Philadelphia, PA

Biden news – live: President to warn ‘MAGA forces’ want to take US ‘backwards’ in primetime address

By Alex Woodward,Oliver O'Connell and Andrew Naughtie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time speech on the “battle for the soul of the nation” on Thursday night at 8pm to address a growing antidemocratic agenda in the US, according to the White House .

The president’s remarks at Philadelphia ‘s Independence National Historical Park will mark the his second appearance in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania this week following a speech outlining his pitch for gun control legislation and violence prevention.

The White House has repeatedly warned against a far-right “extremist threat” among Donald Trump ’s “MAGA” supporters, from attempts to undermine the right to vote to support for restrictive anti-abortion laws and attempts to reverse marriage equality and contraceptive rights.

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” the president will say, according to prepared remarks shared with reporters. “Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”

Gail Appleton
4d ago

I'm sick and tired of being called names by these people because we don't agree with their radical leftist agendas. The biggest threat we have right now is Joe Biden.

116
Grace Knight
4d ago

I'm an independent who generally leans blue. With that said, I do not regret voting for Trump in 2020. Not only has Biden absolutely destroyed the economy, he has also been futile in delivering on any of the promises he has made.

104
AP_000858.7c18158eec824cfda28178dff9633337.1728
4d ago

Require ID at vote day, no cheating on mail in votes! Politicians of destruction taxpayers are suckers! Believe the marshmallow brain is running the country!

55
 

The Independent

