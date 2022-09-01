ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Man dies in fall through gap on Newburgh-Beacon Bridge after car breaks down

 4 days ago

A man trying to get to a safer location after his car broke down on an Orange County bridge fell to his death through a gap in the roadway Tuesday night.

New York State Police say the victim, 29-year-old Paul Montenero, of Poughkeepsie, was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 when his vehicle became disabled on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge just before 10 p.m.

Montenero exited his vehicle and was attempting to gain access to the pedestrian walkway located adjacent to the roadway, authorities said.

But in his efforts to get to a safer place, he subsequently fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway.

Montenero's body was recovered by the Orange County Technical Rescue Team.

The investigation is ongoing, but no criminality is suspected.

Comments / 38

Dee
4d ago

That’s horrible, there never should have a gap between the walkway and bridge, this should be corrected. And they should be held responsible for this young man’s death.

Reply
13
Mel Sheldon
4d ago

maybe State should spend money on fixing things instead of trying to make stupid gun laws and other things that we need like cheep gas and food

Reply(6)
15
Alec Pinto
4d ago

Bad design, if someone breaks down they’re just supposedTo stand in traffic without a way to get to safety?

Reply(1)
6
 

