High fire danger spurs temporary closure of hiking trails in Burbank
Authorities in Burbank were alerting the public as to several temporary closures of hiking trails. Due to high fire danger and hazardous conditions, the hiking trails of Stone Canyon and Wildwood Canyon were expected to remain closed. The closures were expected to remain in effect from 10 a.m. to sunset...
Bear wanders into backyard of Arcadia home with arrow sticking out of it
Seeing bears is not uncommon for Arcadia residents but what residents near Oakwood Drive saw on Sunday was upsetting. A large bear, who neighbors said they have seen before, was seen resting inside a backyard around noon Sunday with an arrow sticking out of it. A tough site to see...
SoCal heat wave sets new records Sunday, with even higher temps expected on Labor Day
Excessive heat warnings will remain in place for the next few days, as searing temperatures continue to roast much of Southern California, increasing the risk of brush fires and putting a mounting strain on the state’s power grid. Los Angeles County was bracing for daytime highs of 110 degrees...
Pilot rescued on Mount Baldy after helicopter goes down, officials say
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) — A pilot was rescued Sunday morning on Mount Baldy after a helicopter went down, officials said. The incident was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The condition of the pilot was...
Wild weather: Thunderstorms, hail and record heat bake SoCal over Labor Day weekend
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) — It was a day of weather extremes in Southern California, from record heat to hail to windy thunderstorms. In the middle of a prolonged heat wave that set at least one new temperature record, Southern Californians were shocked to see the skies open up, rumble and flash Sunday.
Glendale faces rolling black outs if residents do not conserve power
As people try to cope with this sweltering heat wave by blasting their air conditioning during a Statewide Grid Emergency Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked residents to conserve power for the third straight day. “We are anticipating this extreme heat to be a length and duration the likes of which...
Boy, 8, seriously injured after being struck by car while on bicycle in Orange County community
An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in the Orange County community of Coto de Caza, authorities said. The incident happened Thursday morning in the area of Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. A white Ford F-150 struck the boy as he made his way across a crosswalk on his bike.
Search continues for murder suspect after passengers forced off bus in San Fernando
SAN FERNANDO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — People on board a passenger bus in San Fernando were forced to exit as police searched for a murder suspect Friday morning. Officers stopped the bus in front of the Greyhound facility near Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Rinaldi Street around 5:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Conservationists want 96-acre wildlife corridor on Palos Verdes Peninsula
Conservationists are aiming to carve out nearly 100 acres on the Palos Verdes Peninsula to restore and protect native wildlife by shielding the area from development. The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy and the city of Rancho Palos Verdes are partnering on a $30-million fundraiser to create a wildlife corridor across the peninsula.
Two men fatally stabbed in South LA; suspect arrest
Authorities were investigating a pair of fatal stabbings that occurred in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The attack is said to have occurred at around 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 77th Street, where first responders arrived to find two men stabbed to death. According to investigators...
Man arrested after attacking woman, police at discount store in El Monte
A man was taken into custody after attacking his girlfriend and getting into a fight with police officers at a DD’s Discount store in El Monte on Friday. The suspect, identified as Roy Aguirre Jr., struck his girlfriend, who works at the store, several times with an objected and then attempted to strangle her.
Man arrested in San Bernardino after resident’s Ring camera caught him breaking into neighbor’s home
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) — A man who was caught on home surveillance video breaking into a resident’s home in San Bernardino was arrested thanks to a neighbor’s alert. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, the neighbor posted a photo of the suspect on the Neighbors...
Neighbors defend South LA property owner after city labels her building a gang hotspot
Tamika King, who goes by Nina Roza, was left in awe when she learned police labeled her apartment complex as one of the most dangerous gang hotspots in South Los Angeles. Joy Benedict reports.
2 men critically wounded in North Hollywood shooting
Two men were in critical condition Friday after being shot in North Hollywood during an apparent robbery, and police said they may have been targeted for having or wearing nice things. Officers responded to the 11100 block of Califa Street just after midnight and found the men suffering from gunshot...
El Monte police officer injured in fight
Sky9 was over the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard where an El Monte police officer was injured in a fight. At least two people were transported to the hospital, though it’s unclear if one of those people are the officer.
Los Angeles clinic diluted more than 2,000 doses of COVID vaccine
A Los Angeles clinic diluted more than 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and did not inform some patients until months later, according to a report. Clinica Romero, a federally qualified health center with six Los Angeles County locations, administered roughly 2,100 faulty doses at two of its centers, county health officials said.
