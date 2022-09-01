ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Expected Party: Chef Marcus Samuelsson dishes on his Middle-earth inspired menu for 'The Rings of Power'

By Stephen Iervolino
 4 days ago
In New York City Wednesday night, Amazon Studios prepared a special feast inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth and the streaming service's about-to-debut The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

At the helm of the event was Ethiopian-born Swedish-American celebrity chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson, who was tasked with transporting guests gastronomically to the Second Age, and into the dining halls of the respective kingdoms of Dwarves and Elves and men.

On the menu was a fried chicken dish inspired by the realm of the Ñoldorin Elves called Eregion; a spiced lamb shoulder that could have been found within the stone walls of the Dwarf kingdom of Moria; and an almond cake to celebrate the establishment of Númenor, the human Kingdom of Man.

ABC Audio caught up with Samuelsson after the feast, and he said it was a thrill "just to be asked, being such a fan of the show and the books, to the films."

He added, "You know, coming from a Nordic background like it was, like foraging: some of the foods -- I really felt like, 'OK, I'm inspired by this, I can do this, let's have some fun with this!'"

"It was super fun," he continued. "You've got to kind of, like, put your 'serious chef hat' away and just be like, 'I'm going to go for it.'"

Those who use Amazon Echo devices can now ask Alexa for all of Samuelsson's Middle-earth recipes.

"Alexa also gives you just sort of [a] tool to really engage," the chef said.

"And now food is really part of pop culture, right? Because this is entertainment, technology and bringing people together, what can be better than that?"

The Rings of Power debuts September 2 on Amazon Prime.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

"That night really was heaven": Jennifer Lopez spills more details about recent wedding with Ben Affleck

In her OnTheJLo newsletter on Thursday, Jennifer Lopez shared more details about her and Ben Affleck's September 20 wedding ceremony in Georgia. JLo posted pics of the trio of Ralph Lauren dresses she wore during the "rustic country-chic" ceremony and subsequent "yummy brunch." The first dress, she explained, was a short-sleeved number featuring more than 1,000 handkerchiefs and hundreds of meters of fabric, all ruffled and hand-sewn around the skirt.
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

National Cinema Day’s $3 movie tickets attracted 8.1M moviegoers

A $3 movie ticket promotion helped theaters nationwide attract 8.1 million moviegoers on Saturday, setting the attendance record to date for 2022. According to the National Association of Theater Owners, the promotion was intended to boost ticket sales during a historically slow weekend for cinema lovers, CNBC reported. Meanwhile, Variety...
MOVIES
