FOOTBALL: East Bladen Eagles face Whiteville in non-conference matchup

By Alex Brooks Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles are hoping to grab a win in a non-conference matchup against the Whiteville Wolfpack. The Eagles go into this week’s game off an impressive victory and are looking to continue the momentum against a familiar foe. Coach Priest feels the game will come down to the team who can win the turnover battle and commits the least amount of peneltys.

“It’s key we win the turnover battle and play well in all 3 phases,” said Priest. The emphasis for the Eagles this week is to bend but never break. The Wolfpack have an explosive ground game which was on full display in their 64-62 win over West Brunswick last week. They beat West Brunswick without throwing a single pass and rushed for over 500 yards.

Coach Priest and his team will be paying close attention to the Wolfpacks backfield this Friday. The combination of the Wolfpack’s dual threat quarterback and shifty running backs are complimented by a big o-line.

On the offensive side of the ball the Eagles will be facing an athletic Wolfpack secondary who will be determined to shutdown any threats in the air. Despite the Eagles winning last week they still have areas in their game that need work.

“We have to improve on limiting stupid turnovers and finish scoring drives off,” said Priest. Moving the ball on the ground won’t be a walk in the park however because the Wolfpack’s defensive line is just as impressive.

East Bladen’s standout junior tailback Maison Brooks will be looking to assert himself in the early stages of the game and test the Wolfpack’s defenses’ fortitude. The Eagles will be on the field looking to feed off the home crowd’s energy and treat their fans with a good performance. “We’re looking forward to coming out to a big crowd, it helps to give the boys a little something extra,” said Priest.

