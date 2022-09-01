California high court to review ruling saying prosecutors must follow ‘3 Strikes’ law after Gascón filing

North Carolina residents will have to pay state taxes on the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness, the state’s Department of Revenue says.The White House announced last week a plan to waive $10,000 in federal student loans for those earning up to $125,000, and an additional $10,000 for lower-income students who received Pell grants.The loan forgiveness is exempt from federal taxes, but North Carolina has said it will treat the grants as taxable income.It became the second state to confirm it would tax the loan forgiveness after Mississippi confirmed to Bloomberg on Tuesday it had decided against an exemption.The Tax...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO