ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

High fire danger spurs temporary closure of hiking trails in Burbank

Authorities in Burbank were alerting the public as to several temporary closures of hiking trails. Due to high fire danger and hazardous conditions, the hiking trails of Stone Canyon and Wildwood Canyon were expected to remain closed. The closures were expected to remain in effect from 10 a.m. to sunset...
BURBANK, CA
nypressnews.com

Pilot rescued on Mount Baldy after helicopter goes down, officials say

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) — A pilot was rescued Sunday morning on Mount Baldy after a helicopter went down, officials said. The incident was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The condition of the pilot was...
MOUNT BALDY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Castaic, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Castaic, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Castaic, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Glendale faces rolling black outs if residents do not conserve power

As people try to cope with this sweltering heat wave by blasting their air conditioning during a Statewide Grid Emergency Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked residents to conserve power for the third straight day. “We are anticipating this extreme heat to be a length and duration the likes of which...
GLENDALE, CA
nypressnews.com

Boy, 8, seriously injured after being struck by car while on bicycle in Orange County community

An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in the Orange County community of Coto de Caza, authorities said. The incident happened Thursday morning in the area of Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. A white Ford F-150 struck the boy as he made his way across a crosswalk on his bike.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillside#Fire Burning#Helicopters#Santa Clarita Valley#Accident#Storyful
nypressnews.com

Two men fatally stabbed in South LA; suspect arrest

Authorities were investigating a pair of fatal stabbings that occurred in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The attack is said to have occurred at around 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 77th Street, where first responders arrived to find two men stabbed to death. According to investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Man arrested after attacking woman, police at discount store in El Monte

A man was taken into custody after attacking his girlfriend and getting into a fight with police officers at a DD’s Discount store in El Monte on Friday. The suspect, identified as Roy Aguirre Jr., struck his girlfriend, who works at the store, several times with an objected and then attempted to strangle her.
EL MONTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
nypressnews.com

2 men critically wounded in North Hollywood shooting

Two men were in critical condition Friday after being shot in North Hollywood during an apparent robbery, and police said they may have been targeted for having or wearing nice things. Officers responded to the 11100 block of Califa Street just after midnight and found the men suffering from gunshot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

El Monte police officer injured in fight

Sky9 was over the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard where an El Monte police officer was injured in a fight. At least two people were transported to the hospital, though it’s unclear if one of those people are the officer.
EL MONTE, CA
nypressnews.com

Los Angeles clinic diluted more than 2,000 doses of COVID vaccine

A Los Angeles clinic diluted more than 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and did not inform some patients until months later, according to a report. Clinica Romero, a federally qualified health center with six Los Angeles County locations, administered roughly 2,100 faulty doses at two of its centers, county health officials said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy