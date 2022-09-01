Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Mill Fire in Siskiyou County tests communities battered by wildfires
Usually, the horizon around Weed is dominated by Mt. Shasta, a 14,000-foot goliath looming east of this town of around 2,800 residents. But over the weekend, the mountain was eclipsed by thick wildfire smoke. The Mill Fire started on Friday afternoon near the Roseburg Forest Products mill site. Strong winds...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire crews brace for wind and heat, found three more burned structures
MERLIN, Ore. -- A weekend that started with a red flag alert could be a calm between two wind storms for Rum Creek Fire crews. They're progress toward containment of the deadly northern Josephine County wildfire stands at 34% today, up from 1% reported Thursday. Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) reported steady progress through the weekend with slightly milder weather, which changes this week.
klcc.org
Firefighters catch ride with rafters through Rum Creek Fire area
Mountainous and rough terrain can make battling wildfires in the Pacific Northwest even more challenging. Firefighters working the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County got some respite last week by catching a ride with river rafters. “The firefighters were so happy to see the guides, and the firefighters really enjoyed...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire containment lines advance, some resources redeploy
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today the Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says, "Nearly the entire Rum Creek Fire is encircled by well-defined control lines." That progress has some crews starting to stand down from the fire. Fire personnel are listed at 2,098 today for the Rum Creek Fire and its 18,966 burned acres, one week into the fire's unified command and two weeks today since Northwest Incident Management Team took charge of the fire response.
klcc.org
A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed
Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
ijpr.org
Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations
Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
KDRV
FireWatch: Lincoln Heights, Lake Shastina affected by Mill Fire as Mountain Fire outgrows it
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire says today the Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are both growing, combining for more than 10,000 burned acres in Siskiyou County. It says today the Mill Fire's size is 4,254 burned acres from its starting point near Weed Friday. CalFire says it burned into Lincoln Heights, then northwest to Edgewood, progressing across Jackson Ranch Road to reach Lake Shastina. CalFire says though it was able to stop the fire's advance, the Mill Fire "affected" several structures there.
KTVL
Watch Now: Mill and Mountain Fires community meeting
A Mill and Mountain Fire community meeting will be held Sunday, September 4 at 3:00 p.m. at Big Springs Elementary School at 7405 Highway A-12, Montague, CA. CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 will brief the public and answer questions about the fires.
KTVL
Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
KTVU FOX 2
Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County grows to over 10,000 acres
Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate and hundreds of structures remain threatened. Officials did not say if the fire has burned any structures. No injuries have been reported.
KTVL
Rum Creek fire now 18,768 acres, now 27% contained
Since Wednesday, containment of the Rum Creek Fire has grown from 1 percent to 27 percent, largely due to successful tactical firing operations and direct line construction. On the southwest flank of the fire, crews are mopping up a 50-foot buffer between recently burned control lines. Tactical patrols are expanding mop-up from 200 to 300 feet around the community of Galice after two spot fires were extinguished Friday.
theashlandchronicle.com
Fire Investigators Confirm Bear Creek Greenway Fire Last Sunday Started in Transient Camp
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating the cause of a fire that started last Sunday, August 28 on the Bear Creek Greenway at Dean Creek Road near I-5 exit 35 north of Central Point. Jackson County Fire District 3 (JCFD3) Fire Investigators confirmed the fire started in a transient camp along the Greenway and JCSO is investigating charges of reckless burning and criminal mischief. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District and JCFD3 firefighters responded quickly and were able to stop the fire’s progress at four acres.
Mountain Fire continues rapid growth, burning 6,451 acres in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY — A second fire in Siskiyou County, the Mountain Fire, saw a second night of growth. As of Sunday morning, the fire near the community of Gazelle has burned 6,451 acres and remains just 5% contained.The fire was extremely active through the night as it continues to burn north in timber, according to Cal Fire.Today, firefighters are bracing for stronger winds and the possibility of spot fires, according to a report.No structures have been destroyed at this time, but more than 650 are threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.A new evacuation center opened Saturday at the Karuk Tribal Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka.Pet and animal Shelters shelters can be found at the following locations:Large animals: Horse barns at Siskiyou Fairgrounds, 250 Sharps Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Dog shelter: Rescue Ranch, 2216 E Oberlin Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Cat shelter: Siskiyou Fairground Armory Building, Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairline Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Red Cross Shelters:Karuk Wellness Center: 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA, 96097The shelter at Yreka Community Center has been closed.
theashlandchronicle.com
Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting
MEDFORD, Ore.— The Oregon National Guard is helping fight the Rum Creek Fire that has burned approximately 17,000 acres and is said to be 12% contained. Fifty-one guard members have been helping with the safety and security of the area with road closure points since Monday, Aug. 29, in the Merlin area. Additionally, the guard has dispatched an HH-60 medical lift helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport to help if any firefighters or support staff become critically injured and need rapid transport for medical treatment.
2 dead as Mill and Mountain Fires continue to grow
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Both the Mountain Fire and Mill Fire in Siskiyou County have exploded in size since they began on Friday. On Friday the Mill Fire began around 1:45 p.m. and was mapped at 200 plus acres with 0% containment. As of 7:53 p.n. on Sunday, the Mill Fire has reached around […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Updates: Large wildfire erupts near Weed; evacuations in place and California highway closed
Carrick, a town of about 150 people on the east side of Highway 97 between Weed and Lake Shastina, was also ordered to evacuate shortly after 3 p.m. Several homes and buildings were destroyed in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood in north Weed. By 3:30 p.m. the fire appeared to be burning in the hills east of Edgewood, north of Weed.
kymkemp.com
Mountain and Mill Fire Continue to Grow, Over 7000 Acres Combined Since Yesterday Afternoon
Yesterday, two fires broke out in Siskiyou County burning multiple homes and forcing thousands to flee. The Mill Fire near Weed began just minutes before 1 p.m. and ballooned to 3,921 acres this morning. However, the lake and the golf course slowed progress and allowed firefighters to get 20% containment. There was active fire behavior last night but it has calmed this morning. Cal Fire’s IMT-5 team will be leading the fight on this.
kqennewsradio.com
RFP MILL IN WEED, CALIFORNIA UNDAMAGED, ONE BUILDING BURNS
The Roseburg Forest Products veneer mill in Weed California was not damaged in the Mill Fire which began Friday, though an empty building on company property did burn. Communications Director Rebecca Taylor told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that when the fire began the mill, which employs 145 people, was evacuated. Taylor said, “Our primary concern is the safety of the community, first responders, and our team members as this tragedy continues to unfold in Weed”. At least one team member lost their home, according to Taylor. She said the company will provide assistance just as they did after the Boles Fire in 2014.
krcrtv.com
Update: Mill Fire remains over 4,000 acres; Mountain Fire grew to over 8,000 acres
REDDING, Calif. — Update as of 7:24 PM on Sunday, April 4th. According to Cal Fire, the Mill Fire is now 40% contained, and the acreage burned remains at 4,254 acres as of 6:21 PM Sunday. The Mountain Fire has grown tremendously from 6,451 acres burned to 8,896 acres...
KDRV
FireWatch: Mill Fire, Mountain Fire each more than 4,000 burned acres with mandatory evacuations
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- UPDATED 7:20 P.M. - According to Cal Fire, the #MillFire is now 4,254 burned acres in size with 25% containment. The #MountainFire is at 4,812 acres and 5% containment. CAL FIRE Incident Management Team (IMT) #5 has been activated to the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit in...
