Everyday People: Making Waves For Others
In just over a year (this is its second), SurfAid’s Make A Wave program has clearly made a special place for itself in the hearts of surfers worldwide. Its simple premise — sign up! surf all September! help people! — just connects, to the point where over 4000 of us have signed up and are fully engaged in the process of surfing, helping etc. Indeed, we’re already five days in.
Watch: A Seasonal Special, “Tracking La Niña”
Edited by Hannah Anderson / Directed by Hannah Anderson and Nick Carroll. “If you want to know the future, look at the past.”. This is not a bogus Albert Einstein quote, it’s something he actually said. Einstein was talking about relativity, but equally it applies to La Niña. In the first half of 2022, this wild side of the great Pacific climate cycle threw more surf and weather at the Australian east coast than we’d seen in a generation or more. The rivers broke, half the coast was underwater, and everywhere pumped for months. Our ace contributors captured it all, and their work has allowed us to make this record of La Niña’s crazy seasonal visit to our shores — the waves she brought us, and some of the damage too.
