-retail: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Theodore Black Jr., 43, Blountstown, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 197 inmates lodged...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Chipley, Florida Man on Felony Charges on Thursday, September 1, 2022
A traffic stop on Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida on Thursday, September 1, 2022, for faulty equipment ended in the arrest of a Chipley man on felony charges. At approximately 12 p.m. on September 1, deputies make contact with the driver and witness Hogue moving around a lot and digging in his pockets as a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle.
mypanhandle.com
FHP: Panama City man steals truck and crashes
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is in the Washington County Jail Saturday night after reportedly stealing a truck and fleeing from law enforcement. A Florida Highway Patrolman started his pursuit towards the intersection of State Road 20. The ram truck apparently side-swiped another vehicle on...
franklincounty.news
UPDATE: Wakulla escapee back in Leon County
A man who fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office, and who was believed to be in the eastern end of Franklin County Friday evening, is now in Leon County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has joined in the search Friday for Wesley Ryan Kester, who fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office after being held on felony charges.
wtvy.com
DPD investigating Saturday hit and run
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a vehicle and its owner involved in a hit and run late Saturday. DPD says the accident happened on Reeves Street around 11:15 p.m., near the Raceway gas station down from Jack’s. Police...
Calhoun Department of Health officials arrested for fraud
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun county sheriff’s deputies arrested the business manager for Calhoun and Liberty County Department of Health Thursday night on a complaint issued by the Florida Department of Financial Services. Kelly King, 47, is accused of using a state credit card for fraudulent purchases. They’ve identified 54 suspect purchases from November […]
Update: One arrested after shooting at Port Panama City
UPDATE 6:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An argument in traffic led to a shooting at Port Panama City Friday, police said. Darious G. Thornton, a truck driver from Climax, Ga. was trying to back up his truck when he got into a disagreement with a port worker over a blocked path. Witnesses […]
Search continues for man lost in wooded area in Bay Co.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local authorities are still looking for a man lost in the woods in Panama City. It started when a man called the dispatch center in distress, saying he got lost while going on a Saturday afternoon hike. Police say they were able to get partial location from the phone call, […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for September 2, 2022
Pamela Vinson: Petit theft-retail: Sentenced to six months in jail and a $320 fine. Theodore Black Jr. Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- $5,000 bond, 10 day hold for Bay County for violation of state probation. Tahkheen Johnson: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Gina Prevatt: Indecent exposure,...
FCSO continues to fight drugs in the community
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recorded a public service announcement to raise drug overdose awareness. When Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith first campaigned for office in 2017, he promised to crack down on methamphetamine. Since then, Smith has conducted consistent and aggressive action against the illegal drug trade. Now, he is […]
WEAR
Man killed in pedestrian crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night in Walton County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on County Road 280A near DC Jackson Drive. FHP states a pickup truck hit the pedestrian, who was walking or standing in a westbound lane. The pickup truck then hit a power pole.
wdhn.com
Dothan police are investigating an assault of a juvenile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police are investigating an assault of a juvenile, who also had a piece of jewelry stolen Saturday night. On Saturday night patrol officers were dispatched to the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, in the area of AMC Theaters, in reference to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles.
WCTV
40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s narcotics unit raided two homes Thursday, finding nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, pills, weapons, cash, and arresting three suspects. TPD says the search warrants were carried out after an anonymous tip about drug trafficking lead to a months-long investigation. Officers say...
niceville.com
Armed standoff with police leads to lengthy sentence for Quincy man
FLORIDA – A Quincy man has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after he pled guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. Jermaine Lee Walker, 45, of Quincy, Florida, was sentenced to 262...
wtvy.com
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
Panama City riot suspect arrested
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another man was arrested this week in connection to a massive bar fight that was caught on camera but was allegedly not reported to law enforcement. Tyrone Francis, Jr., 20, of Panama City is charged with one count of riot in connection to the May 22 incident. A bench warrant […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Florida Forestry Services Camping Area in Ebro
Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a death in the Florida Forestry Services camping area in Ebro, FL. On August 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene following information that a body had been found deceased. Upon...
WJHG-TV
Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at approximately 1:50 p.m., a silver vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop near the intersection of Interstate 10 and State Road 71 South. Officials say the driver was identified as Tommy Jake Jackson, who reportedly had felony warrants out for violating his probation on possession of meth.
WCTV
‘Casanova Scammer’ sentenced for swindling women through dating sites
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A man accused of posing as a surgeon and swindling women on dating sites out of more than a million dollars was just sentenced in Tallahassee’s federal court. Brian Wedgeworth, who investigators dubbed the “Casanova Scammer,” was sentenced to nine years in prison.
WJHG-TV
WCSO asks for help identifying body found at Ebro campsite
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is actively investigation a death in the Florida Forestry Service camping area in Ebro. WCSO investigators said they responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, after receiving information about a deceased body. The remains...
