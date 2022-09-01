Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
August Local Commentary: The JSE Follows World Markets Lower
The South African (SA) stock market followed a similar path to global markets in August – benefitting from strong investor sentiment to rally 5% into mid-month before a series of hawkish statements from US Federal Reserve (Fed) members soured global investor sentiment and the JSE fell alongside global markets into month-end. This left the SA stock market down for August (FTSE/JSE Capped SWIX -1.3% MoM).
investing.com
Eurozone S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
The PMI monthly Composite Reports on Manufacturing and Services are based on surveys of over 300 business executives in private sector manufacturing companies and also 300 private sector services companies. Data is usually released on the third working day of each month. Each response is weighted according to the size of the company and its contribution to total manufacturing or services output accounted for by the sub-sector to which that company belongs. Replies from larger companies have a greater impact on the final index numbers than those from small companies. Results are presented by question asked, showing the percentage of respondents reporting an improvement, deterioration or no change since the previous month. From these percentages, an index is derived: a level of 50.0 signals no change since the previous month, above 50.0 signals an increase (or improvement), below 50.0 a decrease (or contraction).
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
investing.com
After a volatile week expect markets to remain rangebound
BSESENSEX lost 30.54 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 58,803.33 points while NIFTY lost 19.45 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 17,539.45 points. The broader markets saw BSE100, BSE200 and BSE500 gain 0.20 per cent, 0.29 per cent and 0.38 per cent respectively. BSEMIDCAP gained 1.37 per cent while BSESMALLCAP was up 1.35 per cent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Think Daily: Nonfarm Payrolls at 315,000; Dollar Hit 20-Year High
In Friday’s trading session in the local markets, the Top 40 closed the day up 2.25%. The Resources 10 sector went up by 3.65%, the Financial 15 went up by 1.53%, the Industrial 25 went up by 1.72% and lastly the South African Listed Property index was up by 0.24%. The Rand traded at R17.31 against the Dollar , R19.92 against the Pound , and R17.24 against the Euro . In Friday's trading session, investors had a delayed response to Motus' (JO: MTHJ ) annual results which were reported on the 31st of August 2022, where the share price surged approximately 10% during intraday trading. After trading hours, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ) announced the acquisition of 180'000 ordinary shares of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ). In the morning, Renegen announced that their Virginia Gas Project is now operational, and the company will now focus on ramping-up operations over the coming months to full Phase 1 capacity which will play a key role in reducing the country's carbon footprint by substituting diesel in trucks and for commercial users. Bidvest (JO: BVTJ ) reported its annual financial report. Group revenue has increased by 13% and a dividend of R7.44 was declared.
investing.com
3 Buys To Beat Inflation (And The Fed)
Whether you own a Treasury or the typical dividend stock these days, you’re still losing money after inflation. I know what you’re thinking: tell me something I don’t know!. But there’s a solution hiding in plain sight: closed-end funds (CEFs), a widely overlooked (and publicly traded) asset...
investing.com
Dollar Soars as Euro Falls Below 0.99; Worry of Energy Shortages Weigh
Investing.com - The U.S. dollar rose to a new two-decade high in early European trade Monday, while the euro slumped to its lowest level since 2002 after Russia halted the supply of gas to Europe, raising fears of energy shortages as winter approaches. At 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT), the Dollar...
investing.com
Navigating Volatility
We are facing a great number of headwinds. Someone we follow had a commentary that said “wake me up after September.” I will cover some of the upcoming challenges we may be facing. What Happened To The Summer Rally?. We had been enjoying a powerful and long overdue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
62% of wallets did not sell Bitcoin for a year amid the bear market: Data
62% of wallets did not sell Bitcoin for a year amid the bear market: Data. Despite the uncertainties brought about by the bear market, on-chain metrics show that the majority of Bitcoin (BTC) traders have been using a very simple trading strategy for more than a year: hodling. According to...
investing.com
Gold Inches Lower as Dollar Strength, Fed Jitters Weigh
Investing.com-- Gold prices fell slightly on Monday, extending sharp declines from last week as strength in the dollar and growing uncertainty over hawkish U.S. monetary policy weighed on appetite for the yellow metal. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,710 an ounce, while gold futures fell nearly 0.1% to $1,721 an...
investing.com
Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K
Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K. Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K. Bank of Russia agrees to legalize crypto for cross-border payments: Report By Cointelegraph - Sep 05, 2022. The Bank of Russia, the country’s central bank, has reportedly admitted...
investing.com
Why HAL is a One-of-a-Kind ‘Defense Multibagger’?
There are not many listed companies that are operating in the defense sector in India, all thanks to the government’s strong entry barriers. Investors in the defense sector have some decent choices with Bharat Dynamics (NS: BARA ), Paras Defence and Space Technologies (NS: PRAF ), Data Patterns (NS: DATP ), etc. most of which have done decently well in the last few months.
investing.com
Ethereum (ETH) Mainnet Merge To Begin September 6th – What Is Predicted For ETH?
Ethereum’s developers have spent several years working to transition the network from the Proof of Work (PoW) model to Proof of Stake (PoS). The wait for the transition looks to finally be over, with the “Merge” event expected to begin tomorrow, September 6th. Ethereum Nears Merge Genesis.
investing.com
Delivery Hero to Replace HelloFresh on Germany's Dax - Report
Investing.com -- HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFGG) is set to be replaced on Germany's DAX by rival Delivery Hero AG (ETR:DHER), according to analysts quoted by Bloomberg. The food delivery group's relegation from the gauge of shares in 40 major German blue-chip companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to be announced by index provider Qontigo on Monday at 22:00 CET, Bloomberg reported.
investing.com
Hard-Hit Tech Sector Has 3 High Yielding Stocks You Should Definitely Know About
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, it's evident that the technology sector was among the hardest hit sectors. According to CSI Markets, the technology sector's performance is down 23% year-to-date as of Aug. 29, 2022. However, there are three technology companies poised to bolster shareholder value by increasing...
investing.com
Gazprom: Nord Stream 1 gas to stay shut until fault fixed, "workshop conditions needed"
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (MCX: GAZP ) said on Friday that natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut off after the main gas turbine at the Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg was found to have an engine oil leak during a joint inspection with Siemens Energy, which maintains the turbine.
investing.com
Huawei Launches African Digital Power Talent Development Programme To Drive Sector Growth
Huawei Digital Power recently launched its talent development programme in Sub-Saharan Africa. The programme aims to upskill 1 000 practitioners and tertiary students within the region with technical knowledge and skills in the digital power space. Announced at Solar Show Africa 2022, the programme is part of the tech giant’s...
investing.com
Down 50%, Advanced Micro Devices Looks Like A Buy
History shows that volatility in AMD stock is no surprise. On Nov. 29 of last year, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) stock set an all-time closing high of $161.91. Since then, shares have lost more than half of their value. That fact alone doesn’t make AMD a buy here....
investing.com
OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Output from October in Bid to Boost Oil Prices
Investing.com -- OPEC+ has agreed to slash oil output quotas by about 100,000 barrels per day from October, as the producer group looks to bolster prices that have been falling due to worries over a possible global economic slowdown. The decision from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, as...
investing.com
Top Blockchain Projects Across 7 Major Niches in 2022
The cryptocurrency industry has come a long way since the advent of Bitcoin in 2009, attracting both individual and institutional investors. Notably, there is a growing appeal for digital assets as an investment instrument. At the center of the crypto industry’s growth are several smaller niche markets, each offering a...
Comments / 0