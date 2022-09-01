Read full article on original website
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville-Area Pastor and Platinum-Selling Gospel Mogul Ben Tankard Launching SMOOTH LIFE TV Network
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) — Legendary artist and music mogul Ben Tankard has a resume that includes fifteen gold and six platinum-selling albums, multiple #1 Billboard Smooth Jazz Radio singles, seventeen Stellar Awards, and a Stellar Music Hall of Fame induction. He has numerous Dove, Grammy®, Soul Train, and NAACP Image Award nominations.
wpln.org
‘Cashville’: How a ’90s nickname for Nashville became a nationally known brand
Inside the cultural arts retail space of The PSV Store near downtown Nashville, Carlos Partee sits alongside longtime Nashville DJ, C-Wiz. Partee is the owner of local fashion brand Cashville Etc. He sells a collection of shorts, shirts and hats. Some of the clothing draws inspiration from life in Nashville during the ’90s and early 2000s — like watching the city’s now defunct Nashville Kats arena football team.
WSMV
PowerNation hosting auto festival at Nashville Superspeedway
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The automotive gurus at PowerNation Studios are taking their show to the racetrack this weekend, hosting an auto festival at Nashville Superspeedway. It’s the first event of its kind that PowerNation has hosted in its 30-year history. The two-day event, called PowerNationals, will feature an...
WSMV
9,000 apartments to be built in Nashville - is it enough?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study says Nashville will see over 9,000 new apartments this year alone. But is this enough? And what does it mean for rent prices?. Everywhere you look in Nashville, another apartment complex is going up, but so is rent. Hailey Oliver moved into her...
Nashville Parent
Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville
Nashville residents will soon have a new Tex-Mex option when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. “We are eager to get Chuy’s...
Tour Tennessee’s Chilling Bell Witch Cave and Enjoy Hayrides, Music, and More this October
The Bell Witch Cave in Tennessee is known for being quite eerie, and this October you can experience it with fun festivities too!. Located in Adams, Tennessee is the Bell Witch Cave. The Bell Witch Cave is said to be inhabited by the infamous Bell Witch who tormented a farmer and his family many years ago. The lore of the Bell Witch says that she vowed to return to the area, and according to many locals and paranormal investigators, she has made good on that promise and returned to the area.
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in Tennessee.
Chaos erupts at 100 Oaks movie theater, building evacuated
Police are on the scene and people have been evacuated following a riotous incident at the theater at 100 Oaks in Nashville.
Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips
Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far you go. That’s why Tennessee State Parks pre-planned road trips packed with incredible outdoor adventures, history, and overnight stays. The trips they’ve put together can […] The post Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Earlier sunsets leading to Winter Solstice
The next few months in terms of daylight are arguably one of the hardest times of the year because darkness happens sooner than you think!
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Free for all ages! Join friends of Barfield Crescent Park in celebrating these amazing creatures as they get ready to embark on a magnificent journey thousands of miles away. Children’s activities, hummingbird merchandise, ice cream sandwiches and much more awaits at this popular end-of-summer event! Hummingbird Banding is a special part of the event, and will occur from 8:00am-10:00am (depending on the presence of birds).
wilsonpost.com
Lebanon’s Spencer bound for Speedway Hall of Fame
Throughout the 1970s Lebanon’s Steve Spencer was one of Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway’s top racers, winning Rookie of the Year in ’73, the track championship in ’79, and going on to rub fenders with some of NASCAR’s greatest drivers in the Cup Series. It was...
28-Year-Old Man Died 1 Other Injured In A Fatal Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
According to the Metro Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred on Sunday morning on Hobson Pike. The officials reported that a 28-year-old man was taken to [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
WSMV
Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Clarksville
A Clarksville resident is $50,000 richer after winning the Powerball drawing Saturday night.
wpln.org
Weekend Adventure: Heartbreak and trash hunks along the Harpeth River
The water levels are low and tensions are running high on a mid-summer paddling trip along the Harpeth River in this audio postcard from WPLN’s Julia Ritchey. It is hot. It is muggy. And I’m already kind of in a fight with the guy I’ve been seeing all summer when we get to the parking lot of Harpeth River State Park.
If You Bought This Lottery Ticket In Tennessee, You're A Millionaire
One lucky player scored a massive prize in a recent Powerball drawing.
macaronikid.com
7 Fall Attractions for Families in Middle Tennessee
Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hay rides, oh my! Fall Festival season is here and we've got a list of the BEST fall festivals happening in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill. We've added some details and links to each festival's website to help you decide which one is best for your family (or if you're extremely ambitious, you can visit them all)!
A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless
According to managers of Chaatable, an Indian restaurant owned by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, Friday was business as usual. But workers were suspicious. For months, rumors spread that Chaatable would be closing after four years in business. Staff members learned from public documents that the management wasn’t renewing the restaurant’s lease and waited to hear […] The post A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wilsonpost.com
Op-Ed: NIMBY impulses will make Nashville’s housing crisis worse
Nashville needs more housing, and it needs it fast. A 2021 report from the Mayor’s Affordable Housing Taskforce projects that Nashville needs to add nearly 54,000 units by 2030 to keep up with demand, or 4,800 units per year. And there are things the city can do to make it easier to build.
