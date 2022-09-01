ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To U.S. Basketball, Brittney Griner News

Despite Brittney Griner being arrested and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, several Americans are reportedly set to play basketball in the country moving forward. According to a report by USA TODAY, more than 30 Americans are set to head overseas to play basketball in Russia, while Griner is presumably locked up.
NBA
NBC News

NBC News

456K+
Followers
54K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy