Methuen, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
MELROSE, MA
WMTW

Maine State Police identify Sanford man killed in reported stabbing

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man is dead following a reported stabbing Friday afternoon. According to Maine State Police, officers received a 911 call shortly before 5 p.m. reporting a man had been stabbed near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin streets. According to the agency, when officers arrived...
SANFORD, ME
WMUR.com

Victims identified in Bedford motorcycle crash

BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police identified the victims of Saturday's deadly motorcycle crash. Kevin Hall, 36, and Heather Martel, 31, both from Manchester, died after their motorcycle collided with a sedan. Hall drove the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Martel, his passenger, succumbed to her injuries...
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Motorcycle driver and passenger die in Bedford crash

BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police said two people died after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon. Kevin Hall, 36, of Manchester, drove the motorcycle. Heather Martel, 31, of Manchester, was his passenger. Police responded to a motorcycle and car crash at South River Road near Commerce Park North at 4:30...
BEDFORD, NH
WPRI 12 News

Man arrested for allegedly using a knife during fight

REHOBOTH, Mass., (WPRI) — Rehoboth police arrested a man who they say used a knife during a fight. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Rt. 44 for the report of a fight between two men involving a knife. When the first officer arrived they were told that […]
REHOBOTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after off-duty MBTA driver 'intentionally' ran him over

BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffen, 39, and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him over with his car. Officials said that Ruffen and Mazanett did not know each other. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bail.
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Police Arrest Man for Dozen Counts of Fentanyl Dealing; Drugs Also Found in Methuen

A Lawrence man was arrested by Haverhill Police early Wednesday night and charged with a dozen counts of trafficking in the deadly drug fentanyl. Twenty-nine-year-old Bhecor Miguel Marcano Tejeda was arraigned Thursday morning in Haverhill District Court and pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of trafficking in fentanyl, 10 grams or more. Following the plea, Judge Cesar A. Archilla set bail at $120,000 and Tejeda is due back in court Oct. 4 for a probable cause hearing.
HAVERHILL, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two men killed in early morning shooting in Boston

BOSTON, (WPRI) — According to the Boston Police Department, two people were killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police were called to Melbourne Street around 3:00 a.m. for a reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on scene, officers found three men that had been shot. One of the […]
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

New England Fentanyl Strike Force, MA State Police, local police, seize over three and a half kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine, approx. 150 opioid pills

A Massachusetts man has been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than three and a half kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine and approximately 150 opioid pills, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. 29-year-old...
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting

Police have identified the man who they say suffered fatal self-inflicted gunshot wounds last Wednesday. After receiving reports of a gunshot shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers learned Keondre Roberts, 25, of Boston, walked to Carney Hospital to seek treatment for his self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The Boston man succumbed to his...
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Maine State Police investigating suspicious death in Sanford

SANFORD, Maine — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death in Sanford. A spokesperson for the agency said there is no danger to the public. Limited information has been made public. According to Sanford Police, officers responded to the area of High Street in...
SANFORD, ME
fallriverreporter.com

Two Providence men sentenced to prison on ghost gun and fentanyl trafficking charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that two Providence men were sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to prison at the Adult Correctional Institutions after pleading to possessing a ghost gun and drug trafficking charges following their arrests by the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force in 2021, where investigators also seized a large-capacity magazine.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges

Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
ATTLEBORO, MA

