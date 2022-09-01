Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
breezejmu.org
Sunday Notebook | New JMU offensive attack answers seismic questions in FBS debut
The Dukes answered three questions Saturday: They could compete at the FBS level; they did match the energy the near-sell-out at Bridgeforth brought for its Sun Belt Conference debut; and JMU’s new faces did fill in for 2021’s centerpieces seamlessly. And they left no doubt in the process.
breezejmu.org
The good, the bad and the ugly of the first half of JMU vs. MTSU
Bigger stage? It hasn’t been a problem. JMU is off to a red-hot start in its inaugural FBS game, leading Middle Tennessee 21-0 at the half. Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly through the 30 minutes of action. The good: Centeio — Mr. dual-threat QB.
breezejmu.org
JMU football opens season with touchdown frenzy win over MTSU, 44-7
Under the stadium lights, JMU football made its FBS debut. And what a debut it was. “Really proud of our team and the effort we played with how physical we played,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “We played smart until the game got out of hand, and we did some undisciplined things. But I thought we really got after them.”
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball goes 1-1 in last two matches in Tallahassee
JMU (3-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) volleyball fell to Yale (2-0, 0-0 Ivy League) in three sets (25-13, 25-13, 25-16) at the Seminole Volleyball Invitational on Friday. This is the Dukes’ second straight loss of the tournament and like their first loss against Florida State, the first two sets ended with identical scores — 25-13. The third ended with a final score of 25-16. Yale won all three.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
breezejmu.org
JMU cross country places fourth in first meet of season
JMU cross country finished fourth of eight teams Saturday in Mechanicsville at the Spider Alumni Open. Junior Miranda Stanhope finished highest among Dukes, ninth of 149, with a time of 13:47. Two other Dukes finished in the top 20. Senior Laura Webb placed 17th with a time of 13:59, and...
breezejmu.org
Dukes field hockey falls to U.Va. in overtime, 3-2
JMU field hockey dropped its second game in a row, 3-2, to No. 12 Virginia on Sunday. This moves the Dukes to 2-2, and 0-2 on the road. JMU scored first off a solo goal from senior midfielder Emily Harrison, her first goal of the season. This lead was short-lived, as junior striker Lilly Hengerer found the net a short 2 1/2 minutes later, also her first goal of the season.
breezejmu.org
JMU women's soccer and Louisville draw in back and forth match
Despite numerous chances from both sides, JMU and Louisville women’s soccer drew 0-0 Sunday in a match that was more exhilarating than the final score indicates. The Cardinals came to Sentara Park in a game where JMU was looking to claim its first victory over an ACC team since 2014 and to rebound from a loss to No. 5 U.Va. on Thursday.
breezejmu.org
JMU football wins first-ever FBS game over Middle Tennessee State 44-7
JMU football kicked off its 2022 season and its inaugural one in the FBS. It was a historic night for the Dukes, defeating Middle Tennessee 44-7 and winning its first game in the Sun Belt.
RELATED PEOPLE
breezejmu.org
JMU field hockey loses first game of season to ODU
JMU field hockey lost for the first time this season to ODU, 6-1. This was JMU’s worst loss against an opponent since 2011 and the seventh time in the last 10 meetings that the Dukes have fallen to the Monarchs. The Monarchs opened the scoring less than two minutes...
breezejmu.org
From watching “Cops” to drinking the same Gatorade, here are the Dukes’ pregame superstitions
The competition for JMU football is different now than in years past, but for some players, some quirks have always stayed the same. Here’s what JMU players will be doing before Saturday’s game versus Middle Tennessee — and every game after. Redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese...
breezejmu.org
Post game recap after JMU football wins their first game in the FBS.
JMU football debuted in the FBS with their first game of the season against Middle Tennessee. The team walked away victories with a 44-7 blowout. While it was thought to be a close game, it was anything but. Fifth year grad transfer QB, Todd Centeio, was one of many bright spots with a record tying six touchdowns. Our sports editor Grant Johnson and head anchor Joshua Dixon break down the action and preview what's to come.
breezejmu.org
U.Va. puts three past JMU men’s soccer in shutout loss
JMU men’s soccer fell 3-0 to U.Va. in Charlottesville on Thursday, dropping to 1-2 on the season. The Cavaliers scored an early goal and controlled the rest of the contest. That early goal came at 16’, when U.Va. junior forward Leo Afonso beat JMU freshman goalie Sebastian Conlon. In the first half, the Dukes were outshot 6-0 by their Interstate-64 counterparts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball swept by Florida State, 3-0
JMU volleyball (3-1, 0-0 SBC) lost its first match of the season against Florida State (4-1, 0-0 ACC) on Thursday, falling in three sets (25-16, 25-16, 25-17). The first two sets ended in identical scores — 25-16. The third set wasn’t much different, with the 25-17 final score securing the win for the Seminoles. FSU sophomore outside hitter Audrey Koenig and freshman outside hitter Audrey Rothman led the Seminoles with 11 kills each, and sophomore setter Ava Pitchford notched a team-leading 23 assists to help secure the win.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 2: Waynesboro vs. Stuarts Draft
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rivals Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft square off in week two.
Winchester, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Harrisonburg High School football team will have a game with John Handley High School on September 03, 2022, 10:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
pagevalleynews.com
Bulldogs make statement in 43-7 rout of Bison
LURAY, Sept. 2 — The Luray Bulldogs made an early season statement on Friday night in their football home opener against the Bison of Buffalo Gap. What was touted to be a grinding ground game with two evenly matched teams — who had played to single-digit decisions the last two years — turned into a rout that let the rest of the region know that Luray is a true contender.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pagevalleynews.com
Nature Notebook: Oh deer! We’ve got a problem to bear
Early deer and bear season are quickly approaching and yet something is already silently affecting them across the northwestern Virginia landscape. When you look at the maps of the expanded deer firearms seasons, the Chronic Wasting Disease cases in whitetails, and the black bear mange cases, you will notice all three have a central theme in common — things are certainly getting interesting in our part of Virginia and are spreading further south and east. Depending on your outlook and what you like to hunt, things might be getting worse or better… so let’s dive into the data.
Augusta Free Press
Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October
The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
hburgcitizen.com
I-81 update: Del. Wilt says construction to widen the section that goes through Harrisonburg could start soon
Plans for the improvement and widening of Interstate 81 through Harrisonburg are moving along, and the public will begin to see roadwork soon to support infrastructure changes for the widening, said state Del. Tony Wilt. Wilt, who is vice-Chair of the I-81 Advisory Committee, told The Citizen that the Virginia...
There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams
By Bobby Whitescarver My wife and I are beef cattle farmers in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Two years ago, we enrolled in Virginia’s Agricultural Best Management Practice Cost-Share Program. We used this state funding to fence our cattle out of the streams and develop a rotational grazing system. The program opened a huge door […] The post There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Comments / 0