Jeff Garlin’s ‘The Goldbergs’ Investigation: His Alleged Behavior, Character’s Future and More

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Actor Jeff Garlin has been written off The Goldbergs season 10 following an HR investigation into his behavior.

“[Jeff is] not going to be on the season, obviously. [Murray] will have passed, and we are sort of starting from a place of multiple months removed from his death,” co-showrunner Alex Barnow told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published in August 2022 . “The family has already grieved , unlike [with] Pops [played by George Segal ] and the premiere of season 9 where [Pops died and] they’re dealing with it sort of very freshly. This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that.”

While the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum has yet to publicly comment on his character’s demise, news broke in December 2021 that Garlin would exit the show following an investigation into his behavior on the set.

“There was no… Nothing physical by any stretch of the imagination,” the Babylon actor told Vanity Fair earlier that December , denying any claims of wrongdoing and citing that his sense of humor was misinterpreted. “And the verbal part was a joke that was completely missed — because I like this guy. I like his wife. I’ve worked with them for years. How I suddenly wake up one day and I don’t like them — I don’t get that. I will say the joke was missed and I apologize to him. If someone misses a joke, that’s unfortunate to me. I don’t like it.”

Garlin had been accused of allegedly engaging in a “pattern of verbal and physical conduct that made people uncomfortable,” claims he had refuted. Garlin also told Vanity Fair at the time that he “was not fired” from the show.

“My opinion is, I have my process about how I’m funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do,” the actor said at the time, alleging there is “no story” about an alleged misconduct incident. “They feel that it makes for a quote ‘unsafe’ workspace. Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace — I don’t understand how that is. And I’m on a comedy show. I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for.”

The Illinois native starred as patriarch Murray Goldberg in nearly 200 episodes of the ABC sitcom , which follows a Jewish-American family living in the 1980s. The series also stars Wendi McLendon-Covey , Sean Giambrone , Hayley Orrantia and Troy Gentile .

Garlin, who has been involved with the show since its 2013 premiere , noted in December 2021 that he had been negotiating with the show — and production company Sony — about reaching an agreement to “shoot more days” on set.

“The well-being of our cast and crew is of utmost importance to us,” a spokesperson for the production company told People in December 2021. “This is an employment matter and it is being addressed by HR and production.”

Scroll below for everything to know about The Goldbergs’ investigation into Garlin’s show future:

