Remembering their sacrifice

Larry Rigdon and Representative Brian Baldridge. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Larry Rigdon had a mission to see Adams County Highway 52 dedicated to Vietnam veterans in Adams County. Rigdon lost a brother and friends in the war. On August 24, 2022, the mission was accomplished. In the Manchester High School Recreation Center parking lot, nine Vietnam veterans from Adams County lined up, and double purple heart recipient, Gary Call, unveiled the new highway memorial sign. The Vietnam veterans represented alongside Call were Chaz Reeves, James Hughes, Robert McIntosh, Ronald Adams, Jerry Daniel, Bill Shelton, Bruce D. McCollum, and George Biely. It was a moment of immense gratitude for those who served their country in the Vietnam Conflict.

Ohio State Representative Brian Baldridge gave opening remarks. Gidget Applegate prayed for the anointing of the highway, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. County Commissioners Barbara Moore and Diane Ward read the names of the eight Adams County soldiers who died during the war. Upon hearing the names, a group of veterans saluted each empty chair. Let us never forget: Sp. 4 Samuel A. Johnson, U.S. Army, Sp. 4 William E. Rigdon, U.S. Army, PFC. Curtis R. Riley, U.S. Army, Sgt. William E. Semple, U.S. Army, Sp. 4 Teddy R. Sininger, U.S. Army, Sgt. William D. Sparks, U.S. Army, Cpl. Willard B. Wallace and U.S. Army, Sp. 4 James H. Woolard, U.S. Army.

The attendees included several other elected officials including Manchester Mayor B.J. Goodwin, Council members, Applegate, Henderson, Brown, and Adams, Judge Brett Spencer, and Teresa Lewis, Regional Director representing Brad Wenstrup.

Baldridge credited Rigdon for initiating the conversation that led to this dedication. Baldridge explained, “I think we can all agree that advocating for heartfelt requests from our constituents makes what we do here at the People’s House special.”

Deputy Director Michael Dombrowski from the Ohio Department of Transportation spoke, “Stories always matter. History is important, and symbols are important – symbols matter.” He continued, “These symbols that we are about to erect – I hope will remind you of the history and the sacrifice of the dedication of the lives lost, the men that came home, and all those that served during Vietnam. Many of these men did not get a welcome homecoming or recognition. Take a moment when you see these signs to recognize the sacrifice of these men.”