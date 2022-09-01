Edited by Hannah Anderson / Directed by Hannah Anderson and Nick Carroll. “If you want to know the future, look at the past.”. This is not a bogus Albert Einstein quote, it’s something he actually said. Einstein was talking about relativity, but equally it applies to La Niña. In the first half of 2022, this wild side of the great Pacific climate cycle threw more surf and weather at the Australian east coast than we’d seen in a generation or more. The rivers broke, half the coast was underwater, and everywhere pumped for months. Our ace contributors captured it all, and their work has allowed us to make this record of La Niña’s crazy seasonal visit to our shores — the waves she brought us, and some of the damage too.

